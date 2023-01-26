Nobody that skates for the Peabody co-op girls hockey team was even born when ‘We Are Family’ topped the music charts in 1979. But there are more than a few Tanners that identify with that timeless lyric of ‘I got all my sisters with me.’
There are three sets of siblings skating for this year’s squad: senior captain Hannah Gromko and sophomore defenseman Chloe Gromko; senior captain Penny Spack and freshman Eleni Spack; and sophomore twins Ava and Leah Buckley.
Add in the brother-sister combination of head coach Michelle Roach and assistant Stephen Roach, and the No. 6 ranked team in this week’s Division 1 power rankings is one big family on and off the ice.
“I think it’s great. Having so many sisters creates a kind of closeness on the team,” said Hannah Gromko. “It literally is like our teammates are our family.”
In the case of the Gromkos, who attend Lynnfield High, playing hockey came after their family moved back to the North Shore after spending the sisters’ early years living in California. Their dad played hockey and always wanted the girls to give it a try, too.
They excelled at it. Hannah has been one of Peabody’s leading scorers since her freshman season, a rugged and responsible winger with a good shot.
“I love asking Hannah what she doesn’t like for a defenseman to do,” said Chloe Gromko, a regular on defense the last two seasons. “She’s very dependable ... if someone is coming down on me, I know she’s going to backcheck and when we’re breaking out, I don’t even have to look up to know where to pass.”
Fore the younger Gromko, patrolling the blue line comes with a mixture of toughness and confidence. Chloe Gromko is a very good at puck management and decision making, and she impresses her older sister with her poise. “I wish I was as comfortable as her out there,” Hannah Gromko said. “Chloe has great turns and edge work, and she can still play physically. She’s an amazing skater.”
Like they Gromkos, the Buckleys play different positions. Ava is the older of the twins and plays center, while Leah is a reliable defenseman. They wanted to play hockey as kids after watching a lot of Bruins games on TV — and as natural athletes (they’re cross country all-stars at Peabody High), they picked the game up quickly.
“Playing with our sisters definitely gives the team a closer bond and stuff like that,” said Ava, who has become one of the North Shore’s best two-way forwards and is tied for the team lead in goals (7). “When we were starting out I never liked defense and Leah did, so that’s what we did.”
At center, Ava Buckley is strong on faceoffs and is riding a multi-game point steak that’s helped Peabody rattle off eight wins in a row going into Saturday’s road tilt with Beverly (7:30 p.m. at Bourque Arena).
“I love how Ava plays so strong,” Leah Buckley said. “She’s always trying hard, going after the puck, and she’s so good at reading the play as it’s coming.”
In the back end, Leah Buckley is a confident puck mover whose six assists are second among all Peabody skaters; it’s also near the top for any local blue liner. She’s a huge part of a young D-corps that has the Tanners allowing only one goal per game this winter.
“Leah makes so many smart decisions,” said Ava Buckley. “I always feel safe when she’s out there on the ice with me.”
The Spack sisters are Peabody’s only pair that play that same position; they also both play soccer and softball. Being able to share a locker room together for elder sister Penny’s senior year is a special thing for the clan.
“I love it. Whenever she’s on the ice, feeling her next to me and knowing we’re together is very unique,” said Penny Spack, who carries a 4.07 GPA and ranks near the top of Peabody High’s Class of 2023. “We played together in cross ice in our first couple years, but it’s been a long time. It’s awesome to do it again.”
Perhaps the most dangerous scorer among defenseman in the Northeastern League, Penny Spack has seven goals and 10 points going into Wednesday’s action and more than 20 career goals. She’s enjoying the best season of her career in terms of consistency and defensive positioning, too.
“I know Penny is always going to back me up when I’m on the ice — and I love being bale to show I can back her up, too,” said Eleni Spack, who has emerged as one of the Tanners’ most physical defenders (“When I played with boys, I wanted to show them I was tough enough to check,” she says) and netted her first varsity goal earlier this season.
“I love Eleni’s aggressive attitude and how excited she is all the time. She’s so happy to be playing ... and her shot is amazing,” Penny Spack said of her younger sibling.
As a coach, having someone you trust by your side is a rare luxury. Michelle Roach has that in her assistants, Amanda Donahoe and younger brother Stephen, and she’s very grateful for that.
“He’s really smart when it comes to systems and he’s outstanding with faceoffs, both drawing plays and how to take them,” Michelle Roach said.
Eight years apart in age, Michelle and Stephen absorbed plenty of coaching lessons from their dad Bob, a girls hockey pioneer who coached in many places over the years.
“Being able to spend all this time together with my brother means a lot to me,” said Michelle Roach. “Having someone by your side who you know has unwavering support and wants you to succeed is everything. And he knows me so well that he can help me push forward when I need to.”
Sharing a locker room with their biological sisters and their teammates that become like sisters makes hockey her favorite sport, Hannah Gromko says. The sense of belonging and family atmosphere has helped Peabody sustain its success over the last several seasons.
“It’s inherent in the game that you become a family for that season — and even beyond the season,” Penny Spack said. “Everyone is willing to help each other and wants the others to succeed.”
As with any siblings, there might be a hint of rivalry or some ribbing here and there. But it’s always with a smile and when push comes to shove on the ice, the sisters know they have each others’ backs.
“I think we all tease each other, even if you’re not siblings, and it’s always fun and good natured,” Chloe Gromko noted.
■■■
Congratulations are in order for Beverly native Mac O’Leary, a senior at the Winchendon School, who will be playing her college hockey at the University of New England.
A Hockey Night in Boston all-star last summer, O’Leary will be joining fellow Garden City native Jamie DuPont up in Maine on the Nor’Easters.
DuPont had a sizeable home crowd rooting for her when UNE played at Endicott College and scored an upset road win a few Fridays ago. She’s appeared in all 18 games so far for the Nor’Easters, who sit in third place in the Commonwealth Coast Conference standings.
■■■
Speaking of the prep school ranks, Phillips Andover remains unbeaten and looks like one of the deepest teams in all of New England. Winger Sarah Powers, formerly of the Peabody co-op squad, is a huge part of the Big Blue’s ability to roll out three and four efficient scoring lines.
The Lynnfield native is repeating her freshman year after leading the Tanners in points and assists a season ago in the MIAA ranks.
■■■
Stick tap for Pingree senior captain Pheobe Thorne, a left wing who donned the goalie pads last Friday when her fellow captain Maddie Santosuosso wasn’t able to go due to injury. Throne stepped in against one of the best teams in New England, NEPSAC newcomer (and last year’s MIAA Division 1 state champion) Austin Prep, and was under fire all night.
“It took a lot of guts to do what she did,” Highlander coach Jim MacLaughlin said.
Though the Highlanders lost to the powerful Cougars, Thorne’s effort won’t be forgotten. She was back up front the next night when Santosuosso returned against Portsmouth Abbey.
The Highlanders will look to get back to their winning ways this weekend.
