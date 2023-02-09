You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse.
A Google search for that quote reveals that no one knows who actually said it first, since its attributed to any number of sports figures including an ultra-marathon runner, Hall of Fame college football coach, and a Golden State Warriors pest, among others.
At any rate, since the first day of practice 10 weeks ago the girls hockey players on the North Shore have been doing a lot of the former: Getting better. Yes, that’s natural and its also the aim of every team ... but the progress shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Who are some of the area’s most improved players? Checking in with the various teams in the Kick Saves family, we’ll highlight some skaters that have made solid progress in their games since the 2021-22 season and from the time this ‘23-23 campaign began. There’s a focus on younger players (freshman and sophomores) since those tend to be ones that make the biggest leaps.
Begin with Marblehead, one of the area’s youngest teams with just three seniors on the roster. Besides youth, the Lady Headers (4-11) have a lot of inexperience — many of their 8th and 9th graders are playing varsity hockey for the first time, including both goalies (Liv Doucette and Addie Lydon) since junior all-star Lily Francouer is injured.
The Lady Headers have three wins in their last seven contests and sit in state tournament position (safely inside the top 32 of the Division 1 state power rankings) because they’ve been in every game: only twice have they lost by more than two goals. Their youngest player, 7th grade defenseman Mel Earl, has made great strides, head coach Brittany Smith noted.
Freshman defenseman Paige Waldman has earned a spot paired with all-star defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas and has also shown huge improvement since the season started. Up front, junior Ava Schultz has found her confidence and scoring touch with three goals in her last three games.
Two more vastly improved forwards? Freshmen Teyah Fleming and Maddie Graber, who flank junior dynamo Ava Vautour on the top line. They’ve been contributing on the scoresheet lately and will need to continue doing so for the Lady Headers to finish strong and remain in playoff position.
The area’s youngest team by age is Masconomet, which has only one senior in captain Bitsy King. The Chieftains had a bit more experience coming back, comparatively, since many of their underclassmen played big roles last year ... but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.
Eighth grader Bella Campbell has improved her defensive prowess at the forward spot and become a really solid penalty killer for Masco (3-11 not including Wednesday’s Senior Day bout with Gloucester). Sophomore Charlotte Leiss is another forward that’s really improved her play in special teams situations, gaining experience on both the power play and penalty kill.
Another emerging solid blue liner is eighth grader Tara Thompson, now a regular after getting her feet wet during her 7th grade year. Also defensively, junior captain Bella Flinn did a lot of offseason work and is one of the team’s smoothest skaters. Eight grader Kailyn Willa has also shown big improvement, as have goalies Maddie Dupuis and Mackenzie Cronin ... Masco is better defensively than it was a year ago and unfortunately has been a bit snakebitten in the goal scoring department.
Peabody (13-3) had a lot of freshman play big minutes last season, and just about all them returned to even bigger roles this winter. Two that are really standing out above the pack? Center Ava Buckley and winger Vanessa Steinmeyer.
Buckley was a reliable three-zone center a year ago and remains one of the Northeastern League’s most responsible defensive forwards. The improvement has come in the offense zone, where her production has ballooned from one goal as a freshman to eight already this winter. The success has been a combination of increased confidence, taking advantage of shooting drills, and gaining experience of when to pull the trigger.
For Steinmeyer, the production comes from relentlessness. Coach Michelle Roach calls her the squad’s hardest working forward: a kid whose feet never stop moving and who isn’t afraid to put her nose in the dirty areas. Steinmeyer’s work has been rewarded with five goals after not scoring any (with 3 assists) as a freshman.
At Pingree, which has won two in a row, sophomore JuJu Giordano is a rising star on defense and junior Avery Fredo has also been doing a great job on the back end. The future for the Highlanders looks promising, with freshmen Alexa Blaeser, Abbey Mittleman and Cory Ready all netting their first varsity goals last weekend.
We’d be remiss not to mention Zarenna Sawyer. Even though she’s a senior captain, Sawyer has taken on a huge scoring load thanks to untimely injuries to top producers Sadie Canelli and Abigail Amigo. Now the area’s leading scorer with nine goals and 19 points, Sawyer has already tripled her goal total from her junior season.
Two sophomores jump out as making big improvements for Bishop Fenwick (5-8-2), and both are Essex Tech students (Fenwick’s co-op partner). Up front, Penny Levine-Stein had seven points last year and already has seven goals as the lynchpin of the Crusaders’ dangerous second line. She’s a confident shooter and a solid three-zone player who will probably be one of the area’s top offensive threats over the next coupe of years.
On the back end, Ali Sprissler stands out as one of the area’s most improved players at any position. Always rock solid defensively, she’s become a force on the offensive blue line as far as keeping the puck in the zone, surveying the options, and finding ways the get the puck through for shots on goal or tip opportunities. Her five goals are tied for second most among all the area’s defensemen.
After highlighting some tremendous young defensemen for Beverly (9-5-1) last week, let’s focus on the improvement up front this week.
Eighth grader forward Clara Cary has made big strides since her first game in December and now leads the Panthers in points with eight goals and nine assists.
Freshman Meredith Johnston has been solid, too, and is tied for second on the team with seven assists. In a pinch, she can play goalie too — Johnston had to fill in for a few minutes when starter Megan McGinnity was injured last week against Marblehead. Johnston made a few key stops, then returned to the wing when McGinnity was able to get back in net following a between periods break. The Panthers won it in overtime, 3-2, on a Halle Greenleaf goal set up by sophomore Bradie Arnold and freshman Morgan Linskey.
■■■
It’ll be a sixth consecutive state tournament appearance for Peabody, the lone team in the area to have “officially” qualified as of this writing.
Beverly needs only one point to make it official for a second straight playoff berth under head coach Matt Lampert. It’ll be the program’s 11th overall postseason berth, with four under Fiona Rice and five under Brian Seabury.
Should Marblehead remain in the top 32, they’ll qualify for a second straight year and 12th time overall. Bishop Fenwick (5-8-2) also appears safely inside the playoff bubble regardless of reaching 20 points ... the Crusaders haven’t been outside the top 20 in the power rankings all year and would be making their fifth consecutive state playoff appearance.
■■■
Here’s hoping the state does something about the imbalance between Division 1 and Division 2 for girls hockey with the next rotation. There are currently 51 teams in Division 2, meaning 62.7 percent make the playoffs automatically. Division 1 has 39 teams ... so a whopping 82 percent of teams make the cut.
To put it more simply, its much easier to have a sub-.500 record and still make it in D1 — almost half the field at 13 teams is under .500 right now. You look at a teams like Masconomet (3-11) and Gloucester (6-9) that probably won’t make the cut in D2 and wonder why the number of teams in each division isn’t more even.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN