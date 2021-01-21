You might think a hockey team with a new head coach, it's fourth in four years, and only two seniors on the roster would take time to gel and find its stride.
But you'd be drastically underestimating the Marblehead High girls hockey team.
The young Lady Headers have quickly settle into a rhythm hoping over the boards for this 2021 season. First-year head coach Brittany Smith's team got its first win this past Monday and is now 1-1-1 with points in two straight after an opening night loss to Peabody.
The key? Tremendous play in the defensive end of the rink. That's where the squad's two seniors, and captains, Abby Kalinowski and Mackenzie Walles have been setting prime examples.
"We've been emphasizing the D-zone from the beginning. It's something we've practiced a lot," said Walles, a senior at Hamilton-Wenham, one of MHS' co-op partners. "The practice along with the hard work of all the girls has made the defensive zone strong."
After surrendering seven goals to Peabody on opening night, Marblehead held Medford and Beverly to one score each. The Peabody score is a bit misleading, too, since four of the goals came in the third period. Take out that tough 20 minutes and goalies Lily Francoeur and Kate Santeusanio combine for a 1.67 goals against average.
"We have a smart and experienced core back there (on defense) and that helps establish confidence throughout the whole team," said Smith.
Kalinowski, an all-star last year and multi-year starter, is the anchor along with Walles. Junior Jane Whitten has also been playing very well with plenty of experience and sophomore Hannah Tsouvalas looks wise beyond her years with the poise to carry the puck and the sense to know when to shoot it.
"They all have confidence with the puck and on the blue line," Smith added. "They tend to make smart choices with the puck and they know when to take that open ice; they're also really good about knowing when the lane is there to shoot and when it's not and the right play is dumping it low."
Freshman Ava Vatour has also been strong in the defensive rotation. It's a group that feeds off one another and one that is better when all of the parts are working together one one unit.
"Our coaches have done a really good job emphasizing the D zone coverages so we feel confidence with how we're playing as a team. I'm excited to see how we continue to improve," Walles said.
"The best kind of hockey is when we're all working together. When we communicate and make smart plays, good things happen."
Up front, sophomore Amy Vytopilova is one of Marblehead most experienced and dangerous skaters. Eighth grader Abigal Amigo is already making an impact and sophomore Sophie Zerilli and eighth grader Elsa Wood have already scored. Riley Campbell (sophomore), Peighton Ridge (sophomore) and Hadley Wales (junior) are also threats to do damage with the puck.
It may be a young group but it's a talented one. Kalinowski and Walles are happy to be able to lead the squad even with all the changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I’m proud to represent our team this season. Obviously this year looks a lot different but I’m proud to be captain of such a flexible and hard working team. I think team chemistry is super important, especially this season, so our big goal is to keep the group united," said Walles, an excellent student who plans to study neuroscience at Colgate University next year.
Marblehead will look to extend its unbeaten streak Saturday when the squad visits Masconomet at the Valley Forum in Haverhill for a 5:10 faceoff. The Lady Headers are aiming for their first win over Masco in more nine years, since December of 2011, a span of 21 meetings (0-17-2).
Win, lose or draw, the group knows it'll work hard and will savor every shift.
"I’m so happy that we are able to have a season, even with all the changes. Not being able to play senior year would have been a bummer so I’m so thankful for the coaches, athletic department, and everyone involved for making our season happen," said Walles. "I just hope we win as many games as possible and most importantly have fun as a team during this unconventional season."
Sophomore Jenna Chaplain became one of the youngest players in recent memory to reach 100 career points when she hit the milestone for St. Mary's Lynn earlier this week. A varsity skater for the Spartans since seventh grade, Chaplain has become a reliable threat from both outside the circle and in close to the net as she develops into one of the state's most dangerous all-around skaters.
St. Mary's is 2-1-1 in the young season and Chaplain had a pair of tallies in the anticipated matchup with Austin Prep that resulted in a 3-3 tie. The Peabody native will get a chance to skate in her hometown rink when the Spartans visit Bishop Fenwick at McVann-O'Keefe Rink on February 6.
Stick tap for Peabody goalie Audrey Buckley, who was excellent despite the loss to Winthrop over the weekend. It was one of the first big tests for Buckley, making only the third start of her career, and she passed with flying colors.
"Buck was really good. When we went back and watched the goals, they were deflections and chances where we could've cleared the D zone," said Tanner coach Michelle Roach, who felt like newcomers Caroline Burton and Catie Kampersal were also strong against the Northeastern Hockey League's top team.
"They played well in all three zones and were back checking just as hard as they forechecked," the coach added.
Depth looks like a strength for the Tanners, who had Gloucester late last night on the road. The third line of Avery Bird, Ella Chase and Chloe Considine has also played well and not many teams are roll nine forwards with confidence the way Peabody can.
