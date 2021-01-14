Masconomet Regional was one of the first schools on the North Shore to sponsor girls ice hockey when the sport began developing 15 years ago. The idea that a pioneering, original member of the Northeastern Hockey League might fold its program seemed sacrilegious along the lines of pro hockey without the New York Rangers or pro football without the Chicago Bears.
Yet that nightmarish possibility came very close to being a reality this past summer. Through the efforts of the squad’s five seniors, the program’s alumni and boosters and with more than a half-dozen underclassmen joining the team, Masconomet girls hockey lived to drop the puck on the 2021 season.
So while everyone in Massachusetts is thankful to be playing sports this winter because of the uncertainty with the ongoing coronavirus andemic, Masconomet’s girls are feeling 10 times that gratitude as they pull on their Red-and-White sweaters they were afraid they’d never see again.
“Everything was so up in the air, we didn’t know if we’d have a team (or) if we’d have to join a different team. It was tough,” said senior goalie and captain Lydia Willette. “Now that it’s all worked out, we’re really thankful we have a team and that after everything we went through together we can still skate with our best friends.”
Since 2011, Masconomet had been hosting a co-operative team with Newburyport and fellow Cape Ann League members Triton, Amesbury and Georgetown. Newburyport decided to break off and form their own team, with the other CAL clubs choosing to follow; that left the Chieftains unsure about their program’s future.
Initially, the school doubted it would have enough girls solely from the towns of Middleton, Boxford and Topsfield to fill an entire roster. Administration explored joining up with another program as a co-op ‘guest’, and it was even reported in a Boston newspaper that Masconomet wouldn’t sponsor girls hockey this winter.
“There were times this summer when the rumors were flying around. It was something different every day,” head coach Ryan Sugar said. “I just tried to keep everyone together, be there for the girls as a sounding board, and tell them not to get too down until something was official.”
With letters coming in from parents and alumni about saving the team, Masco looked at its numbers again. There were four incoming freshmen, plus four eighth graders that could play on the varsity with a middle school waiver. That brought the Masconomet total to 16 players, and with numbers looking very strong in the Masco Youth’s U-12 and U-14 girls only teams, the school decided it didn’t make sense to fold the program into another co-op partner.
“We were reaching out to people through social media, and we knew there were a lot of younger girls that wanted to play,” said senior captain Lauren Dillon, who along with Willette volunteers as a coach with some of Masco Youth’s girls teams once a week. “We’re lucky enough that we knew these girls before they were on our team from helping out their youth teams ... they’re such amazing girls.
“When we were younger there was no girls team; we played with boys,” added Dillon. “To see the Lady Chieftains program grow and now to have them help us out and be part of our team ... it makes me so happy.”
One skater from Newburyport also chose to remain with the Chieftains: senior captain Cali Caponigro. All of last year’s co-op players had the chance to stay under the state’s grandfather rule, and for Caponigro (the team’s leading returning goal scorer with 8), it was impossible to picture herself wearing another jersey.
“It was a stressful time. Some of my best friends go to Newburyport but I’ve grown so close to the girls here, too,” Caponigro said. “Thinking about playing without that Masco name on my shirt didn’t feel right.”
All eight of the underclassmen played in Masconomet’s season opener this past weekend, a 5-3 loss to Peabody. Freshman Gabi Oakes had a goal and an assist, and eighth grader Maddie Kenney earned her first career point.
The Chieftains know that’s only the tip of the iceberg for their talented crop of newcomers.
“Having them here means everything to me,” said Sophia Grutti, another senior captain. “I remember how scared I was trying to play as a freshman, so I take a lot of pride in having them look up to me. It makes me want to try harder and be better because I know how much I looked up to the older players when I was new.”
The team’s fifth senior, Bella Cahill, went through a lot to join as a co-op student from Landmark School in Beverly before last season. She couldn’t believe she might not get to spend her senior year with the girls she grew up skating with, and was relieved when Masco made it official they’d be getting the band back together.
“Last year was the best season and I definitely didn’t want to lose that. I hadn’t seen some of these girls in years and being with them again, we fell back in together so easily,” Cahill said. “It’s been insane.”
Sugar and assistant coaches Alex Jones and Rachael Duval knew it would be impossible to pick just a few captains from the group of five devoted seniors. So last week at practice, they bestowed the ‘C’ on all five — to big smiles and applause.
“Knowing everything these girls have been through, we knew that was the right call,” Sugar said. “They’re our leaders.”
Juniors Sage Smith and Alex Medeiros will carry the scoring load along with the four senior skaters, though each has volunteered to take shifts on defense since the team is short on natural blue liners. Changing in the parking lot, having no locker room and skating with a mask on has its share of challenges, but after nearly losing their team these girls would play on the moon if it meant they could keep their Masco sweaters.
“It’s always been us, together, since we were seven years old,” said Dillon. “It might be a little sad to think any game might be our last but that’s how we have to look at it. We have to push harder, be putting in the time to be the best we can be.”
Masconomet’s also determined to show its still a team to be reckoned with despite losing its co-op partners. Though there’s no state tournament this winter, proving they can still contend for the league title along with rivals Winthrop, Peabody and Beverly remains the goal.
“We have so much potential ... so many of the young girls are bringing in big skills,” said Cahill, who had five goals last year. “We fought to be here and we want to show we still belong.”
“People think we might not be as good, so it’s important for us to show that we’re working hard and we’re still in it,” Grutti agreed.
The Chieftains will look for their first win Saturday when they host Gloucester as the Fishermen re-launch their varsity program. Then on Monday, they travel to Graf Rink in Newburyport to usher in a new era with their first game against their old teammates.
“It was a long journey to get here,” said Caponigro, “but I’m glad this is where we wound up.”
¢¢¢
When Beverly opens its season Monday at Peabody’s McVann-O’Keefe Rink, it’ll mean all the teams on the North Shore have finally played a game. Even though leading scorer Amanda Forziati (12 goals, 19 points) transferred to St. Mary’s Lynn, the Panthers look like a contender with Jaime DuPont (10 goals last year) leading a strong crop of forwards and senior Cayla Greenleaf anchoring the back end.
¢¢¢
It’s no wonder Peabody looked pretty good defensively in the season opening win over Masconomet. No team returns as much blue line experience as the Tanners with Catherine Sweeney and Reilly Ganter both being full-time starters since their freshman seasons, and Chloe Shapleigh bringing as much talent as any defenseman North of Boston.
The big revelation for Peabody was the play of Penelope Spack in the fourth sport. With a big frame and great skating balance, she looked right at home alongside the Tanners’ talented rearguards.
“That was her first time back there and she played great,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach, “And don’t forget about Elise Staunton. She got a lot of shifts on defense for us as well and did a great job managing the puck and making smart decisions.”
Saturday’s home game against Winthrop has major Northeastern League implications. The Vikings haven’t beaten Peabody since 2018, going (0-4-1 during that time, and these are the top two clubs in the league’s preseason rankings. Expect a barnburner at 4 p.m. at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
¢¢¢
One funny observation from the weekend’s action: With a player already in the penalty box, a referee nabbed two skaters for matching roughing penalties. The meant the newer offender had to open the door to exit the rink and sit on a bench outside the penalty box. As she struggled with the door, the police officer on duty wondered if the hit was really hard enough to get her thrown out of the game.
Nope; there just aren’t two players allowed in the box at the same time in our COVID-19 world.
¢¢¢
