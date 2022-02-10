Masconomet senior captains Sage Smith and Alex Medeiros aren’t just looking forward to the future of the Chieftains’ girls hockey program.
They’re living it.
As captains of a team that features nine middle school students and four freshmen, Smith and Medeiros have acted as guiding lights as the group learns the ropes of high school hockey. If there was any doubt about a 7th grader being able to relate to a senior getting ready for college, it didn’t last long.
“From the first captain’s practice the young kids really charmed me. They’re so funny; they had us all laughing and we all became fast friends,” said Smith. “We loved them right away — and a lot of them are really, really good.”
The influx of youngsters was a natural step as Masconomet transitioned from a co-op program to a standalone team after Newburyport formed its own team last year. It’s also an extension of the near-exponential growth of the girls program in Masco Youth Hockey.
The Lady Chieftains program now has teams for girls ages 8-to-14, and Masconomet’s high school team will host Lady Chieftain Day for Saturday’s home game against Beverly (1:30 p.m. at Haverhill Valley Forum). Members of the U-10 program will skate with the team in warmups, and a lot of the current team’s young players got their start in the relatively new program.
“The girls program has grown like crazy, and that’s a huge part of building us up as a solo high school team,” head coach Ryan Sugar said. “Just in the cross-ice program there’s 31 kids and 15 are girls.”
“When I moved to Boxford in fifth grade, Alex was the only girl on my team,” Smith said of her fellow captain. “We didn’t play with all girls until probably eighth grade. It’s really cool that there’s enough youth kids to have all girls’ teams now.”
Masconomet’s pandemic-shortened first season without co-op partners yielded just two wins. This year’s squad has already doubled that total at 5-8 and Wednesday’s win at Gloucester was the first time they’ve won two in a row since before COVID-19 even started.
“It’s one of the hardest working, most determined groups I’ve ever been around in my life,” said Medeiros. “I couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come.”
On the ice, Smith and Medeiros are both versatile players that can do a variety of things in a variety of spots. Medeiros has been centering the top line, and in addition to her three goals has focused on the little things that separate complete, effective centers from the rest.
“Things like rushing the puck up, making sure you get the line to dump a puck and get a good change are so important,” Medeiros said. “I feel like when I’m at my best, I can be a catalyst that sets up some good plays and gets the assist.”
Smith is a strong skating winger with nearly 20 career goals. She’s not afraid to fight hard to get to the net front to create those scoring chances, and definitely leads by example when it comes to playing in the so-called dirty areas.
“Getting better on the boards and getting better at the breakout is something we’ve focused on a lot,” Smith said. “I think this year my best aspect has been my passing. I feel like whenever I find McKenna Dockery, she can turn that pass into a beautiful goal.”
Dockery, a sophomore, has three goals this winter. Freshman Maddie Kenney is the team’s leading scorer with four goals and three assists, and seventh grader Charlie Roberto has a goal with three helpers. Seventh graders Kailyn Willa and Tara Thompson are seeing a lot of minutes on defense along with sophomore Bella Flinn.
Sophomore Mackenzie Cronin and 8th grader Maddie Dupuis have been splitting time in goal for Masconomet and are both playing well.
“Our biggest goal as captains is to make sure our teammates know we believe in them,” said Medeiros. “In between periods or shifts, we’re always telling them ‘We can do this, we can step it up.’ We’re always trying to motivate each other.”
Hockey has always been a sport that requires good team chemistry and offers rewards like no other. Seeing more and more girls get to enjoy those rewards is music to the ears of Masco’s lone seniors.
“You go out and try your hardest for a good hour, every shift, and then the whole team is proud of you when you do something good. That’s my favorite thing about hockey,” said Smith, who’d like to study communications in college and is looking at Sacred Heart.
“For me, hockey is a massive stress reliever,” added Medeiros, who’s thinking of studying nursing or criminal justice in college. “Not only playing, but just being able to hang out with a great group of kids and bond.”
It could be showing the youngsters how to do a particular drill, leading by example on the ice by digging in the corners or making the hard play or the easy one, or just running the team’s boom box to keep the atmosphere light yet focused before a game. Smith and Medeiros have embraced all those responsibilities as the elder statesmen of these Chieftains.
“They’ve been great leaders,” said Sugar. “They’re done a really good job of bringing everyone together.”
Could unbeaten Winthrop be the first team to run the table in Northeastern League play since Masconomet went 9-0-1 in 2017-18? The Vikings are 9-0-1 with six league games to go (remember: the league has expanded since Masco’s run four years ago with Gloucester, Newburyport and Shawsheen now NHL members).
It may come down to the final game of the season when Winthrop hosts Beverly at Larsen Arena on Feb. 23. Ironically, the Panthers were the last league team to hang a win on Winthrop, at that same rink, last February.
Great to see former Masconomet standout Meghan McElaney playing hockey in college. The Amesbury native skates for Nichols College and has been a regular on defense. She scored her first college goal last week against Western New England.
We had our second goalie point of the season last week when Marblehead’s Lily Francoeur assisted on a goal in her team’s shutout win over Gloucester. She’s the second netminder on the North Shore with an assist this winter, joining Pingree’s Maddie Santosousso.
Will we see a goalie score an empty net goal of her own at some point this year? (And no, Jamie DuPont of Beverly’s goals scored while not wearing goalie pads don’t count).
Speaking of Pingree, the Highlanders have been using a snorkel and life jacket set as their Player of the Game award for this season. It’s made for some great social media posts on the team Twitter account (@PingreeHockey) and goes along the lines of the old 1990s style jacket the Bruins used on the Stanley Cup run in 2011 and the 1st Lt. Derek Hines helmet St. John’s Prep awards.
Winthrop used to award a WWE wrestling belt for its Player of the Game, too. What are some of the best girls hockey “Player of the Game” locker room awards you’ve seen or do you have suggestions for trinkets teams could start passing around? Let us know on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN
Hopefully hockey moms will accept Honey Dew donuts as tokens of affection, since Bishop Fenwick will make up its postponed game against St. Mary’s Lynn on Valentine’s Day at Connery Rink at 8 p.m.
Though the Crusaders haven’t beaten the Spartans in three tries going back to 2019, the games have been fairly close with a 3-2 decision last year at Connery and a 3-0 loss that was a one goal game in the third period a few weeks back.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN