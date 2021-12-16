Rink rats rejoice: the high school hockey season has begun.
For the North Shore’s girls hockey squads, the new season brings new challenges and new rewards. It’s been but seven days since last Thursday’s first official games were played, and already every team in the Kick Saves region has at least one win. Meanwhile, more than 20 new players have recorded their first varsity point.
That’s a lot of new names to know, not to mention refreshing the senses to catch up with all the veterans taking the ice again this winter. Let’s take a gingerly-paced first lap around the rink with a team-by-team look at the half dozen North Shore clubs; stay tuned to the end for some bold predictions for the ‘21-22 season.
BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 4-8-2
Head coach: Matt Lampert (first season)
Co-op partners: Danvers, Ipswich
Captains: Kayleigh Crowell, Sr., F; Jamie DuPont, Sr., F; Shea Nemeskal, Jr., F; Sadie Papamechail, Jr., D.
Top returning skaters: Dupont (4 goals, 4 assists), Nemeskal (6 goals), Crowell (4 goals), Halle Greenleaf, Soph., F (3 assists).
Returning goalies: Megan McGinnity, Soph., 1-1, 35 saves.
Promising newcomers: Bradie Arnold, Fr., F; Julia Chirco, Fr., F; Meghan Ryan, 8th, F; Victoria Willington, 8th, F.
Outlook: The Panthers look like a team capable of putting the puck in the net with 11 goals in the season’s first two games. Captain Jamie DuPont already has nearly as many points as she did all of last winter, so it seems the Panthers are really settling into new coach Matt Lampert’s systems.
Beverly’s eight goals in the opener against Shawsheen were its most in a game in 33 months, and the Panthers are aiming to make the state playoffs for the first time since 2016-17. They’re only going to improve defensively as the season goes along, so we see good things ahead for the Orange-and-Black.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 6-5-0
Head coach: John Kasle (3rd season, 18-11-3)
Co-op partners: Essex Tech
Captains: Lauren Dirarian, Sr., F; Grace Morey, Sr., F; Emma Perry, Sr., F; Catherine Salvo, Sr., D.
Top returning skaters: Dirarian (2 goals, 7 assists), Perry (2 goals, 5 assists), Abbey Millman, Jr., F (2 goals, 3 assists), Morey (3 assists), Zoe Elwell, Soph., D; Madison Faragi, Soph., D; Abi Bruner, Jr., F (4 goals).
Returning goalies: Sedona Lawson, Sr., 6-5-0, 230 saves, two shutouts.
Promising newcomers: Ella Tucker, Fr., G; Jenna Oliver, Fr., F; Ali Sprissler, Fr., D.
Outlook: The Crusaders are skating an all-senior top line with Lauren Dirarian (38 career points) between wingers Grace Morey (converting from defense) and Emma Perry. Junior Abbey Millman, who had a trick in the opener, carries the second line, giving the Crusaders the depth they’ll need to compete in the Catholic Central League, arguably the state’s best in girls hockey.
Defensively, the grouping of senior captain Catherine Salvo and experienced returnees Zoe Elwell and Madison Faragi are also very strong. Fenwick will play one of the area’s toughest schedules, but has the talent and depth to rise to that challenge.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 5-4-3
Head coach: Brittany Smith (2nd season)
Co-op partners: Swampscott, Manchester Essex, Hamilton-Wenham, Landmark
Captains: Elle Seller, Sr., D; Hadley Wales, Sr., F.
Top returning skaters: Hannah Tsouvalas, Jr., D (3 goals, 2 assists), Elsa Wood, Fr., (6 goals, 2 assists), Sophie Zerilli, Jr., F (2 goals, 3 assists), Wales (3 goals), Riley Campbell, Jr., F; Ava Vautour, Soph., D.
Returning goalies: Lily Francouer, Soph., 6-2-1, 215 saves, 1 shutout.
Promising newcomers: Nelly Payne, Fr., F; Ashley Piersol, 8th, F; Maddie Graber, 8th, F.
Outlook: The Lady Headers are looking to build on the success of last winter when they posted their first winning season since 2018. This time, such success would bring a state tournament berth. Marblehead has a very good goaltender in sophomore Lily Francoeur and a dynamic two-way defenseman in junior Hannah Tsouvalas, so it should thrive in low scoring games this winter.
Captains Elle Seller and Hadley Wales are the only seniors among the 15 players, so they’ll be leaned on heavily in the leadership department. Ex-Marblehead skater Brit Dunbar has joined Brittany Smith as an assistant coach, giving the bench two alums and a great, relatable vibe on the staff.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 2-12-1
Head coach: Ryan Sugar (5th season, 54-39-12)
Co-op partners: None
Captains: Alex Medeiros, Sr., F; Sage Smith, Sr., F.
Top returning skaters: Smith (6 goals), Bitsy King, Jr., F (5 goals), McKenna Dockery, Soph., F (2 goals, 3 assists), Bella Flinn, Soph., D; Maddie Kenney, Fr., F.
Returning goalies: MacKenzie Cronin, Soph., 1-2-1, 118 saves.
Promising newcomers: Charlie Roberto, 7th, F; Allie LaCava, Fr., D; Elizabeth Shoemaker, 8th, D; Maddie Dupuis, 8th, G.
Outlook: The pandemic-shortened season and first foray without any co-op partners wasn’t an easy adjustment for the Chieftains, who had a hard time keeping the puck out of the net but played harder than their two wins would indicate. Shaking off a tough opening day loss to Newburyport to grab a win this past weekend shows Masco will have that same mentally tough nature that’s always made them difficult to play against under coach Ryan Sugar.
Captain Alex Medeiros is off to a great start and already has more goals and points than she did as a junior. The Chieftains will need scorers to step up since last year’s leader, Gabi Oakes, now skates for St. Mary’s Lynn. But if they consistently put goals on the board, they’ll prove last year was a hiccup and be in state tournament contention.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 12-1-0 (Northeastern League champions)
Head coach: Michelle Roach (7th season, 70-41-10)
Co-op partners: Lynnfield, North Reading
Captains: Audrey Buckley, Sr., G; Kaila Griffin, Sr., F; Catherine Sweeney, Sr., D.
Top returning skaters: Jenna DiNapoli, Jr., F (5 goals, 10 assists), Catie Kampersal, Soph., F (9 goals, 6 assists), Penny Spack, Jr., D (2 goals, 3 assists), Hannah Gromko, Jr., F (3 goals), Caroline Burton, Soph., F (2 goals, 3 assists), Sweeney (goal, two assists).
Returning goalies: Buckley, 11-1-0, 212 saves, 2 shutouts.
Promising newcomers: Sarah Powers, Fr., F; Leah Buckley, Fr., D; Daniella White, Fr., D; Chloe Gromko, Fr., D; Ava Buckley, Fr., F; Alyse Mutti, Fr., G.
Outlook: It appears the rich got richer with the three-time defending Northeastern League champions having one of the most talented 9th graders in the state join the lineup in Sarah Powers, who posted seven points in her first two games. Add to that the speed of Catie Kampersal and responsibility/instincts of Jenna DiNapoli and the Tanners are a handful up front.
With 16 players on the scoresheet through two games and two goalies with a victory, Peabody also boasts one of the deepest teams around. An NEHL repeat is no sure thing with Winthrop, Newburyport and Beverly all looking strong, but the Tanners are the favorite and almost a certainty to qualify for the postseason.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: Did not play, 8-14-1 in 2019-20
Head coach: Jim MacLaughlin (6th year since returning in 2016-17)
Co-op partners: None
Captains: Gaby Nagahama, Sr., D; Isabel Smail, Sr., F.
Top returning skaters: Cece Harriman, Sr., F; Elena McClosky, Sr., F; Zarena Sawyer, Jr., D; Ashley Smail, Soph., F; Keris Sullivan, Sr., F
Returning goalies: Maddie Santosuosso, Jr., 5 wins, 114 saves as a freshman
Promising newcomers: Abigail Amigo, Fr., F; JuJu Giordano, Fr., F
Outlook: How excited were the Highlanders to get back into Eastern Independent League play after their entire 2020-21 season was lost to the pandemic? The Green-and-Blue went out and earned their first point against league power Berwick in 8 1/2 years in last Friday’s eye-opening 1-1 draw.
After finishing second in their own preseason jamboree at Johnson Rink, Pingree is 1-0-1 on the year. They’re getting great goaltending from junior Maddie Santosuosso, and seniors Cece Harriman and Isabel Smail look ready to carry the scoring load. Defenseman Gaby Nagahama is a four-year stalwart as well. Marblehead co-op transfer Abigail Amigo will also likely boost the scoring output. In the early going, it looks like Pingree will be a tough customer in the EIL.
BOLD PREDICTIONS
- All five local MIAA teams make the playoffs. The Northeastern League looks a little top heavy, but I think there are enough points to be had that Beverly, Masconomet and Marblehead can all surpass the .500 mark and clinch postseason berths. Carlin Cup rivals Peabody and Bishop Fenwick look like playoff shoe-ins.
- There will be at least one 50-point scorer. It’s only been one weekend and we’ve already got some pretty high scoring totals; Peabody’s Sarah Powers and Beverly’s Jamie DuPont both have seven points in two games before Wednesday’s action. Fenwick’s Abbey Millman also already has our first hat trick. It looks to me like we’ll have some big stats this winter.
- Hosts with the most. Here’s hoping local rinks at the Rockett Arena at Salem State and the Bourque Arena at Endicott in Beverly get to host playoff games in a few months. It’s great to be back in those barns after they were shuttered last winter.
- Give us the short stuff. OK, this is off the wall, but I’m saying there will be one game-changing shorthanded goal scored at some point this season.
- We want the Cup. The Carlin Cup, that is. Peabody and Bishop Fenwick’s girls will be the only game in Tannertown on President’s Day, with the Peabody High boys team taking a year off from varsity play to rebuild. Two-and-a-half months out, that one looks like it’ll be a must-see, Game of the Year-type atmosphere.
