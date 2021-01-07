The folks behind Sesame Street’s world famous furry and blue eating machine Cookie Monster must not have spent much time around hockey rinks.
If they had, they’d know that the letter C is for a lot more than cookies.
That fabric C stitched on the left shoulder blade of a hockey team’s captain is earned, not given. The letter is worn with with pride by a team’s leader, it’s tone-setter, the straw that stirs its drink. It’s a tradition that began on ice and has been copied by the National Football League and some baseball teams (hello, Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek).
Wearing the letter may be more meaningful than ever as the 2021 winter season begins. Team captains aren’t just leading on the ice or talking to referees. With modifications and restrictions in place to enforce social distancing, captains have to run a safe locker room, patrol mask wearing and perhaps act as go-betweens for coaches and players since in-game bench separation could complicate communication and adjustments.
It’s a tough task, but those that earn the C are more than up to it. Who are the captains of the North Shore’s girls high school hockey teams this winter?
Beverly will rely on four stalwart leaders. Returning all-star defenseman Cayla Greenleaf will be a captain for the second time while seniors Emma Knott and Catie Nemeskal will also serve as captains. Junior Jamie Dupont rounds out the group as the only underclassmen to earn captain status.
It’s a solid and diverse group for the Panthers, with each of their co-op schools represented since Greenleaf goes to Ipswich High, Knott and Dupont attend Beverly and Nemeskal hails from Danvers.
“They’re great leaders and everyone’s excited to be able to play. Some of our kids didn’t play a fall sport so the winter is really crucial for them,” said Beverly coach Danielle Finocchiaro, whose club has been practicing without its Danvers contingent since the town decided to delay the start of its sports until this Wednesday.
The Panthers are currently slated to begin their season on Monday, January 18, against Marblehead in Peabody.
“The girls have been great about all the changes we’ve had with ice time shortages, delays, any challenges they face. They’re all looking forward to getting the full team out there and getting as many games as we can.”
Bishop Fenwick, the only local team with games under its belt so far, also has a quartet of captains. Up front, captains Gabby Davern (senior from Essex Tech) and Shannon Nagy are off to torrid starts.
Nagy, an excellent defensive forward now poised for a career-best offensive year, had three goals in Fenwick’s two wins last weekend. Davern had three goals and two assists to get up to 96 points in her career as the Crusaders bested Bishop Stang (4-3) and Archbishop Williams (4-2).
On the back end, senior defenseman Allison Countie and junior blue liner Grace Morey will also be captains. The foursome gives Fenwick, which plays Matignon Sunday morning at home, good leaders in all facets of the game.
Peabody, the defending Northeastern Hockey League champion, is going with one captain to begin the year: Senior forward Jen Flynn. A four-year scoring threat who also wore a C last year as a junior, Flynn has 76 career points and is one pace to graduate as Peabody’s second all-time leading scorer.
“Jen’s tremendous,” said Tanner coach Michelle Roach, whose club is on track to open at home against Masconomet this Saturday at 4 p.m. “She leads by example on and off the ice. She’s a creative offensive player but that’s not where her game starts or ends. She contributes in all three zones.”
This season is the first time that Masconomet is on its own without a co-operative partner although winger Cali Caponigro from Newburyport did choose to remain. Otherwise, the whole Chieftain squad is made up of Tri-Town kids since last year’s co-op partners like Amesbury, Georgetown and Triton decided to join the new Newburyport team.
The lone Chieftain captain as the year begins is also the lone goalie donning a C so far this year: Lydia Willette. She inherits the cage from one of Masco’s all-time leaders in Molly Elmore and is excited to show what she can do after serving as the backup last season.
Marblehead is also going with returning captain to start the year: Abby Kalinowski. An all-star defenseman, Kalinowski is regarded as one of the most dependable and selfless players on the North Shore. Rookie coach and Lady Header alum Brittany Smith knows she’ll be relying on the capable rear guard as the team’s Jan. 13 opener at Peabody looms.
“Abby’s a great leader on and off the ice,” Smith said, “she’s been great about all the COVID related stuff, making sure everybody’s on the same page and following through on all the protocols.”
The Lady Headers will also see senior Mackenzie Walles, a veteran from co-op partner Hamilton-Wenham, wear a C as captain along with Kalinowski.
There are four captains hoping to gear up for practices in Blue-and-Green over in South Hamilton at the Pingree School. Izzy Marble, Kate Hill, Kate Lucy and Una Carroll will be donning the C’s for the Highlanders as they look forward to potentially getting out on the ice in the near future.
###
There could be a changing of the guard at the most crucial position on the ice this year, goaltender. The top three goalies in minutes from last season were lost to graduation with Peabody, Masconomet and Bishop Fenwick all looking to fill big skates in the net.
Fenwick has a capable new face in Sedona Lawson, who stopped 45 shots in last weekend’s two wins. The Tanners, meanwhile, expect Audrey Buckley to earn the lion’s share of the minutes in the cage while being pushed by her fellow netminders. Masco will hand the reins over to the aforementioned captain Willette.
Beverly looks to have an edge in goal with Maddy Delano slated to return after stopping 89 percent of the shots she saw last season. Marblehead is also in good shape in net with Lily Francoeur and Kate Santeusanio vying for time.
###
Feel free to use this against me later when a team exceeds its expectations. Here’s my unofficial preseason poll as far as how the Northeastern Hockey League standings could play out over the next seven weeks:
1. Winthrop
2. Peabody
3. Beverly
4. Masconomet
5. Newburyport
6. Marblehead
7. Gloucester
8. Medford
###
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls ice hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
