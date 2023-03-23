There’s no way around it: individual scoring was way down in the Kick Saves corner of the Massachusetts girls hockey world this winter.
You have to go all the way back to 2009 to find a season where there wasn’t either a 20-goal scorer or a 30-point earner here in The Salem News coverage area. As a matter of fact, Peabody senior captain Penny Spack’s 24 points are the lowest total to win the area scoring title since this column, the first of its kind in the state, launched 15 years ago (excluding the pandemic shortened 2021 season).
Fun fact: Spack is the first defensemen to ever win the area scoring title, too.
So what gives? What are we to make of the dearth of big-time scorers?
First, we’ve got to acknowledge that the greater North Shore area had some high scorers just outside the newspaper’s circulation area: Winthrop’s Julia and Emma Holmes piled them up and each had over 100 points in their careers, and St. Mary’s of Lynn’s Jenna Chaplain posted another 50-point season.
Then there’s health. Bishop Fenwick’s Abbey Millman was on a 30-point pace but missed several games due to an injury. The same could be said for Pingree’s Sadie Canelli.
Beyond that it was simply a low scoring season ... but unlike, say, 2009, it wasn’t a bad a thing because teams were winning.
The Northeastern Hockey League sent seven of its nine teams to the state playoffs, by far its most ever. There were some very stingy defensive clubs: unbeaten Winthrop and second place Peabody were third and eighth in the state in terms of goals allowed. Newburyport, Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead all also allowed fewer than 2 1/2 per night.
Goaltending was good in the area, although not quite otherworldly. Penalty killing was excellent: there were so many games with tons of advantage time and no power play tallies, which certainly factors into point totals. Overall, from my observations it was a commitment to defense and blocking shots that contributed to low totals as much as anything else.
Is this a trend that will continue? Will we ever see a 60 or 70-point scorer in the Northeastern League again? For entertainment purposes, we hope so ... finding a singular talent that can push the puck through the traffic, create and bury chances would be great for the game, too.
But as long as teams are winning and playing into March, does it really matter?
■■■
Speaking of goals, here are the best tallies for each of the local clubs from this past season. Selections are either the most skillful, jaw-dropping, impressive to watch lamplighters, or most important in the flow of the season ... and in some cases, both:
Bishop Fenwick: Hard not to go with Abbey Millman’s shorthanded breakaway goal in the state tournament to beat Plymouth in overtime. Besides the importance of sending the Crusaders to the second round it was a gorgeous individual play, complete with a steal of the puck and head fake.
Beverly: Junior captain Halle Greenleaf’s late third period game-winner to beat Newburyport, 1-0, early in the season pops to mind. It was hard net drive and a great move. Sophomore Bradie Arnold also had a couple of nice dekes for goals throughout the year.
Marblehead: Ava Vautour’s overtime winner to beat Gloucester, 1-0, stands out. She also had a really pretty tally in a 3-0 win over Newburyport on Mental Health Awareness Night a few days after the OT tally.
Masconomet: This has to be Bitsy King’s breakaway game-winner in the third period at Newburyport. It was Masco’s first-ever win over their old co-op teammates, and a great combination of speed, power and a surprisingly nifty hands move by King, who had a revelation of a season with 15 goals and 20 points.
Peabody: Two snipes here: First, defenseman Penny Spack’s top shelf shot to break a tie late at Bourque Arena in a really tight game against Beverly. Then, there’s the power play rip from the circle that freshman Angela Fabbo uncorked to create some insurance in a home state playoff win over Methuen/Tewksbury. Both were very, very impressive shots that hit the proverbial mail slot where the goalie has no chance to make a save.
Pingree: Pick either of captain Zarenna Sawyer’s goals against Tilton in what was absolutely the highlight of the Highlanders’ season, a 2-0 win over a larger, generally more powerful and highly ranked school.
■■■
Looking ahead to next season, there will be some shuffling of the divisional alignments for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. The current proposal (appeals are still being heard) evens out the divisions, with 45 teams in both Division 1 and Division 2, as opposed to this cycle’s 38/51 split that made qualifying for the top 32 much easier in Div. 1 than in D2.
Locally, Beverly and Marblehead are both slated to move to Division 2. Peabody and Bishop Fenwick remain in Division 1 and Masconomet remains in Division 2. Elsewhere in the NEHL, Newburyport would go to D2.
Of note, Andover and Archbishop Williams (both Final Four teams in D2 this year) are also moving up. Woburn and Reading, who have D1 titles on their resumes, would be moving down.
■■■
Congratulations to our local Boston Bruins MIAA Sportsmanship Award winners: Bishop Fenwick senior captain and defenseman Zoe Elwell from the Catholic Central League, and Marblehead senior captain and defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas from the NEHL. The girls and their fellow award winners from around the state got to meet Bruins like captain Patrice Bergeron at Tuesday’s win over the Senators at TD Garden.
■■■
A few local stars will be playing in the Mass. State High School Hockey Coaches Association all-star game Sunday at Canton Ice House (6 p.m.). Beverly’s Shea Nemeskal and Marblehead’s Hannah Tsouvalas will skate for the North side, coached by Winthrop’s Butch Martucci. Emma and Julia Holmes of the Vikings will play along with NEHL MVP Teagan Wilson of Newburyport and Jenna Chaplain and Maggie Pierce from St. Mary’s, among others.
■■■
Our annual Kick Saves Super and Best of Grade teams, noting that where possible Super teamers won’t be repeated with their grades:
Super Team
F: Halle Greenleaf, Beverly; Bitsy King, Masconomet; Abbey Millman, Bishop Fenwick
D: Penny Spack, Peabody; Ali Sprissler, Bishop Fenwick
G: Alyse Mutti, Peabody
All-Senior Team
F: Zarenna Sawyer, Pingree; Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody; Shea Nemeskal, Beverly
D: Hannah Tsouvalas, Marblehead; Sadie Papamechail, Beverly
G: Maddie Santosuosso, Pingree
All-Junior Team
F: Catie Kampersal, Peabody; Ava Vautour, Marblehead; Ashley Smail, Pingree
D: Bella Flinn, Masconomet; Avery Fredo, Pingree
G: Megan McGinnity, Beverly
All-Sophomore Team
F: Maddie Kenny, Masconomet; Ava Buckley, Peabody; Penny Levine-Stein, Bishop Fenwick
D: Chloe Gromko, Peabody; Allie LaCava, Masconomet
G: Ella Tucker, Bishop Fenwick
All-Freshman/Middle school Team
F: Angela Fabbo, Peabody; Clara Cary, Beverly; Meredith Johnston, Beverly
D: Morgan Linskey, Beverly; Lexi Salah, Bishop Fenwick;
G: Olivia Doucette & Addie Lydon, Marblehead
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News every Thursday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.