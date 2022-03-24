The end of the winter high school sports season means the annual tribute to the greatest critic of them all, Roger Ebert (and Gene Siskel, too). Here are the annual Kick Saves cheers and jeers from the girls hockey season that just unfolded over the last few months.
Thumbs up: To career-highs. You’d need more than two hands and two feet to count the number of North Shore players (and remember that’s only 6 teams) that had their career best in terms of goals and points this winter. We’d like to highlight two in particular: seniors Jamie DuPont of Beverly and Lauren Diranian of Bishop Fenwick.
A five-year varsity skater, DuPont has been one of the most dangerous players in the Northeastern Hockey League for the better part of the last three seasons. So having a career-best 33 points was a high standard — and she more than met it.
Diranian, amazingly, doubled her career totals with 36 points this season after having 36 in the last three years combined. A consummate 200-foot player (she wears Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37), Diranian’s career trajectory actually mirrors that of her idol. Her first three years were more like Bergeron under former Bruins coachc Claude Julien, focused on defense and conserving energy. Her senior year? That’s Bergy centering the perfection line and proving to the entire NHL that he can be a top-line scorer.
Exploding for 21 goals, tied for most on the North Shore and nearly double any other Fenwick player, Diranian had one of the best seasons in Crusader history.
Thumbs up: To siblings. You’ve got to imagine Peabody athletic director Dennis Desroches is glad his team doesn’t have names on their jerseys, because the Tanners would have to add a ton of first initials to tell everyone apart. Freshmen twins Ava and Leah Buckley were both outstanding contributors for Peabody, and junior Hannah Gromko was joined by freshman sister Chloe in the lineup every night as well.
There are siblings on the bench, too, with head coach Michelle Roach assisted by brother Stephen. For the record, senior goalie Audrey Buckley is not related to the Buckley twins (or former goalie Abby Buckley, oddly enough), but even “A. Buckley” on a jersey wouldn’t differentiate between those two.
Pingree also had a pair of sisters in Ashley and Isabel Smail.
Thumbs down: To unassisted goals. Please don’t take this as a criticism of referees, who have enough to worry about on the ice, but it seemed like there were more unassisted goals than ever this winter. I’m sure some were, in fact, without a helper, but I’m guessing many were just plays that got missed by the players.
In the age of video streaming, there has to be a better way to identify who actually had the assists. Maybe the official scorekeepers should have some input, watching the play with an extra set of eyes instead of just being stenographers for whatever the refs or kids on the ice say?
Thumbs down: To bad predictions. Looking at my five bold predictions from December 16, there were some misses. I declared all five local MIAA teams would make the state tournament and only four did (still pretty solid).
I also declared there would be a 50-point scorer this winter. There was not, with the high-water mark being 37. Although did have a few players reach 50 for their careers: Jenna DiNapoli of Peabody, and Diranian and Emma Perry of Bishop Fenwick.
Give myself half-credit for rooting for Salem State’s Rockett Arena and Beverly’s Bourque Arena to host playoff games. There were two locally hosted girls playoff games, but they were at Peabody’s McVann-O’Keefe Rink and the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.
Thumbs up: To good predictions. The swami hat was on point when I said there would be major shorthanded goals scored over the course of the year. Abbey Millman’s shorty on Valentine’s Day helped Bishop Fenwick earn its first-ever point against rival St. Mary’s Lynn, and Elsa Wood of Marblehead had a shorty to help the Lady Headers top Beverly in December in overtime, one of the season’s most exciting games.
Though it didn’t break a tie or swing a score, you’ve got to shout out Peabody’s Jenna DiNapoli for scoring the rare 3-on-5 shorthanded goal against Newburyport in February, too.
The last prediction was that the Carlin Cup between Peabody and Bishop Fenwick would be one of the best games of the year. Nailed that one.
Thumbs up: To the best games of the season. Here’s my top game for each of the six local clubs:
Bishop Fenwick: No shortage of choices here, but it has to be the 2-0 President’s Day Carlin Cup win over Peabody. It was four years in the making for what head coach John Kasle calls the program’s best-ever senior class, since they’d never beaten their rivals. The crowd was hot and when Lily Pregent broke a 0-0 tie in the third period, it was the loudest cheer I heard all year. Honorable mentions for Fenwick’s overtime playoff win and their tie with St. Mary’s.
Beverly: The 3-3 tie with Malden Catholic after the New Year stands out. It was the first of three games in net for captain DuPont, filling in due to illness to regular starter Megan McGinnity. Not only did DuPont make the saves but the Panthers dug deep to find their offense, coming from behind twice to draw with a strong Lancers squad. Honorable mention for a 9-2 win at Gloucester that saw both Bradie Arnold and Halle Greenleaf get hat tricks and the Panthers’ overtime win over Newburyport.
Marblehead: The 4-3 overtime win over Beverly that saw defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas streak in for the game-winner in 4-on-4 play. The Lady Headers came from behind two times, with Elsa Wood scoring twice, and came back less than 24 hours later to get another come-from-behind win over Pope Francis on Wood’s hat trick. Honorable mention for the regular season finale win over Masconomet.
Masconomet: A 3-1 win over Marblehead early sparked by two goals by senior Alex Medeiros stands out. The Chieftains’ overtime victory over Medford, won by Maddie Kenny, also comes to mind.
Peabody: Just 48 hours after dropping the Carlin Cup, the Tanners blanked Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover at home in their most complete performance of the season. The team needed a win to secure home ice in the playoffs and delivered. Honorable mention for their playoff thrashing of Whitman-Hanson (9 goals in a playoff game is absurd) and its win at Newburyport that featured four shorthanded goals.
Pingree: Its 1-1 tie against Berwick, Pingree’s first point against their Eastern Independent League rivals in 8 1/2 seasons. Goalie Maddie Santosousso had a tremendous game that day and projects as one of the state’s best netminders for next season.
Thumbs up: To records. Peabody freshman Sarah Powers set a new school record for single-season assists with 19. You have to watch her juggle the puck through traffic to believe the kinds of things she can do. The North Shore’s scoring champion with 37 points, here’s hoping she’ll return and smash her own mark next season.
Thumbs down: To not knowing if you should pull your goalie or not. The state’s power ranking system uses goal differential in some fashion and that’s not a good thing for coaches, who aren’t sure if they should empty their net to go for a tying goal or if they should keep the goalie on to lose on “only” one goal.
If the state keeps this formula, they should at least release some examples of how much a power ranking might change based on one goal of margin going up or down. No one knows if we’re talking about a miniscule shift or a serious number that could cost a team a home game. Coaches deserve more info.
Thumbs up: To good coaching. Beverly’s Matt Lampert and Marblehead’s Brittany Smith both brought their teams to the state tournament in their first full seasons (Smith coached the 2021 team, but there were no playoffs). That’s not beginner’s luck. The North Shore is lucky to have those two behind the bench in the region — and they’re only going to improve.
Thumbs up: To young players. Masconomet had the most middle schoolers on any roster in the area, but every team except Peabody and Pingree had a few. It’ll only lead to better programs down the line provided all the 7th and 8th grade talent sticks around and contributes for the next many years.
Thumbs up: To sportsmanship. It was just announced that Beverly’s DuPont will receive on of this year’s MIAA/Boston Bruins Sportsmanship Awards. DuPont will be honored at the B’s home game next Thursday along with fellow recipients from around the state in both boys and girls hockey.
■■■
The annual Kick Saves Super and Best of Grade teams, noting that where possible Super teamers won’t be repeated with their grades
Super Team
F: Jaime DuPont, Beverly; Lauren Diranian, Fenwick; Sarah Powers, Peabody
D: Gaby Nagahama, Pingree; Hannah Tsouvalas, Marblehead
G: Alyse Mutti, Peabody
All-Senior team
F: Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly; Emma Perry, Fenwick; Hadley Wales, Marblehead
D: Catherine Sweeney, Peabody; Catherine Salvo, Fenwick
G: Audrey Buckley, Peabody
All-Junior team
F: Abbey Millman, Fenwick; Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody; Shea Nemeskal, Beverly
D: Penny Spack, Peabody; Sadie Papamechail, Beverly
G: Maddie Santosousso, Pingree
All-Sophomore team
F: Halle Greenleaf, Beverly; Catie Kampersal, Peabody; Ashley Smail, Pingree
D: Ava Vautour, Marblehead; Bella Flinn, Masconomet
G: Lily Francoeur, Marblehead
All-Freshman/Middle School team
F: Maddie Kenny, Masconomet; Elsa Wood, Marblehead; Bradie Arnold, Beverly.
D: Leah Buckley, Peabody; Ashley Freitas, Beverly
G: Ella Tucker, Fenwick
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News every Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN