The logo for Lawrence University of Wisconsin is a classic Scandinavian longboat, an image that sums up the journey taken by their newest women’s hockey recruit.
Bishop Fenwick women’s hockey captain Emma Perry will be setting sail from her hometown of Beverly to Appleton, Wisc. to join the Vikings’ program when she enters college next fall. Heading to the Midwest is a big step — one the hard-working and unselfish senior forward is surely ready for.
“I hadn’t really thought about going to school far from home until I stepped foot on campus. I had a gut feeling that this was the right school for me,” said Perry, who plans to study Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
“I’m super excited about going further from home. I feel a challenge like this will push me and help me grow as a person and hockey player.”
Lawrence is a relatively new Division 3 women’s hockey program, starting up in 2019 and beginning play in 2020. Their coach, Jocey Kleiber, found Perry through the NCSA recruiting website and once they connected, Perry felt right at home.
When she committed to play college hockey this past weekend, she became the first player in the 10-year history of Fenwick’s varsity girls program to do so.
“I always knew deep down I wanted to play in college. The love I have for the sport is unreal. I’ve been dreaming about it forever, working hard everyday to reach this milestone,” she said. “It feels great that I made it a reality.”
A figure skater from the time she was four years old, Perry began playing hockey at age seven. She played with Cape Ann Youth Hockey as well as with the Islanders program, and now skates with the North Suburban Wings’ U-19 Red squad that’s headed to Nationals in Pennsylvania at the beginning of the spring.
The numerous showcases and high level tournaments with the Wings definitely helped prepare her for both her senior year at Fenwick and catching the eyes of college coaches.
“The team has some of the best players on the North Shore, and playing with them really helped me get my game to the next level,” Perry said. “Our coach, Sarah Oteri, pushed me every day and gave me the best advice to help increase the speed of my game and my overall hockey IQ.”
A first or second line center since her freshman season of high school, the idea of Perry with an even higher hockey IQ has to be scary for Fenwick opponents. She’s a classic three-zone center who can adapt her game to whatever the situation calls for.
“Emma’s got great hockey sense,” Fenwick coach John Kasle said. “She’s the type of kid who will do anything you ask of her. To see her go on to play in college is awesome for our program. We’re really proud of her.”
For example, as a sophomore Perry led the team in assists and was one of the primary playmakers in the COVID-shortened 2021 season. This year, she’s been shooting a bit more and ranks third on the squad in goals. That’s no surprise to Fenwick field hockey fans who saw her pot a team-best 19 goals last fall.
Whatever sort of stick is in her hands, Perry enjoys any competitive atmosphere.
“I love the way it acts as a distraction from reality. The feeling I get after scoring, assisting, or making a great play is the best,” she said. “I also made some of my best friends through hockey. I am certain our friendships will last forever.”
Like most of her peers, Perry’s high school experience was changed by the pandemic. Bishop Fenwick’s first foray in the competitive Catholic Central League last year was cut short by COVID-19 concerns, and there was no state tournament for a pretty solid team that could’ve made some noise. That didn’t bring the Crusaders down, though; it simply brought them closer together.
“You can never take a game or practice for granted,” Perry noted. “With COVID almost completely ruining last season and shutting us down for weeks, it made me realize how grateful and happy I am to step foot on the ice with my teammates who are my best friends and play hockey with them.”
That sense of comradery and gratitude had been a driving force for Perry and fellow senior captains Lauren Diranian, Grace Morey and Catherine Salvo. Together now for four years, they’ve helped usher in a new era of Fenwick girls hockey as the team has grown from a fairly competitive, independent Division 2 team to a full-fledged member of the state’s best girls hockey conference and is ranked among the top 15 teams in Division 1.
“It’s an amazing class. We feel like we grew with the program and all worked so hard on and off the ice to elevate it and bring it to the next level,” said Perry. “We’re really happy with where we are today.”
Now 4-4-1, the Crusaders (who co-op with Essex Tech) have nine games left before their first ever Division 1 tournament appearance (their previous playoff games were in Division 2). They’re looking to improve each day and continue to develop as they countdown the days they have left together.
“Coach Kasle has always pushed me hard and given me great advice to help me elevate my game. It’s such an honor to be named captain, being able to lead and help the younger girls grow,” Perry said. “I’ve been putting my best effort into the Fenwick program and trying to be the best player I can possibly be.”
A rarity over the weekend occurred when Pingree goaltender Maddie Santosousso found her way onto the scoresheet with an assist.
The junior from Topsfield has been one of the busier netminders in the area in a high caliber season so far, averaging nearly 28 saves per game going into Wednesday’s action.
A couple of fundraisers are underway for area booster clubs:
Beverly’s co-op squad with Danvers and Ipswich is running a Bruins raffle. For $10 per ticket you’d be entered to win a basket that includes two tickets to the B’s game against Arizona on March 12, an autographed Tuukka Rask stick and other Bruins gear. Tickets can be purchased online though the team Twitter account @Bhsgvh.
Masconomet’s boosters are running a “Hat Trick Bonanza” raffle with three baskets available. One is a poster board full of scratch tickets, one includes Bruins tickets for a game against Florida in April and another is a golf outing at Ferncroft Country Club. Those raffle tickets can be purchased at Mascogirlsicehockey.com
Not a lot of surprises in the first state power rankings posted on the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Web site (MIAA.net) last week. Peabody checked in at No. 11 in Division 1 and Bishop Fenwick, buoyed by its strength of schedule, is No. 13.
Beverly was a bit lower than expected at No. 24; I figured their tie with Malden Catholic would be worth power points. But once the Panthers make up their postponed Colleen Ritzer Memorial Game with Andover and also take on Bishop Fenwick, they should move up the rankings a little.
Winthrop also isn’t getting a lot of love from the strength of schedule formula, checking in at No. 19 despite being one of only two undefeated teams in D1 (top-ranked Austin Prep being the other). Marblehead is just above the cutoff at No. 31.
In Division 2 Masconomet has some work to do to get into the top 32, currently sitting at No. 48. It’s a loaded D2 field, too, with twice as many undefeated clubs as Division 1 boasts.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN