The National Hockey League’s all-star weekend in Las Vegas was a smashing success recently, and leagues across Massachusetts are picking their all-star teams this week. That all-star fever sparked some between-periods reminiscing over the weekend, thinking back to the days when there was a high school all-star game and skills competition for boys and girls at Salem State University’s Rockett Arena.
The jamboree-style even might not be happening this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine what the results of some of the skills competition might be.
The hardest shot contest can be one of the most thrilling and entertaining parts of any skill event. Officials make like state troopers, radar guns in hand, to track the miles-per-hour as skaters wind up and blast the puck as hard as they can. Which girls possess some of the hardest shots on the North Shore?
As is tradition in the NHL, some are tall, powerful defensemen. That’s certainly the case for Marblehead’s Hannah Tsouvalas, the hardest shooting Lady Header who has an absolute cannon from the top of the key.
Another tremendous shooting blue liner is Pingree captain Gaby Nagahama. Both she and Tsouvalas have similar shooting styles: they don’t need many strides to hit full speed and generate some power.
Peabody captain Catherine Sweeney also fits that bill. A four-year contributor on the blue line, Sweeney can drive the puck almost like a golf ball in the sense that she can be standing still, waiting to catch a pass, and still rifle a shot with pretty good velocity.
Not every hard shooter patrols the blue line, however. Take Beverly sophomore winger Halle Greenleaf, for example. The hardest shooting Panther has a quick release and super strong wrists that lead to her ability to blast the disc with such force that a goalie doesn’t have time to react. Those skills have helped her score a team (and career) best 20 goals so far this season.
Masconomet super sophomore McKenna Dockery has a similar skillset when it comes to lighting up the radar gun. She’s got the ability to shoot quickly when the defense is collapsing on her ... but give her an extra second or two to hit the blade just right, and the resulting velocity is quite impressive.
Then there’s Bishop Fenwick center and captain Lauren Diranian. One of the taller forwards on the North Shore, she’s got a long stick and uses it to generate all kinds of torque that leads to power on her shots. Diranian is one of the smarter players around, too, so she’ll often keep her hard blasts along the ice in order to generate rebounds off a goalie’s pads. The results speak for themselves as she has a career-best 31 points on a well balanced 17 goals and 14 assists.
An interesting thing that stands out about the area’s hardest shooters: three of them are sophomores. It’s easy to see why shooting the puck is much more about natural skill and technique that pure physical maturity and strength when some many youngsters have the most threatening shots on their squads.
What about most accurate shooter? The contest that sees targets hung from all four corners of the net as shooters try to pick them off has always been a favorite (mostly because Ray Bourque was really good at it during the formative years). So which North Shore skaters have the most accurate wrist shots (or best lift and knack for getting shots off the ground)?
Two of the area’s hardest shooters also bear out to be the most accurate: Greenleaf for Beverly and Dockery for Masconomet.
In the case of Greenleaf, an Ipswich High co-op player who has really blossomed into one of the North Shore’s most dangerous scorers, her blend of accuracy and power allows her to keep opposing goalies guessing.
“Halle can shoot from basically anywhere inside the zone and get it on net,” said Panthers coach Matt Lampert, whose budding star has two hat tricks so far this year.
For Dockery, who boasts six goals on the year, defenses have to be wary of playing off her at all times. Twice this season, she’s sniped home game-winners in the final minute of regulation: earlier in the year against Gloucester, and just this past week for a Senior Night win over Shawsheen.
“She can put it any place she wants,” Masco coach Ryan Sugar said. “Those late game-winners are both perfect examples of what she can do when gets a shot off right.”
Peabody’s most accurate shooter at the moment is junior defenseman Penny Spack. She netted a hat trick last weekend against Medford (the only hatty by a North Shore girls defenseman this year) and leads all girls’ blue liners with 10 goals.
“It just seems like Penny has a knack for finding the net,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “She’s patient when it comes to waiting for a shooting lane to open up and she has good vision ... even when you don’t think there’s a lane there, she finds a window and get it through to the net.”
For the Bishop Fenwick, the leader in accuracy is junior Abbey Millman. The erstwhile center has 11 goals and six assists, including a hat trick in the Crusaders’ season opener, and is excellent at hitting the top corners where a goalie can’t possibly reach once they’ve committed to a butterfly stance.
Marblehead’s most accurate shooter is freshman Elsa Wood from Manchester Essex. Her team’s leading scorer with 15 goals and 22 points, she also has a hat trick on her resume this season and possesses a great ability to make sure the puck gets where she wants it to on any occasion.
Pingree’s top shooter is senior Ceci Herriman. The Newbury native has been one of the Highlanders’ top line threats all winter and carries a team-leading 16 points into the Eastern Independent League playoffs that began Wednesday.
“She’s scored some pinpoint goals for us this year,” said Pingree coach Jim MacLaughlin. “Forehand or backhand, she can do some nifty things with the puck.”
In terms of juggling the puck through cones or through an obstacle course to show off hands, we’re hard pressed to think of anyone that could contend with Peabody’s Sarah Powers or Beverly’s Jamie DuPont.
For straight-line speed or a fastest lap skating competition, odds are Peabody sophomore Catie Kampersal would take the cake.
¢¢¢
Amazing job by the Marblehead girls program in raising nearly $6,500 at last weekend’s Rachel McKay Game at Salem State against Newburyport. The funds will support both the college scholarship established by the McKay family in her memory and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
An all-star skater for Marblehead’s girls, McKay led the North Shore in scoring in 2012, graduated with 98 career points and still holds the Lady Header single season record for assists set in 2013. She passed away in 2019 at age 23 while serving in the Army.
Marblehead’s coach, Brittany Smith, was a newcomer to the Lady Header program as a player when McKay was captain and was very proud to honor her teammate and friend.
“We played against each other in college and she scored a goal against my team. I know that made her happy,” Smith recalled. “It’s no shock to me she still holds the assists record because that describes Rachel perfectly. She was always so generous on and off the ice, the kind of player you hoped would be your linemate. She’s the quintessential team player.”
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN