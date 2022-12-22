No matter what sport she plays, Halle Greenleaf has a knack for getting goals.
It just happens that ice hockey is her favorite — and her early season scoring binge has the Beverly co-op squad off to its best start in six years.
Winners of four of their first games, the Panthers are playing a team-first and selfless brand of hockey. They’re not shy about blocking shots, crashing the net or doing the dirty work that creates to winning hockey. Though their junior captain Greenleaf is big on point production, she’s hardly a finesse-only play and often has her nose right in the middle of one-on-one battles all over the ice.
“One of our team mottos of the year is to be gritty,” head coach Matt Lampert said. “Halle’s a great example of playing that way.”
With six goals so far this season, Greenleaf has scored in every Beverly win. She’s lighting the lamp in a variety of ways: Against Shawsheen, she had a hat trick; Against Marblehead, she went to the net and banged in her own rebound for something of a greasy goal.
A few days before in a 0-0 game against Newburyport, though, she showed off speed and moves that would fit in an National Hockey League shootout. Bursting into the zone, she made a slick move to the stick side and finished for the only goal of a thrilling 1-0 win.
“I like to try and fake out the goalie and I see myself trying it a lot more lately,” Greenleaf said. “I usually do the same move, but I’ve been trying to switch things up recently in case the goalie knows what I like to do.”
A junior at Ipswich High, one of Beverly’s girls hockey co-op partners along with Danvers, Greenleaf was a Salem News all-star in both field hockey and lacrosse for the Tigers in the most recent seasons. Last spring she had 35 goals for a highly successful Tiger lacrosse squad and notched 13 goals with 22 points for the IHS field squad this past fall.
On the ice, the hard skating winger broke out as a sophomore with 21 goals and 34 points. With the pace she’s set early this winter, she could easily eclipse that impressive mark.
“I probably started when I was two ... my dad always wanted me to play hockey and got me on skates as soon as possible,” said Greenleaf, who began in the Triton Youth Hockey program and transitioned to girls club hockey around age 10.
The transition to high school hockey was a smooth one because it naturally brought out one of her favorite aspects of the sport.
“Being from Ipswich and with most of the girls being Beverly and Danvers, I got to meet so many new great people. That was awesome,” said Greenleaf. “Those connections you make with your teammates is something I really love about hockey.”
She also had a great role model: older sister Cayla was a senior captain during Halle’s first season in Black-and-Orange. She now studies at Bridgewater State and comes to Beverly games whenever she can to support her sister and her old teammates.
“Cayla was a captain as a junior, too, so it’s pretty cool to be following in her footsteps that way. I’ve been trying to step up and show what kind of leader I can be,” Halle said. “She kind of lets me know where to be and its really nice to see her at the games.”
Seniors Shea Nemeskal, Kaylee Rich, Sadie Papamechail and Katherine Purcell are also captains for the Panthers. It’s a strong leadership group that each brings something different to the table in terms of style — the way they compliment each other is a big reason Beverly is off to a 4-1 start.
“They’ve stepped up,” Lampert said. “The captains are doing a solid job of leading by example.”
The bulk of Beverly’s experience is on defense with Caroline Horn, Papamechail, Purcell and Ashley Freitas holding it down in front of veteran junior goalie Megan McGinnity. Greenleaf and Nemeskal each anchor young forward lines, with freshman Morgan Linsky and eighth grade Clara Carey meshing very well with Greenleaf on the top unit.
“I love them,” Greenleaf said. “They’re really good players for being so young and it’s been a lot of fun playing with them.”
Meg Ryan and Meredith Johnston flank Nemeskal on the second line. Rich spots in on the third line Wednesday’s return of Bradie Arnold from gives the squad even more depth up front.
With so many new faces and young players, Beverly’s captains have focused on communication and making everyone feel like they’re part of the team.
“We’re learning to trust each other,” said Greenleaf. “I feel like hockey can depend on the environment. If the environment isn’t good the sport isn’t fun, so we want to make sure we have a good one.”
So far so good. Even while making the state tournament last season, the Panthers didn’t earn their fourth win until January 10. The last time the program was this strong out of the gate was the 2016-17 season when it was unbeaten in the first 20 games of the year.
“We’re just trying to get better every day,” Lampert said. “We want to stay humble.”
¢¢¢
Depth in the goaltending position can be rare, but the Marblehead girls are sure glad they have some this winter. Assistant captain and returning all-star Lily Francoeur was injured in the first game, and the Lady Headers (1-3) have gotten solid play out of a pair of newcomers in her stead: freshman Addie Lydon of Marblehead and eighth grader Liv Doucette of Hamilton-Wenham (one of the program’s co-op partners).
Lydon earned her first career victory in a 2-1 decision at Gloucester and then made a career-best 46 saves in Tuesday’s loss to Winthrop; Doucette made 30 saves in Saturday’s night’s loss to Beverly. Next up is a rematch with the Fishermen Friday at Salem State’s Rockett Arena (6:30 p.m.).
¢¢¢
Bishop Fenwick’s defense has totally turned things around after a somewhat tough night with seven goals allowed against No. 1 ranked St. Mary’s Lynn on opening night. Sophomore goalie Ella Tucker has stopped 69 of 71 shots she’s faced since then and the Crusaders (1-1-1) have points in back-to-back games.
They’ll be tested on Friday when they visit a top 10 ranked opponent in Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover; HPNA plays its home games at Haverhill’s Veterans Rink, and puck drop is slated for 5 p.m.
¢¢¢
Speaking of Bishop Fenwick, Emma Perry became the first program graduate to score a collegiate goal when she potted her first for Lawrence (Wisconsin) earlier this month. Perry’s tally came against the No. 5 ranked team in Division 3, St. Norbert, on the power play.
In other alumni news, Masconomet product Molly Elmore had five wins in goal for Sacred Heart including a recent shutout of St. Michael’s, her second of the season.
Beverly product McKinley Karpa of Ipswich earned MVP of the Castleton Invitational Tournament for the unbeaten Colby women recently. She had a goal and an assist in the final and has eight points in 12 games for the Mules. Fellow former Panther Jaime DuPont has played every game as a freshman at the University of New England and has three assists.
Also nice to see Peabody product Reilly Ganter of Lynnfield land at Curry College after a post-grad season at Tilton.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News on Thursdays during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN