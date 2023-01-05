It can be lonely to be the King ... and in the case of Bitsy King you might think that being the only senior on the Masconomet girls hockey team could be a little bit isolating.
As a captain, though, King has embraced being the big sister of a Chieftains group that is much more like a family than a collection of different kids from different years in school.
“I don’t see them as young players; I see them as my teammates. We’re all equals,” said King. “We do have a younger group, but a lot of them started in 7th or 8th grade so they’re in their third year on the team. That makes them like juniors, so the age hasn’t effected us too much.”
With King leading the way on the scoresheet, Masco busted out of the gates with wins in two of its first three games.
“It was the first time we’ve had a little winning streak in a couple years, and we took a lot of confidence from that,” King noted.
Though they’re dropped four in a row and are now 2-5 overall, the last three outings have been against teams with a combined record of 15-3-0. The road doesn’t get much easier for Masco, with the next two both against a Winthrop team that hasn’t lost in the regular season since February 2021.
Still, there have been good things for the Chieftains to take out of every game. With two juniors, four sophomores, five freshmen and five eighth graders on the roster, each contest is a learning opportunity to shake out some growing pains.
“The team automatically looks to Bitsy for leadership because she’s the only senior and she’s been tremendous,” said Masco coach Ryan Sugar. “She’s been with us for four years and she knows exactly what’s expected on and off the ice. She’s great about demonstrating that, and they follow her lead.”
A solid skating right wing, King’s six goals rank second in the region going into this week’s action. She loves attacking rebounds and has an uncanny ability to slip by defensemen to get close to the net and knock home loose pucks.
“It’s playing dirty in front of the net ... my linemate will shoot it off the pads and I go put it in,” King said. “I practice my shot a lot but maybe it’s not the best in the world, so I go get those dirty goals. It’s just playing hard to the whistle every chance.”
Sophomore captain Maddie Kenny is King’s center, with sophomore Eliza Shannon on the opposite wing. The trio work very well together and thrive defensively as much as they enjoy creating scoring chances.
“They’re extraordinary players and off the ice they’re great people,” King said of her linemates. “For our line, a big thing is communication and passing. A lot of our success is keeping our heads up and talking about who’s covering the points, who’s got the girl in the slot, who’s breaking out ... things like that.”
King is the sort of skater that excels at winning battles away from the net, too. She’ll scoot the puck away from an opposing attacker, snatch a pass along the wall, or clear the disc out of danger while taking a hit to do so. It’s the kind of leading by example that a young team can’t possibly put a price on.
“She’s a strong, physical player who battles hard for every puck in every zone,” said Sugar, who has two younger captains with King in Kenny and junior defenseman Bella Flinn. “The three of them work really well together and really bring out each other’s strengths.”
A Middleton native, King started skating at age six and grew up playing on the Islanders club team. Her two older twin brothers, Timmy and Eddie, were hockey players, so being around the rink all the time made her want to follow in their skate-steps. Of course, she wound up falling in love with the game.
When she joined Masconomet in 2019 as a freshman, it was still a co-operative program and she had a few fellow Class of 2023 teammates that are now playing for Newburyport High. The Chieftains went solo for the 2021 season and have vastly improved since that first stand-alone campaign.
“It didn’t really hit me until this year. The team has changed so much,” King said. “It’s been a pretty stable situation for the last three years, though, and we’re breaking out of our shell.”
Young goalies Madie Dupuis and Mackenzie Cronin have been playing well for the Chieftains while defenseman Allie Lacava, Elizabeth Shoemaker and Kailyn Willa are providing great support in the back end. They’ll be hosting a pregame skate and scrimmage for some of the Masco Youth program’s Lady Chieftains this Saturday night against Winthrop (Haverhill Forum, 7:30 p.m.).
A multi-sport athlete who plays goalie for Masco’s Northeastern Conference championship girls lacrosse team, King says hockey is her favorite sport because of the camaraderie and relationships that get built on and off the ice.
“I love everything about the season. I look forward to going to the rink every day and spending time with these girls,” said King, who would like to study social work in college and is looking at Vermont and New Hampshire, among others.
“We spend so much time with these kids during the season that it’s like they’re our family. We have a lot of fun together.”
■■■
Next Saturday (January 14), Marblehead will be hosting a Mental Health Awareness game in honor of former Lady Header Rachel McKay when they take on Newburyport at Salem State’s Rockett Arena (5:30 p.m.).
McKay, who passed away in 2019, was a linemate and friend of Marblehead coach Brittany Smith. In corroboration with the McKay family, the teams will be spreading the message about the importance of mental health for the second straight year — last year’s game raised more than $6,500.
In addition to donations, there will be a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale and a raffle for Bruins tickets. You can learn more at https://tiltify.com/@dgmckay/mental-health-awareness-rachel-mckay
■■■
There will be another North Shore name to add to those that have skated at Fenway Park on Friday. Beverly native Julia Nearis will lace them up for Boston University’s women against Holy Cross in a Frozen Fenway bout.
A senior winger, Nearis is leading the Terriers in goals (7), assists (8) and points (15) this season.
■■■
Beverly is in the midst of a two-week layoff that the Panthers hope won’t slow down the momentum they built with an excellent December. At 5-1, Beverly sports a plus-13 goal differential and is averaging 4.6 goals per game in its wins.
The return from injury of Bradie Arnold to the forward lines has business booming: she’s got six points in two games, and the Panthers have 13 total goals with her in the lineup. Junior captain Halle Greenleaf continues to shine up front along with senior captain Shea Nemeskal and newcomers Clara Carey and Meredith Johnston.
They’ll look to keep it going in welcoming Gloucester to Bourque Arena on Saturday.
■■■
Pingree also returns to the ice on Saturday when it hosts powerhouse Kents Hill after not having played a game since December 17. University of Indiana-bound field hockey star Sadie Canelli is the Highlanders’ leading scorer so far this winter.
Kick saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter. You can contact Matt Williams at MWiliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.