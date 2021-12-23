Rallying to a win a game after giving up the tying goal in the third period isn’t easy. Neither is coming back to win after trailing in the third period while being outshot by a fairly healthy margin.
Doing both of those within a 24 hour span? That’s the kind of feat that shows a team’s mettle — a galvanizing weekend that can send a team on a run.
The young Marblehead High girls hockey team pulled off that four-point sweep this past weekend by topping Beverly (4-3) in overtime on Saturday and then beating Pope Francis (3-2) in regulation on Sunday. Now 3-2 heading into Wednesday’s bout with an always tough Winthrop squad, the Lady Headers are hoping they’ve hit their stride.
“It’s funny because in the first two games the third period was our worst, so we really harped on playing that full 45 minutes,” said head coach Brittany Smith. “It felt like we finally figured out how to play the full 45 minute effort this weekend. It was a turning point.”
With 16 players on the roster, and an average age of 10th grade, you might expect Marblehead to tire out or wilt towards the end of games. Instead, they’ve made it a goal to get stronger as the game goes along despite their relatively short bench.
“We’re emphasizing short shifts,” explained Smith, whose team has three seniors with six players in middle school or 9th grade. “We know we’re probably going to be outnumbered in most game and we can’t worry about that. We’re rotating everyone in, keeping the shifts short and keeping those legs fresh.”
Freshman Elsa Wood, who had six goals last season as an 8th-grader, netted her first career hat trick in the Sunday win over Pope Francis at Salem State’s Rockett Arena. She also had a shorthanded breakaway goal in the win over Beverly and is the team’s leading scorer so far with six goals and two assists.
“She’s been so puck hungry lately. She’s finding ways to get her shots off and she’s been all over the puck,” Smith said of Wood, who skates on the top line along with senior captain Hadley Wales and 8th-grader Ashley Piersol.
“Elsa and Ashley had played together before and they’re very buddy-buddy. It’s a dynamic duo for us, they’re pretty inseparable and feed each other’s energy. and then Hadley brings that senior leadership and experience to the line.”
Marblehead also gets dynamic play from the back end. Returning all-star defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas, a junior, possesses a ridiculously accurate shot from the blue line and moves the puck as well as any rear guard on the North Shore. She skates with senior Jane Whitten and the pair compliment each other well.
“Hannah’s a life saver back there,” Smith said. “She reads plays so well and she’s got a great sense of when to step up and attack versus when to hang back. She’s got great hockey sense for when to dump the puck into a corner or when she’s got a lane that’ll get a shot through.”
Tsouvalas netted the game-winner in overtime of the victory over Beverly and has four goals with one assist on the season. Senior Elle Seller, a captain from Swampscott, skates on the second D-pair with offensive minded sophomore Ava Vautour, giving Marblehead a great comfort level on the defensive side.
Of course, playing in front of a solid goalie makes the defense’s lives easier and encourages them to jump into the play when the opportunities arise. Sophomore Lily Francoeur is the only netminder on Marblehead’s roster and she’s been up to the task of playing all 183 minutes so far this season.
After posting a 2.11 goals against average and .918 save percentage in an all-star freshman season, Francoeur has made 101 saves (.902) with one shutout so far this winter. She fills the net well, seldom gets beat on her angles and gives the Lady Headers a chance every night.
“Sunday was definitely her best game so far this year. She stood on her team against a really strong Pope Francis team. They had four full lines and some really talented girls,” said Smith. “Lily was focused, locked in and really attacked the puck.”
As far as secondary scoring goes, Marblehead turns to 8th grader Maddie Graber (goal, assist), freshman Nelly Payne (assist), junior Riley Campbell (three points last year) as well as junior Sophia Zerilli, sophomore Ava Schultz, junior Elisa Burdge and eighth graders Lara Dolan and Teyah Fleming.
The group draws players from Marblehead, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham and Manchester Essex’s high schools and middle schools. Coming together as a team with strong leadership has been key to their strong start.
“We were sitting there at 1-2 and it felt like we definitely needed a pick-me-up,” Smith said. “The weekend was exactly what we needed. It put us on a high and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Marblehead’s young roster is getting better with age and so is its head coach. Just seven years removed for her own high school playing career, the 26-year-old Smith is seeing the game even better in her second year behind the bench.
“It’s seeing the game from a different angle. It’s been really interesting to develop in that area,” said Smith, noting that making slight adjustments based on an opponent’s style of play or finding a corresponding counter-move based on their strategy are becoming second nature in her sophomore coaching season.
“Hockey is such a fast game that when you’re playing, all you can really focus on is your shift, your role. You give it all for that 45 second or a minute and sometimes that’s all you see. Coaching, you get the bigger view of the other team’s forecheck or how what they might be doing might make the puzzle pieces fit together.”
After Wednesday’s bout with Winthrop, Marblehead has three straight road games against non-league foes. As always, they’ll be looking to develop their game along the way and stay strong into those crucial third periods.
“Every game we want to improve,” Smith said. “Right now we’re working on spreading out. We’re a better team in space and especially in the 4-on-4, which makes it easier to spread out. We want to find that space at 5-on-5, too, so that’s the next step for us.”
As noted, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is playing overtime this winter. Games that are tied after three periods of play will go to a 4-on-4, golden goal/sudden victory format with the winner getting two points and the loser getting none (that’s rule 72.5.7 for anyone with an MIAA handbook handy).
It’s kind of tough to swallow that there’s no point awarded for losing a game in overtime. At almost every level of competitive hockey in North America, professional or college, losing in overtime isn’t penalized in the standings. Having it be harder to earn a point in the MIAA than in Hockey East is quizzical, to say the least.
Keep an eye on Peabody’s bout with Winthrop next Wednesday at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink (5:15). The Tanners (3-1) will have a long layoff between games (10 days) and will be facing one of their stiffest challenges of the season. The Vikings were the only team to defeat Peabody last season and are the only team to beat them at home in the last two calendar years.
It was a nice showing for Pingree at the Portsmouth Abbey tournament in Rhode Island last weekend despite two losses.
The second one was an overtime setback against Millbrook that saw goalie Maddie Santosousso of Topsfield continue to shine in net with 31 saves. Cece Harriman, Isbael Smail, Ashley Smail, Juju Giordano and Gaby Nagahama are among the skaters shining so far for Pingree, which is off until after the New Year for school break.
