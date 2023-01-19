Every goalie remembers the first time they got hit in the mask with a hockey puck. When the person shooting at you is a Vezina Trophy winner, the experience is even more unforgettable.
Pingree senior captain Maddie Santosuosso sets the scene nine years ago when her mom, Michelle, took her to pick up her first set of goalie pads. She was battling an illness at the time, which caught the attention of Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. He surprised the then-9-year-old netminder at the store, helped her pick out the perfect pads, and even took a few shots.
“I was in awe. My favorite person to watch on TV is here and he’s shooting pucks at me?,” Santosuosso recalled before a recent Pingree practice. “He was the first person to hit me in the head ... and certainly not the last. It made me realize the puck doesn’t hurt — and I’ve loved it ever since.”
A few weeks later, Santosuosso got to join the Bruins on the ice for a practice at their old facility Ristuccia Arena in Wilmington. Her special day was highlighted on an episode of NESN’s ‘Behind the B’ TV series. All the support from the hockey world and the Tri-Town area helped her beat the illness and fall even more in love with the sport.
“I couldn’t play for probably a year or so after that. I got back with Masco Squirts in maybe fourth grade, then played Islanders and now Vipers,” said Santosuosso, a Topsfield native. “Ever since house league I’ve loved hockey. When I was little, I’d kind of stand awkwardly in front of the net so we said, ‘Let’s make you a goalie.’ If I was a skater I don’t think I’d know where to go.”
Pingree is surely glad she felt drawn to the blue paint at such a young age. Just about a decade later, Santosuosso is one of the best goaltenders on the North Shore with an area-leading 421 saves (.915 save percentage). Her quickness and flexibility in the net are second to none.
“Full splits,” said junior Sadie Canelli, Pingree’s leading scorer and someone who knows a thing or two about making saves, since she plays goalie for the Highlanders’ New England Class C champion field hockey team.
“I’ll think I have the entire net open, look down to shoot and when I look up Maddie’s there,” added Canelli. “She’s so good at sliding back and forth.”
The oldest of Michelle and Jason‘s four children, Santosuosso started a goalie trend in her family, even though the hockey bug skipped brother Sam. Brother Nico plays goal for Masconomet’s junior varsity and youngest sister Stella (a feisty, aggressive player, Maddie says) mans the net in Masco Youth Hockey — though she loves skating out, too.
For her part, Santosuosso prefers not to overthink things when she takes her place between the pipes.
“When I play hockey I’m not actively making decisions. It’s all muscle memory,” said Santosuosso. “It’s a blank mind. That’s comforting because we take the long bus rides and you’re not overthinking things.”
Pingree (4-9-1) faces some of the most dangerous teams in New England and is jockeying for position in the Eastern Independent League standings. The Highlanders were runner-up to powerhouse Austin Prep in their own holiday tournament last November, and last week against a top 10 ranked Groton team Santosuosso stopped 43-of-45 in a close 2-0 setback.
“Playing defense, when you get beat you have all the faith in Maddie,” said junior blue liner Georgia Rossetti. “Most of the time if I make a mistake, she covers it up.”
Nearing 1,000 career saves, Santosuosso has been Pingree’s lone goalie for the last two years after the team’s entire 2020-21 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner of three career shutouts, she’ll almost certainly lead the area in minutes played this winter and has posted a 2.79 career goals against average.
“You can’t fake her out,” Canelli said. “You dodge and then try to dodge back and she gets her glove there ... it’s scary.”
Being a team captain along with Phoebe Thorne and Zarena Sawyer means a lot to Santosuosso, who has been thrilled with the experience she’s had at the South Hamilton day school.
“My favorite part is the people. Our team is like no team I’ve ever been on before,” said Santosuosso. “There used to be this divide where I had my hockey friends and my school friends, and you’d be afraid to miss out on things. Here, we do everything together.”
That togetherness and team cohesion helped Santosuosso find her confidence, as well as her voice, while manning the net.
“The most drastic improvement is my communication,” she said. “As a freshman I was timid, barely talked even in the locker room. That was a barrier on the ice as far as telling people if they were in front of me or if I couldn’t see the puck. Now I feel comfortable saying so and being able to yell ... because I have to yell pretty loud for anybody to hear me out there.”
Neuroscience is one of Santosuosso’s favorite classes at Pingree and has helped keep her interested in psychology. She hopes to study the latter in college and continue her hockey career at some level.
In the meantime, she’s hoping to help her Highlanders finish up strong and make a push for the league playoffs.
“We’re getting better every day,” Santosuosso said. “I feel like I can see things differently because I’m constantly looking up the ice rather than going shift by shift. We have a lot of offensive power and once the chances start going on, we’re going to heat up.”
¢¢¢
Thursday night marks the 9th Colleen Ritzer Memorial Game played between Beverly and Andover, with this year’s bout taking place at 7:10 p.m. at the Breakaway Ice Center. One of Beverly’s co-op partners is Danvers High, where Ritzer was a beloved math teacher until she was slain in the fall of 2013.
Ritzer grew up in Andover and one of her younger sisters played hockey for the Warriors, which inspired the schools to start the emotional series in 2014.
Each side has won four meetings so far, though Andover has taken three of the last four. There is always pink stick tape and pink balloons displayed during the contest to signify Ritzer’s favorite color, as well as reminders of her favorite quote to “find the good in every day.”
¢¢¢
Sophomore Penny Levine Stein has been one of Bishop Fenwick’s most improved players this winter and also one of its most consistent scorers. Centering the second line between a pair of freshmen — Mya Jewel and Katherine Roddy — Levine Stein has five goals, three assists and at least one point in seven of the last eight games.
“She’s always on the puck, a smart and aggressive player who is always driving to the net,” Crusader coach John Kasle said. “She’s got freshmen on both wings, and you can see how much more comfortable they’ve become as the season progresses. All three shoot the puck well. We’ve started them a couple of times, and I’d start them against anybody.”
¢¢¢
Belated congrats to Bishop Fenwick senior captain Abbey Millman, who hit the 50-point career milestone recently. Beverly junior Halle Greenleaf also passed 50 career points recently, and fellow Panther Shea Nemeskal is likely next with 45 career points.
Over in Peabody, senior Hannah Gromko hit 50 points as well, and fellow captain Jenna DiNapoli earned her 70th in Wednesday’s win over Medford.
¢¢¢
Speaking of milestones, St. Mary’s Lynn senior Jenna Chaplain of Peabody joined exclusive company when she notched her 200th career point recently. A consistent scorer since her middle school years, Chaplain will play college hockey at Assumption and is the fourth Spartan girl to surpass 200 points along with legend Abby Gauthier (358 career points), current assistant coach Courtney Winters (234), and Christen Hart (200). Not to be forgotten is Danvers native Alison Butler, who had 199 career points.
