Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.