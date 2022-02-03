From the moment the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association cited equity among the reasons for eliminating the wildly popular Super 8 boys hockey tournament, fans around the state have wondered why they didn’t simply create a Super 8 for girls hockey.
The topic came up again at last week’s meeting of the MIAA’s Ice Hockey Committee. Citing the number of Catholic schools at the top of the current power rankings and almost 30 years of prior Super 8’s, the group is clearly in favor of restoring the Division 1A playoff competition as soon as possible.
What would that mean for girls hockey? Around the North Shore, the possibility of a girls Super 8 is met with near-universal enthusiasm.
“I think it would be great,” said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach. “It adds more excitement to the end of the season as you’re chasing and trying to get in. Then that spotlight you’d have on those tournament games would be great for the sport.”
Efforts to create a Super 8 in girls hockey aren’t new and certainly didn’t spark with this recent equity push by the MIAA. Longtime St. Mary’s of Lynn coach Frank Pagliuca made a pitch to the MIAA’s hockey committee about a girls Super 8 almost a decade ago.
“The first presentation was either 2013 or ‘14. We tried to get it though for a long time and they wouldn’t budge,” Pagliuca recalled. “It’s something that a lot of coaches and programs would’ve been excited for — and if it ever happens they’d still be excited about it.”
As far back as 2018, the Office for Civil Rights in Boston was looking into the possibility of Title IX issues with having a Super 8 for one gender and not the other. Then questions came up about why hockey (and by this point, baseball, which launched its Super 8 in 2014) got a special tournament when other sports did not.
When the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee reformatted the entire state playoffs for the statewide brackets that started earlier this school year, they felt it was in everyone’s best interest to wipe the slate clean and start over. That move was supported by the Blue Ribbon Committee and axed the boys (and baseball) Division 1A tournaments — with the caveat that if data supports the need for them, they could be brought back later.
“I understand the frustration of the boys’ coaches. There’s nothing like the Super 8. I played in it for Wakefield High in 1994 and it was an unbelievable experience that I’ll always remember,” Pagliuca said.
“I also understand its a whole new format here with these tournaments, and the state wants to see how it plays out before they change anything.”
Looking at the current girls hockey power rankings, there are six Catholic schools in the top 10 in Division 1 and one in Division 2. In the 15 years since our Kick Saves column was launched, almost half (12-of-26) of the teams that reached TD Garden for the Division 1 state final have been from the Catholic Central League.
One some level, that suggests girls hockey has a power league akin to the boys’ Catholic Conference that brought about the Super 8 in the 1990s. But the sports also remain very different.
“One big difference I see is I think you’d have a bunch of Division 2 teams in a girls Super 8, where you almost never see that for the boys,” said Masconomet head coach Ryan Sugar. “I look at the top 10 teams in Division 2 right now and there are some powerhouses.”
Sugar’s Chieftains are now a Division 2 squad but were in Division 1 when they were co-op partners with Newburyport and a host of other Cape Ann League schools. Masco upset two Super 8 caliber teams (Austin Prep and Beverly) as a low seed in the 2017 playoffs and probably would’ve been a Super 8 team in 2018, when it made the state Final Four for a second consecutive year.
“It would be another platform for girls hockey, and that’s absolutely a great thing,” said Sugar. “That kind of excitement might keep players from jumping to prep schools. Anytime you can open up more avenues to a state championship, it’s a good thing.”
Opening up a third state title for girls hockey would allow middle-of-the-road teams a shot at making the Garden or winning the title, just as we’ve seen in the Division 1 playoffs for boys hockey and baseball during the Super 8 years.
“There’s nothing better than playing at the Garden,” said Roach, who was an assistant coach on several St. Mary’s Lynn teams that made it to the final. Her Peabody teams of 2019 and ‘20 would’ve been threats to win Division 1 if they weren’t selected for a Super 8. “The more kids you can give that opportunity to, make those memories for, the better.”
The pure number of teams is also a potential landmine for a girls tournament. Right now, there are 39 teams in Division 1. Thus, if all eight entrants into a Division 1A bracket came from D1, it would be impossible to fill a 32-team state tournament under the current playoff format.
Division 2 currently has 54 girls hockey teams, but even if 3-4 such squads made up the Super 8 field, close to 100 percent of the teams in Division 1 would make the playoffs. That’s not equitable and would certainly draw the ire of other sports with far larger divisions. The state would have to realign the two divisions more evenly to make a girls Super 8 feasible.
Still, that’s a relatively small hurdle. Though the Super 8 won’t be played in 2022, it remains on the forefront of hockey discussion across Massachusetts for both boys and girls.
It seems there’s no appetite for have the boys tournament without adding one for girls, and there’s also a massive appetite for the return of the heralded Super 8. So it may be inevitable that the girls Super 8 finally happens, perhaps as early as 2023 or ‘24.
“You want access to the same opportunities, especially for girls hockey, but also for every sport,” said Pagliuca.
■■■
There’s no shortage of local talent playing well for St. Mary’s Lynn, ranked No. 3 in last week’s Division 1 power rankings and now 7-2-2 overall. Junior captain Jenna Chaplain of Peabody lead the squad is scoring with 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) while freshman Gabi Oakes of Boxford has four goals.
Danvers native Amanda Forziati has added some bite to the Spartans’ lineup with four goals and four assists since returning for an early season injury.
“Amanda’s got a lot of talent and is finding her way after missing a few games. She’s very skilled around the net and possesses the puck really well,” said Pagliuca.
Peabody’s Kelly Lovett has also chipped in a couple of goals for the Spartans. In goal, Gloucester native Rylee Smith has been splitting time with captain Ang Catino, and Danvers native Gianna Tringale is more than capable of holding her own between the pipes.
“It’s a really enjoyable group. We’ve got some inexperience but are playing with confidence and finding some consistency,” said Pagliuca, whose squad has no seniors. “It’s been a fun year so far. It’s a hard working bunch.”
■■■
Great to see the off ice friendship between Peabody goalie Audrey Buckley and Beverly skaters Sadie Papamechail and Shea Nemeskal show itself Sunday night when the Tanners and Panthers had a post-blizzard tilt at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
The three long-time friends posed for a picture after the rivalry bout. They’ve played together starting as young kids on the Ice Cats, with New England Edge and most recently on the North Shore Vipers this past fall.
■■■
There’s a good chance Peabody freshman Sarah Powers sets a new single season program record for assists either Wednesday against Winthrop or this weekend. She has 16 thus far and the team’s high water mark is 17, shared by Maria Pierce and Kat DiGiulio from the 2017-18 season.
The Northeastern League and North Shore record? That’s a ways off and was set by current Beverly assistant coach Kristen McCarthy when she distributed 41 helpers to snipers Nicole Woods and Julia Nearis in the 2013-14 season.
■■■
In case you missed it, Salem State University is allowing fans to attend games at its Rockett Arena again beginning this week. As with all MIAA events, patrons must wear masks at all times indoors.
It’s good timing, with Beverly slated to face Marblehead there Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The first game between the Panthers and Lady Headers went to overtime, so the rematch looks like a good take for local hockey fans.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWiliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.