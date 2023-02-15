NEWBURYPORT — With the game on her stick as time wound down in a tie game Wednesday afternoon, Masconomet senior captain Bitsy King wasn't about to miss.
Swooping on a pass from Bella Campbell, King picked up speed through center ice and flicked home her North Shore best 14th goal of the season with 3:12 remaining to send the Chieftains to their first ever win against Newburyport, 3-2.
"I had no idea what I wanted to do ... I usually don't do moves, so I was kind of shocked when I deked," said King, who is riding a five-game point steak and now has 19 on the season. "I always say I don't have the best shot, so I always shoot low. That's been working for me."
Masconomet's only senior, King is the last Chieftain to have played when the program was still a co-op with Newburyport. The Clippers and the other Cape Ann League schools they partner with formed their own team for the 2021 season and their seniors Hannah Gross, Avery Luskin and Kiara Farrar were teammates with King for their freshman seasons four years ago.
The Chieftains (now 5-12) had never beaten Newburyport (7-9-1) in five tries. The visitors leaped out to a 2-0 lead on Wednesday only to see Newburyport come alive with two third period goals to get it tied up. Masconomet let a 2-0 lead slip away just four days ago against Beverly and was determined not to let that history repeat itself.
"We were having flashbacks, for sure," said Masconomet coach Ryan Sugar. "This is a huge win for us. It feels like a state tournament win."
Newburyport, which was ranked No. 19 in Division 1 coming into the game and should have no trouble qualifying for the 32-team playoffs, applied some pressure looking for the tying goal. The best chance was a 2-on-1 rush that produced a Julia Losee blast saved by Chieftain goalie Madie Dupuis (30 stops).
Head coach Dan Robinson's Clippers had a territorial edge most of the night, outshooting Masco 12-4 in the first and 30-15 for the game. The hosts couldn't get one by Dupuis until sophomore Maggie Fitzgerald knocked in Abby Stauss' rebound with 12:56 to play.
Sophomore winger Emmerson Marengi got it tied up with an unassisted goal courtesy of a nice, high shot with 4:49 left.
Though Newburyport had the superior depth up front, skating three and four lines as opposed to Masco's two, the Chieftains employed six defensemen to help hold off the pressure. Eighth grader Kailyn Willia blocked a couple of shots, sophomore Alli LaCava ate up a ton of minutes and eighth graders Ella Meehan and Tara Thompson had to play big roles in the Chieftain win.
Freshman Elizabeth Shoemaker had one of the best games of her career, using her reach to deny several good Clipper chances. She also assisted on sophomore Eliza Shannon's second period goal, with another helper going to Charlotte Leiss.
Eighth grader Campbell scored her first career goal on the power play in the first to make it 1-0. She slid up to Masco's top line due to an illness and cashed on her chance, assisted by King and sophomore captain Maddie Kenney.
"We had to move some people around on the second line ... Charlotte played great at center, Bella was great on that top line wing and the defense, overall, was excellent," said Sugar, whose team will need more points the rest of the way to leap frog enough teams to qualify for the D2 playoffs.
Senior captain Teagan Wilson made 12 stops in net for the Clippers while Farrar had a solid game up front. Maddie Noury also played well on the wing, just barely being denied on a couple of doorstep chances. This night, though, belonged to the Chieftains.
"We've never beaten them before, so that feels pretty awesome," said King. "This game's a lot more fun when you're winning."
Masconomet 3, Newburyport 2
at Graf Rink, Newburyport
Masconomet;1;1;1;3
Newburyport;0;0;2;2
Scoring summary
First period: M, Bella Campbell (Bitsy King, Maddie Kenney), ppg, 10:25.
Second period: M, Eliza Shannon (Charlotte Leiss, Elizabeth Shoemaker), 12:11.
Third period: N, Maggie Fitzgerald (Abby Stauss), 2:04; N, Emmerson Marengi (un), 10:11; M, King (Campbell, Kenney), 11:48.
Saves: M, Madie Dupuis 30; N, Teagan Wilson 12.
Records: M, 5-12-0; N, 7-9-1.