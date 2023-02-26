Dedication, selflessness, and excellence are three hallmarks that have made the St. John's Prep wrestling program one of the best in New England. Those hallmarks have been on particular display in each of the last three weeks — particularly at this weekend's All-State Championships.
Rawson Iwanicki repeated as champion at 160 pounds while fellow captain Alex Schaeublin won his first All-State crown at 113 pounds as the Eagles defended their tile by taking first place at the event with 117 1/2 points.
"Repeating as All-State champions is a true to our three captains: Rawson, Alex and Tyler Knox. Those three lead with hard work, helping others, and pushing each other," said veteran St. John's Prep wrestling coach Manny Costa.
"I'm so proud of this group to battle all season, take a loss to Central Catholic to end our 114-match win streak, and put that as a means to focus harder and work harder for the postseason."
As the top seed in his weight class, Iwanicki won all four of his matches convincingly to once again stand atop the podium. After a pair of first-minute falls got him to the semifinals, where he scored a 5-3 decision over fellow All-American Brent Nicolosi of Haverhill to reach the final. There, he defended his title with an 18-9 major decision over Joseph Tully of Carver.
Schaeublin also went 4-0 en route to his victory at 113 pounds. He too secured falls in each of his first two bouts before earning a technical fall thanks to a 15-0 win over Milford's Aidan Baum. In the championship match Schaeublin had an excellent battle with Northbridge's Anthony Vickers, emerging with a 2-0 decision.
"Alex is a quiet leader," said Costa. "He's wrestled for years to fulfill a dream of becoming an All-State champion. He showed that hard work and dedication pays off.
"Rawson, like Alex, works year-round and competes nationally. His match with Nicolosi was the match of the weekend. Both he and Alex come from very supportive families."
The Eagles' Jayden D’Ambrosio lost a hard fought OT match in the semifinals, but came back with a purpose to take third place at 138 pounds. Freshman teammate Jimmy Lally finished fifth at 132 pounds, highlighted by a win over an opponent who had defeated him earlier in the season.
Marc Pineiro, whom Costa said "has improved more than anyone else in the state" over the last three weeks, was another Prep wrestler who qualified for New Englands next weekend by taking seventh at 195 pounds. Another seventh place showing was earned by Alex Barojas in the heavyweight class, where he battled through a shoulder ailment to place.
"It's not easy winning these tournaments, which is why I'm so proud of this team," said Costa. "We had nine new starters in our lineup this season, and they know what’s expected of them when they get the opportunity. They made our alumni proud."
Miles Darling of the Essex Tech/Masconomet co-operative team rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to win his final two bouts, including a 4-2 decision over Bridgewater-Raynham's Brent Von magnus, to capture a third place finish.
Essex Tech/Masconomet, which finished tied for 20th place out of 111 teams wrestling this weekend, also got strong outings from Liam McAveney (126 lbs.) and Trevor O'Neil (285 lbs.).
Bishop Fenwick's Luke Connolly had a terrific weekend for the Northeast Regional/Fenwick co-cop squad, bringing home third place at 145 pounds. As a result, his team wound up with 21 points.
Connolly responded to a quarterfinal setback by taking a major decision over Vincent Demaio of Methuen (8-0), then scoring a call at 4:40 over Hanover's Anthony Mann in the third place bout.
Gino Sicari of Beverly finished in fourth place at 182 pounds, helping the Panthers snare 36th place overall with 19 1/2 points. Bradan McNeil (138 lbs.) added a pair of weekend wins for the Panthers while teammate Iaun Williams (152 lbs.) had one.
At 145 pounds, Brendan Dalton placed sixth for Salem High.
Sophomore Joe Baker of Danvers also qualified for New Englands by finishing in sixth place in the 160-pound weight class. He went 3-3 on the weekend, with two of his three victories coming by decision.
Marblehead-Swampscott's Mason Hinshaw earned an eight place showing at 138 pounds.
On the girls' side, Shelby Galex earned a third place finish at 136 pounds for the Northeast-Bishop Fenwick co-op squad, with finished 16th overall with 24 points. She bested Chicopee's Denali Figueroa by fall (1:56) in the consolation final.
Ivy Michaud took part for the Essex Tech-Masconomet team at 147 pounds, as did Sophia Fritz (127 lbs.) and Nadia Lebron (147 lbs.) for Salem, and Justine Cirelli (118 lbs.) of Beverly, and Anna Felicio (111 lbs.) of Saugus-Peabody.