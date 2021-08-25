The North Shore Baseball League title is one of the toughest to win on the summer baseball circuit. The playoffs are a grind and the league is one of the few in New England that uses a best-of-7 format for its championship round.
That iron gauntlet has sharpened the Kingston Night Owls into one of the most impressive dynasties in league history. Kingston won its fifth straight league title and seventh in the last eight seasons by outlasting the North Shore Phillies in Game 6 at Frasier Field on Tuesday night.
The Phillies, who'd already won Game 5 to keep the series alive last Saturday, looked to be on the way to forcing Game 7 with a 3-2 lead into the late innings.
Kingston exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth to take control of the game clinch the title, however. Sebastian Mexico's 2-run single broke the tie after Jamie Velez' RBI single made it a 3-3 game. Dan Trzepacz and Nick Skafas knocked in insurance runs in that pivotal frame.
Jeff Williams closed the door for Kingston by working the last 2 1/3 innings in relief of Tyler McDonald to nail down the fifth straight NSBL title.
North Shore, which entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and knocked off top-seed Peabody in the opening round, saw Kyle Devin drive in two runs and got a solid eight strikeout performance by Kyle Gauthier.
Nick Powers of the Phillies struck out eight and Dan Duval earned a save in the 4-2 Game 5 win on Saturday night. Curtis White and John Mulready had big hits for North Shore to keep the series going with Game 6 postponed twice due to all the rain over the weekend and Monday.
Kingston's five straight championships match the longest streak in the last 40 years with the Swampscott Sox having also won five straight from 1994-98. The Night Owls have been to the finals in eight of the last nine years while the Phillies earned their fourth finals berth with their last title coming in 2013 when they topped Kingston.