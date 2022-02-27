Juniors Tyler Knox and Rawson Iwanicki both won individual All-State wrestling championships and guided St. John's Prep to its first All-State team championship Sunday in Fitchburg as the Eagles finished atop the field with 139.5 points.
As the reigning Division 1 state titlists, St. John's Prep finished comfortably ahead of second place Minnechaug (93 points) and third place Natick (90.5 points).
In the two-day, 103-team championship, the Eagles began to pull away from the field late Saturday after holding an 84.5 to 60 lead over second place Natick, and only solidified their grasp on the top spot Sunday.
They did so by having seven of their wrestlers place in the top eight of their respective weight classes, led by championship wins from Knox at 126 pounds and Iwanicki at the 152-pound class.
"It was a great team performance; I'm so proud of this team," said long-time head coach Manny Costa, whose team did not lose a single meet the entire season in going 32-0. "Their goal at the beginning of the season was to run the table. With COVID, it wasn't easy; it was a difficult season to navigte but in the end they dominated and have put themselves into the history books."
Having already committed to Stanford, Knox -- who was named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler -- made quick work of his four opponents after securing a first round bye, defeating them all by fall. He took down Milton's Alex Paxhia in just 37 seconds, needed only 42 seconds to defeat Kyle Gidman of Hingham, toppled Reading's Jayden D'Ambrosio in the semifinals in a minute and 11 seconds, and won the crown by defeating Jonah Paulino of Montachusett in a great match that took 3:54.
Iwanicki -- who, like Knox, won the Division 1 state title in his weight class the previous weekend -- was also triumphant in his four matches en route to the title. He made quick work of his first two foes, Daniel Magiera of East Longmeadow and Aaron Cashton of Sharon in 53 and 57 seconds, respectively. In the semifinals Iwanicki got the better of Greg Deeley of Wayland, earning an 8-3 decision, before besting Nashoba's Lucien Perla in the final with a 9-4 decision.
Adam Schaueblin also reached the final for St. John's at 132 pounds, taking second place in his weight class. He earned a fall, a technical fall win and, in the semifinals, a 7-2 decision over Austin Monteiro of Minnechaug. In the final, Schaueblin battled Sidney Tildsley of Shawsheen in a fantastic battle that took eight-and-a-half minutes before took the title.
Shaueblin's brother, Alex, earned a third place finish at 113 pounds. Prep teammate Charlie Smith was fifth overall at 285 pounds, while Elias Hajali (120 lbs.) and Jack Blizard (220 lbs.) both came in eighth place.
Brothers Miles and Ian Darling of Masconomet each took second place in their weight classes to help the Essex Tech/Masconomet co-operative team to a 10th place finish overall with 64 points.
Miles Darling finished second at 113 pounds. As the No. 6 seed the draw, the sophomore had 4-0 and 2-0 decisions in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, before taking a 7-2 decision over the Prep's Alex Schaueblin in the semifinals. In the title bout, he battled before falling to Montachusett's Isiac Paulino, 14-3.
Ian Darling, a senior captain wrestling at 138 pounds, started off by taking a 7-3 decision over Franklin's Timothy O'Leary, then advanced to the semifinals by taking down Anthony Mann of Hanover by fall at 1:49. He moved on to the title bout after besting Jimmie Glynn of Central Catholic, 10-4, and did all he could to defeat Ty Stewart of Tyngsboro/Dracut in the championship before falling, 5-2.
Essex Tech/Masconomet also had a seventh place finish from Drew Howard at 182 pounds; like the Darling brothers, he'll compete at New Englands next weekend in Providence.
Sophomore Luke Connolly had a terrific showing for the Northeast Regional/Bishop Fenwick wrestling team (a first-year program), battling his way back out of the loser's bracket to finish third overall at 120 pounds. A Salem native, Connolly won five of his six matches, including a fall at 4:42 over Sharon's Adam Landstein and, in the consolation final, a major decision Tewksbury's Jack Callahan, 12-0.
Chase Ledbury of the Saugus/Peabody co-operative team finished in sixth place at 145 pounds after picking up a pair of victories. Hamilton-Wenham student Brendan Dalton, wrestling for Salem High, won three matches en route to an eighth place finish at 138 pounds.