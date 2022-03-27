Tyler Knox of St. John’s Prep waited 11 months for the best 86 seconds any high school wrestler could imagine.
The Massachusetts All-State champion at 126 pounds made the championship match at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in Virginia Beach competing at 120 pounds. After finishing in seventh place last April, Knox wanted to make the most of his opportunity in the 11th grade division.
It took him only 1:26 into the first period to do so. Knox pinned his foe early in the match to secure the national title and an even more impressive perfect season at 58-0 with 47 pins.
He was a remarkable 6-0 at Nationals with five first period pins plus a semifinal win that went the distance.
“Tyler continued his dominance from the high school season,” said Eagles head coach Manny Costa, who has now coached national champions in back-to-back seasons with Nick Curley having won a title last April.
“(Tyler) went in with a great game plan and he followed it to perfection. It was an amazing three days.”
The Eagles, who went undefeated and won the Division 1 North, Division 1 state, All-State and New England team championships this winter, had three wrestlers crowned All-American at the NHSCA meet. In addition to Knox, junior Rawson Iwanicki finished in 6th place in the 11th grade division at 152 pounds, and freshman heavyweight Alex Bajoras came in fifth place in the 9th grade division.
Iwanicki injured his ankle in a win in the round of 16 and battled through the “blood rounds” (i.e., consolation bracket) to earn a place on the podium; “He showed a ton of heart and determination,” Costa said.
Bajoras, meanwhile, lost his opening match before securing four consecutive pins to secure a place among the All-Americans.
Also for the Eagles, Adam Schaeublin wrestled at 120 pounds in the 12th grade division and grabbed three wins to finish in the top 12 in the country. His brother, Alex Schaeublin, went a solid 2-2 in the 106-pound 11th grade championships, and the Prep’s Dylan Greenstein also qualified at 195 pounds for 10th graders.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” said Costa. “They worked hard and they reached their goals.”
Masconomet’s Miles Darling won his first three matches with a pin and two decisions to reach the national quarterfinals in the 106-pound 10th grade division. He finished 3-2 at Nationals to earn a top 12 placing.