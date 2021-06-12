LYNN — On this date in any other calendar year, this would have been a terrific high school state tournament playoff game.
So while 2021 may still have regular season games being played on June 10th thanks to a delayed start to the spring season, everything else about Friday night's third clash of the season between the Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary's boys lacrosse teams — two parochial schools that sit just six miles apart —gave off major vibes of a postseason tilt chock full of intensity.
In the end, senior goaltender George Kostolias made the biggest of his 11 saves on a clean bid with 37 seconds remaining, and classmate Stefano Fabiano iced the victory for his team with a laser shot into the top corner of the Spartans' net with 7.2 ticks left on the Manning Field scoreboard clock. It added up to a 9-7 Crusader victory in an evenly played contest between the two rivals.
"This is what's good about high school sports and rivalries," said Bishop Fenwick head coach Steve Driscoll, his club improving to 9-5. "It's good for the soul. Being in games like this, it's fun."
The two squads had played on a 90-degree afternoon four days earlier, with Fenwick prevailing in overtime, 15-14. St. Mary's had won their first matchup this season May 24 at Fenwick, 11-8.
Fabiano, now with 15 goals and 30 points in five games since returning from an injury suffered during football season, broke a 7-7 tie with a bullet shot out front with 2:04 to go. He took a pass from Aiden Anthony (goal, 3 assists) and rifled the shot home.
"We hurt ourselves a little but, but they capitalized on our mistakes," St. Mary's head coach Josh Field said. "That No. 11 (Fabiano) is a phenomenal player. They've got a bunch of kids out there who gave us fits."
Then, following Fenwick killing off a man down penalty starting with 1:36 to go, Kostolias turned aside a great bid from St. Mary's sophomore captain Jackson Field (2 goals) in the final minute, preserving his team's one-goal advantage. Fenwick killed some time off the clock after gaining possession before isolating Fabiano, who buried the game-winner up top far corner.
"Stefano was just being Stefano," said Driscoll. "And Aiden Anthony really stepped up big time, especially on the defensive end. He embraced the matchup of going up against Zach (Barden, the Spartans' lone senior) and Jackson (Field). It's great for me to want to have that matchup.
"George ... he played absolutely outstanding. It was his best game of the year; I'm super proud of him."
Freshman netminder Dan Domeniconi was immense in his own right for St. Mary's, stopping eight of his dozen shots in the second half when Fenwick began to pick up the pace and apply more offensive pressure.
Liam Hill, who leads his team with 45 goals, and Fabiano both finished with three goals and an assist for the winners. They also got two scores from sophomore Manny Alvarez-Segee and an assist from senior Max Grenert (in addition to Anthony's 4-point night). Jake Connolly, a co-captain and long stick middie, and junior Kevin Wood were among the many defensive standouts for the Crusaders.
St. Mary's got three goals and an assist from Barden as well as two goals each from junior captain Seamus Foley and Field.
We said at halftime we had to limit our mistakes," said Field, "but turnovers killed us."
The Spartans took a 4-3 lead into halftime, and it was 5-5 after three before Foley made it 6-5 early in the fourth. Following Fenwick strikes from Alvarez-Segee and Hill, Barden's third and final tally of the evening knotted things up at 7-all.
"These guys just don't want us to end (the season). They don't want this group of guys to finish being together yet," Driscoll noted. "Not having last season (because of the pandemic) has only increased that for a lot of these guys."