Kotchian heats up, guides Fenwick girls to McIntire Tournament championship 

BEVERLY — It took some Morginn Magic to help the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team capture the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic championship Monday night.
Freshman Morginn Kotchian caught fire in the third quarter, burying a pair of 3-pointers before driving to the hoop for two more points. She helped turn a one-point deficit into a lead Fenwick would never relinquish as it prevailed, 55-35, over host Beverly at the Henry Cabot Lodge Field House
Beverly's Sydney Anderson drained a 3-pointer to put her team ahead, 29-28 before Kotchian scored the last eight points of the third quarter to give the Crusaders a 34-29 lead. She wasn't done yet, either, hitting another trey and accounting for seven points as her squad went on a 9-0 run to open up a 14-point cushion in the final frame.
Kotchian finished with 18 points and was named to the All-Tournament team along with Fenwick sophomore guard Maria Orfanos (10 points, 4 assists).
"It's nice to be champs again," said Fenwick (14-6) head coach Adam DeBaggis. "I look at it as winning this means trying to be the best team on the North Shore. "At the start of this season I had to remind myself to be patient with this young team, because the last 4-5 we've been so experienced.
"Morginn had a little extra spark. She's from Beverly and was going against her sister's team (Viana, a senior tri-captain for the Panthers). She started hitting those 3's as well as a couple of transition baskets at the right time to open things up."
Beverly's Hailey Anderson, who led all scorers with 19 points (including 5 treys) was chosen as tourney MVP. It's been quite a week for Anderson, who passed BHS hoop great Laura Sullivan in the opening game of the tourney to become the Panthers' all-time leading scorer.
"This is an awesome honor," Anderson said. "I never expected it because we didn't win, so I just assumed it would go to somebody on the Fenwick team. I was really surprised when I heard my name."
Defense dominated, especially in a low scoring first half. The game was scoreless for over three minutes, and the Crusaders led by four after the opening quarter.
At halftime Fenwick's lead was 18-15, but the Panthers closed the gap in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to a point after a long trey by Hailey Anderson. Kylie McCarthy's layup midway through the quarter gave Beverly its first lead.
After Fenwick's Liz Gonzalez (10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) made two from the foul line to put the visitors back on top, Hailey Anderson drained another 3-pointer after her sister Sydney stole the ball and set her up to regain the lead, 26-24.
Another long shot by Sydney Anderson (3 steals) was the last time the Panthers led before Kotchian took over for Fenwick.
"Both teams were evenly matched, but at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter everything they threw up went in," said Panther head coach Seth Stantial. "Hailey deserved MVP honors; she did it all for us. Sophia Hemsey did a great job defensively, too. She works so hard every game and never complains."
Hemsey had six rebounds, Sydney Anderson and Tia Bernard both had five, and McCarthy had three assists.
In the tournament consolation game, Peabody beat Revere, 58-40, led by senior captains Emily Carney's 10 points and 13 more from Georgia Leon, who also blocked four shots. Amber Kiricoples had a double-double with 14 points and 20 rebounds for the winners and was named to the All-Tourney team.
Freshman Lauryn Mendonca added six points and eight caroms for the Tanners while junior Aja Alimonti had five rebounds and five blocks.
"It was a good win to end the season," said head coach Stan McKeen after his young squad ended with an 8-12 record.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Beverly 35
Larry McIntire Classic Championship
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly
Bishop Fenwick: Orfanos 2-5-10; Romero 1-0-2; Bertucci 1-1-3; Burke 0-0-0; Rossi 0-1-1; M. Kotchian 7-1-18; Tache 3-0-8; Gonzalez 2-6-10; Lendall 1-0-3; Mercurio 0-0-0. Totals: 17-14-55
Beverly: H. Anderson 7-0-19; S. Anderson 2-1-6; McCarthy 1-0-2; Hemsey 0-1-1; Bernard 2-2-7; V. Kotchian 0-0-0; Mazzone 0-0-0; Ollivierre 0-0-0. Totals: 12-4-35
Halftime: Bishop Fenwick, 18-15
3-Pointers: BF, Kotchian (3), Tache (2), Orfanos, Lendall; B, H. Anderson (5), S. Anderson, Bernard
Records: BF 14-6; B 12-7
