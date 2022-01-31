Human bodies begin to feel the effects of playing in the National Hockey League around the halfway point of a season. The various bumps and bruises, scrapes and scraps and grind of four games in seven days start to wear on even the most durable players.
Colin Blackwell finds himself in the unusual position of not being part of that majority. As he and the expansion Seattle Kraken come into Boston to face the Bruins at TD Garden Tuesday (7 p.m.) in the two teams’ first-ever meeting, the former St. John’s Prep superstar is in good health, good spirits, and ready to play his best hockey of the 2021-22 campaign.
“Honestly, it’s the best I’ve felt for while now,” said the 28-year-old forward, who began the season with a lower body injury that caused him to miss training camp and the first part of the season, then was out of the lineup again in December after being placed in the league’s COVID protocol.
“Especially these last few games, I feel really good. I don’t feel any of my injury any more; I’m just skating and not thinking twice about anything,” Blackwell added. “I feel like I’m playing good hockey, too, and our team is starting to turn the corner. I’m feeling healthy and ready to go.”
The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder, who can play any of the three forward positions, has been recently skating left wing on the team’s fourth line with veteran center Riley Sheahan and former Bruin Karson Kuhlman, a speedy, grind-it-out unit.
Following Sunday’s 3-2 loss in New York against the Rangers, Blackwell has four goals, three assists and seven points in 21 games while ranking third on the team in shooting percentage, connecting on 16 percent of his attempts.
As a bottom six forward, Blackwell is trying to make an impact on every shift no matter what role he’s asked to play or how much he plays in a particular game.
“Mindset and confidence are huge things,” said Blackwell, who had career highs across the board playing for the Rangers in 2020-21 with 12-10-22 totals in 47 games. He was subsequently chosen by the Kraken in the expansion draft last summer.
“One thing I’ve definitely tried to integrate in my game is having more of an attack mentality and be efficient in the minutes I’m getting. Shooting more pucks creates more energy for you, your linemates and your teammates, and obviously leads to scoring chances. If I can hold onto the puck a little bit longer and get more of those shot opportunities, that’s a good thing for us.
“We haven’t had many D-zone shifts the last few games,” he added, “but it makes sense that if you’re a third or fourth liner playing on the road, you’re probably getting matched up against other team’s top lines since they have the last change. So blocking shots is huge for me; it generates momentum and shows your defensive responsibility. Anything you can do to build trust in your teammates and coaches, you add it to your repertoire.”
While not having the same kind of immediate out-of-the-gate success as the Vegas Golden Knights did in their inaugural campaign four years ago, the Kraken have won four of their last seven and are looking to build momentum as the calendar turns to February.
Blackwell said that the atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle has “been so passionate and fantastic” from a loud and loyal fan base, both those new to hockey and veteran watchers of the sport. He notices a lot of Kraken sweatshirts, hats and the like all around the downtown area in which he lives with his girlfriend, Lauren, and their mini goldendoodle, Bexley, and soaks up the buzz that the first-year organization has created in the Pacific Northwest.
While he doesn’t get home nearly as much as he’d like to — playing one’s trade 3,057 miles from the family home in North Andover will do that — he relishes any chance he gets to play in Boston before his parents and close knit friends from St. John’s Prep.
Tuesday’s game against the Bruins at TD Garden will mark Blackwell’s 102nd NHL game, having hit the century mark four nights ago in Pittsburgh.
“I means a lot to me,” Blackwell acknowledged. “From a kid from North Andover Youth Hockey and St. John’s Prep, someone who had to take so much time off from playing (at Harvard) because of injury and was this close to hanging up my skates ... I don’t take 100 games in the NHL lightly. I’m pretty proud of it.
“Hopefully I’ve got a lot more to go, too.”
