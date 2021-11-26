BOSTON -- For a guy who is second in the National Hockey League in power play goals, Chris Kreider can be pretty self-effacing.
"If I were pre-scouting us, I'd be the last guy that I'd worry about on our man-up," said Kreider, the 30-year-old Boxford native who was in town with the New York Rangers Friday afternoon to take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
'Think about it. You've got the reigning Norris Trophy winner (defenseman Adam Fox) running the point, (Artemi) Panarin on one flank in the one-timer position, Mika (Zibanejad) in the bumper, and Ryan Strome on the strong side flank, where a lot of things run through him. Those four guys open up passing lanes and can make it hard for other teams to read off of them because they're so deceptive.
"My job is fairly simple," the 6-foot-3 Kreider continued with a chuckle. "I just have to stand in front of the net, screen the goalie, go for tips and re-directions and try to win puck battles."
The one-time Masconomet Regional, Phillips Andover and Boston College left winger didn't add to his totals during the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Bruins. But he did attempt something with about 12 1/2 minutes to play when it was still tied at 2-2 that drew a lot of attention.
Kreider got the puck below the goal line and went behind Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman right-to-left as a backchecking Erik Haula chased him. Reaching Swayman's stick side, he circled by the far post and tried jamming in a 'Michigan' goal -- with the puck stuck against his stick blade as he brought it forward in a backhand, lacrosse-style motion -- that clanged off the crossbar.
The officials checked with the Toronto war room to confirm that it did not actually go in. "I actually got part of that," Swayman said after the game with a grin.
It did, however, show the dichotomy that is Chris Kreider, NHL multi-millionaire with a seven-year contract and one of the league's best power forwards.
True, he makes his living parked in front of other team's nets, waiting for those tips, deflections and re-directions that lead to 5-on-4 goals. But he's also a 6-foot-3 beast who can snipe pucks like few others in the world can when he's in a groove, and has enough skill in his toolbox to attempt (and sometimes pull off) gifted moves such as the one above. He's also one of the league's most powerful skaters, a dogged forechecker and, when needed, someone who can do serious damage to opponents when he drops the gloves.
Following Friday's matinee win, Kreider remained second in the NHL in goals (15) with Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane, five behind leader Leon Draisaitl. (It's Draisaitl's 10 PPG that lead Kreider by one, also). Kreider is on nearly a point-per-game pace (18 in 20 games) and is shooting 25 percent, a big reason why the Rangers, at 13-4-3, are surprisingly challenging for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with Carolina and Washington.
It could be said that the Rangers' strong start is connected to Kreider's strong start. He and his center, Zibanejad, have evident chemistry, and even with a rotating crop of right wingers (it was Kaapo Kakko Friday afternoon) their line continues to produce for the Blueshirts.
But Kreider said it's nothing in particular that he's doing that's leading to team success, but rather the other way around.
"The team is playing really well, so somehow pucks are finding me in the right spots right now," said Kreider, who flew with the Rangers into Boston Thursday following their morning practice and home and was able to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family. "I'm getting to the right spots, and there are so many skilled guys around me making plays and giving me the chance (to score). Our lineup is pretty full of talent."
Having missed the Stanley Cup playoffs during the truncated 2020-21 season with the NHL's youngest roster, the Rangers went out and signed some veteran players with winning pedigrees -- Ryan Reaves, two-time Cup champion Barclay Goodrow, Dryden Hunt, Jarred Tinordi -- that have not only helped in the standings, but also on the bench and in the locker room.
Combined with the team's young core -- goalie Igor Shesterkin, K'Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren and Fox on the back end, and recent No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafrenière, Kakko and Filip Chytil, among others, up front, New York is pushing front-runners Carolina and Washington in a highly competitive Metropolitan Division.
"Last season was the hardest that any of us had ever experienced," admitted Kreider, "and the team went out and got some great guys who understand what winning hockey looks like and how to get those results. It's been terrific for us. We've got a really good mix of veterans and young guys. "
So has a new man in charge behind the bench, said Kreider. Gerard Gallant is a player's coach who has thus far steered the Rangers in the right direction.
"He came in and asked us to play the right way," Kreider noted. "It's a game and it should be fun, so the only thing (Gallant) asks us is that we work as hard as we possibly can while doing that."