Masconomet's Sarah Green chases down a loose ball, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Marblehead’s Samantha Dormer shoots a three pointer, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Masconomet's Jaime Webber and Marblehead’s Samantha Dormer hit the floor for a rebound, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Masconomet head coach Shannon Kirwan talks things over with her team between quarters on Tuesday.
Jared Charney/Salem News
Taylor Bovardi's nine points helped Masconomet win its playoff opener Tuesday. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Marblehead’s Samantha Dormer shoots a floater in Tuesday's playoff action. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Masconomet's Taylor Bovardi pushes the ball past Marblehead’s Annika Haley, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Sarah Green of Masconomet shoots a floater in the lane as Marblehead’s Cat Candelaria defends.
Jared Charney /Salem News
Masconomet and Taylor Bovardi earned a playoff triumph Tuesday night. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Sarah Green shoots over Marblehead’s Cat Candelaria.
Jared Charney
Marblehad’s Annika Haley gets a high five from coach Paul Moran during intros, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
Masco’s Taylor Bovardi shoots a three pointer.
Jared Charney
Marblehead’s Ella Kramer shoots a three pointer as Masco’s Kylie DuMont rushes to defend.
Jared Charney
Masconomet's Taylor Bovardi, (15) Kaleigh Monagle and Kylie DuMont savoring their win over Marblehead, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jared Charney / Salem News.
Jared Charney
BOXFORD — Going all the way back to 1985, every time there’s been a state basketball tournament in Massachusetts, the Masconomet girls program has been part of it. That playoff experience might change over time, as the coaches, players, style of the game and even uniform designs evolve.
But it never gets old.
The Chieftains opened the 2022 Division 2 playoffs Tuesday night at home and rode a relentless defensive effort to a 50-29 preliminary round win over Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead.
“It feels amazing,” said senior captain Krystal Zepaj, who led nine Masconomet scorers with 12 points. “Winning a tournament game is so much different than winning a regular season game because nothing it guaranteed in the playoffs. You could be first or last, anyone can win, so this one feels really good.”
Now 14-6, the No. 25 Chieftains travel to face undefeated North Quincy (22-0), the No. 8 seed, Friday at 5 p.m.
Marblehead (12-9 and the No. 40 seed in a 44 team bracket) got off to a hot start and led 5-0 early. Once the Chieftains found their feet defensively, things completely turned around and the hosts ended the first quarter on a 15-3 run aided by back-to-back Zepaj triples to assume control.
With a total of nine steals (three by Taylor Bovardi, who scored nine points), three blocks and 15 points off turnovers, Masco made life very difficult on the Magicians at the offensive end. Seldom did a Marblehead player receive a pass without a Masco defense in her hip pocket.
“It’s been a point of emphasis all year: move you feet, keeps hour hands off and those stelas will come,” said Chieftains head coach Shannon Kirwan.
Zepaj and Marblehead captain Ella Kramer were first and second in the NEC in 3-pointers this winter and neither disappointed Tuesday. Kramer canned four treys for 12 points and helped Marblehead cut the deficit to three in the second quarter at 19-16.
Masco captain Sarah Green recovered her own miss, though, and barreled her way to a basket for two points that seemed to ignite her squad. The Chieftains had their largest lead to that point, 12, by halftime and swelled it to 20 midway through the third.
“Sarah sets the tone for everyone,” said Zepaj, who tied with her co-captain for the team lead in rebounds with seven. “Defense is where we get out energy and rebounds might be the most important thing. It can change the whole game, all the momentum, and helps change defense into offense when you grab those.”
Senior captain Cat Candelaria did a good job handling the ball for Marblehead, which was held to 20 percent from the floor and 14 percent on 2-point shots. Senior captains Annika Haley (four points) and Catherine Comstock did a nice job underneath with seven boards each and captain Molly Cronin played well.
“All five senior captains gave me everything they had all year long. I couldn’t have asked anything more of them,” said Marblehead coach Paul Moran, who has led the Magicians to three straight playoff appearances.
“I’m a little disappointed in myself that I didn’t come up with a little better game because they deserved to go out with a little more competitive of a game.”
Both teams got every girl on the roster into the game. Bovardi helped open up the outside shot for Masco by scoring nine points, Green scored six and junior Kaleigh Monagle knocked down a couple of threes; Masco had an 8-6 edge in treys and a 16-2 edge in points in the paint.
“It helps when the shots go down early,” Kirwan said. “We’re definitely the kind of team that needs to use all five on the floor, inside, outside, post, drive and mid-range. When they can mix up all those opportunities it helps in the long run.”
Samantha Dormer gave Marblehead a nice boost of energy off the bench and scored four points. Masconomet held the visitors to just one field goal (a Kramer triple) in the third quarter and by the time Marblehead had its second basket of the second half there was only 5:51 to play.
“Give Masco credit,” said Moran, whose team fell to the Chieftains back in December before the playoff rematch. “They shoot the ball well and they defense really well. That’s a tough team.”
Masconomet 50, Marblehead 29
Division 2 preliminary round at Masconomet Regional, Boxford
