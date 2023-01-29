BEVERLY — To say it was one of the best weekends in the history of the Endicott College men's hockey team might not be accurate enough.
Ranked third in the nation among all Division 3 squads, the Gulls had a 22-hour stretch in which they picked up two of their best ever victories — including Saturday's 2-1 overtime triumph over No. 6 Curry at Bourque Arena.
Andrew Kurapov was the OT hero for the Gulls (now 16-1-1), faking out a Curry defender in the left faceoff circle before burying the game-winner from the low slot that went off the shoulder of goaltender Reid Cooper and into the net at 3:12 of the extra session.
Endicott remained atop the Commonwealth Coast Conference standings at 14-0-1, with Curry falling to 11-3-1 (15-3-1 overall).
Endicott, which captured a shootout at Curry Friday night after the two squads battled to a 2-2 draw through overtime, tied Saturday's game with 10:27 to go in regulation. Kurapov worked the puck over to teammate Primo Self, who drew two defenders towards him before saucering a pass to Jackson Sterrett. He snapped a wrist shot through traffic from near the right faceoff circle to knot things up.
Goalie Ryan Wilson (25 saves) earned his eighth win in nine decisions for the Gulls, who improved to 8-1 on home ice.
Sterrett and Connor Beatty assisted on Kurapov's winner.
Endicott (No. 1) and Curry (No. 2) were the country's top two squads in terms of the PairWise rankings coming into the contest.
The Gulls will be back in action Friday night at Western New England.