PEABODY – Bradford’s Mike Kuzara fired a competitive course record 67, four under par, to lead a group of 17 players who advanced at the Massachusetts Amateur Public Links qualifier at The Meadow Monday.
Kuzara, a, former member at Thomson, was one of three players to break The Meadow’s elusive par of 71. He was joined by Tim Richmond of Olde Salem Greens (69) and Sam Bush of George Wright (70).
Three players from the host course made the grade into the 36-hole stroke play main event set for Lynn’s Larry Gannon course August 10 and 11 – Church Waesche (71), T.J. Vose (73) and Michael Malley (75).
Other locals who advanced are Michael Papamechail of Beverly G&TC (74), Dan Tucker of Sagamore Springs (74), Ethan Doyle of Salem (76) and Beverly’s Jason Zubiel (76).