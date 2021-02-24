Ladies 18-holf golf league ready to begin at The Meadow in Peabody this April 

PEABODY — Snow may still linger on the ground, but the The Meadow at Peabody golf course is already thinking of green grass and the start of the 2021 golf season.
The Meadow at Peabody Ladies 18-hole Golf League is ready to begin on Tuesday, April 13.
The Peabody Meadow Ladies’ Association, which was founded in 2001, today consists of close to 35 members and plays 18 holes every Tuesday morning from April through October.
The mission of the Peabody Meadow 18-hole league is to enjoy the game of golf, meet and play with women golfers who appreciate the camaraderie and recreation inherent in weekly play, and to continually increase the understanding of the rules of golf within a supportive and stimulating natural environment.
The Meadow at Peabody is an 18-hole regulation public golf course run by the City of Peabody. The course is situated on 259 yards of rolling terrain and various elevation changes. It offers big greens, challenge for all golfers, and provides an outstanding venue to achieve this mission.
The league is committed to the advancement of the game and competition, but most importantly to its members, enjoying the course and one another. They welcome all levels of play, with the maximum handicap at 36, making it a well-blended league.
There are different formats/events each week giving the ladies a chance to mix things up and play with each other. There are no requirements to joining other than wanting to experience the game of golf with a great group of women. Players can join in mid-season, too, so it’s never too late to sign up.
The Meadow at Peabody is run by Head Golf Professional Peter Cronan and has a fully stocked pro shop. The golf course is located at 80 Granite Street in Peabody.
If you are interested in learning more or signing up for the league, please feel free to call Joanne St. Pierre at 781-856-7363 or email her at joannestpierre29@comcast.net.
