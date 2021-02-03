GLOUCESTER — It was a moment over a decade in the making.
Gloucester last took the ice as a varsity girls hockey program in the 2008 season and made its return to varsity action this winter after a long hiatus. On Wednesday, they earned their first win since coming back to the varsity ranks as senior captain Mia Salah’s hat trick helped the Fishermen skate past Masconomet, 5-2 ,at Talbot Rink.
“It’s a huge weight off our shoulders,” said Gloucester (1-5-1) head coach Caitlyn Bernick. “Mia is obviously such a dangerous player with the puck on her stick. The girls really wanted this one and they have worked hard to earn this moment.”
Salah got the Fishermen going with a goal and an assist in the opening frame to help them open up a two-goal lead and never look back.
Masconomet (now also 1-5-1) came out strong in the second period, peppering goalie Gloucester Avery Olson (31 saves) with shots and pressure. But the freshman netminder stood strong and the hosts actually extended their lead before the second intermission.
Ariana Scola made it 3-0 with 3:25 to go in the middle frame as she fought off a pair of defenders in front to put home a centering pass from Ella Costa. Salah would get her second goal just 35 seconds later before Masconomet scored in the final two minutes of the frame on a goal from Sage Smith, making it 4-1.
“We had our chances on some rebounds, we just couldn’t convert or get the bounces we needed,” Masco head coach Ryan Sugar said. “We skated well at times, but those rebounds and our puck movement hurt us a bit.”
The Chieftains took that momentum into the third period and cut the lead to 4-2 when Bella Cahill scored on a rush with 7:06 to go. Gloucester, however, got the last one as Salah completed the hat trick, taking a pass from Abby Lowthers and scoring on another wrist shot after a rush down the right wing.
“Salah is a talented scorer, it’s tough to contain her speed,” Sugar said. “Every time we thought we had a little momentum, they would come back and get one.”
Gloucester 5, Masconomet 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Masconomet 0 1 1 — 2
Gloucester 2 2 1 — 5
1st Period: G, Mia Salah (un.) 8:15; G, Aria Caputo (Salah) 10:32.
2nd Period: G, Ariana Scola (Ella Costa) 11:35; G, Salah (un.) 12:10; M, Sage Smith (un.) 13:09.
3rd Period: M, Bella Cahill (un.) 7:54; G, Salah (Abby Lowthers) 11:15.
Saves: M, Mackenzie Cronin 18; G, Avery Olson 31.
Records: M, ; G, 1-5-1.