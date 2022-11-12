PEABODY — How does one defend the indefensible?
That was the feeling Northeastern Conference champion Masconomet was left with walking off Donaldson Field following Saturday's Division 2 girls soccer quarterfinals. Silver Lake's All-State striker Shea Kelleher had three incredible goals to send the Lakers to the Final Four for a second straight year with a 3-1 victory.
In the 19 games leading up to Saturday's Elite Eight matchup, the No. 2 seed Chieftains had allowed five total goals. Kelleher, who became Silver Lake's all-time leading scorer on her second goal of the game, nearly matched that number single handedly. The No. 10 seed Lakers (10-3-8) advance to next week's semifinals against No. 3 Minnechaug.
The first part of the second half belonged to Masconomet (17-1-2), who trailed 1-0 at the break after Kelleher opened the scoring just a minute before halftime. Only two minutes into the second half, junior Lauren Bougher evened things up when she slid to get to a pass from Amanda Schneider and sent the ball rolling by the keeper for the equalizer.
The Chieftains had their best pressure of the game in the 10 minutes that followed but weren't able to force one by Laker keeper Abbey Cook (six saves). Then in the 60th minute, an innocent looking throw-in proved deadly.
Alli Powderly's toss took a Laker bounce and sprung Kelleher for a 1-on-1 opportunity on the right side. With a defender covering tightly, she uncorked a high, arching shot that found the opposite corner of the net that the keeper had absolutely no chance to stop for the eventual game-winning goal.
"You always feel like maybe you could do more, maybe defend better leading up to she doesn't get the ball in the first place," Masco coach Alison Lecesse noted.
Kelleher completed her hat trick with an indirect kick from looked like an impossible angle with only seven minutes left. It was the only time all season that Masconomet had allowed more than one goal in a game — and they were all incredibly skilled shots that were virtually impossible to defend.
Still, the Chieftains played fairly incredible defense. Riley Bovardi made a slide tackle in the early going that denied a clear scoring bid. Natalie Nolan had perfect technique on a block of a point-blank shot and senior keeper Marcy Clapp was in control with nine saves, stopping everything she could get her hands on.
DuMont, the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year, and her centerback partner Lily Podgurski were outstanding. Frequently left alone as Masco tried to push the attack, they limited chances and kept Silver Lake's dangerous players off the board for long stretches.
"Kylie showed why she was voted the Player of the Year," Lecesse said. "We've done a great job shutting down top scorers all year."
The Chieftains also had an early goal called back with the flag up for offside. Generally, Silver Lake limited their passes up through the middle and didn't allow dangerous forwards Boughner, Schneider and Taylor Bovardi to go to the net untouched.
"We challenged. We had some opportunities. It was a very even game," said Lecesse. "Momentum swung back and forth and it just stinks that it wound up swinging their way at the end."
Masconomet's senior class won the program's first NEC championship this fall and posted the sixth unbeaten regular season since 1998. In reaching the state quarterfinals, they made it one round further that last year and won two playoff games for the first time since 2013.
"I'm super proud of these girls," said Lecesse, who wrapped up her sixth season along with assistant coach Dan Bisceglia.
"When we took over, our vision for the program was success on and off the field. This group of seniors came two year into that. We'd established it a little bit and they made it a reality for us."
Captains DuMont, Bovardi, Clapp and Kendall Skulley helped lead a team-first group that was active in the community and ran youth clinics during the summer. That community service aspect, good school work and accountability are now pillars of Masco girls soccer culture.
"They're leaders on the field and leader in school that are capable of going and changing the world," Lecesse said.
On the pitch, the Chieftains were 54-10-10 over the last four seasons including a 44-5-6 mark the last three; they were unbeaten in their last 27 regular season games and in their last 20 home games.
No one from the North Shore will be sorry to see Kelleher graduate and move on to Sacred Heart University; a year ago, she and the Lakers knocked NEC champion Danvers out of the D2 tourney in this same quarterfinal round.