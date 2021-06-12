Lamkin selected to lead Ipswich High football program

A month after Zack Lamkin and his wife, Aiyanna, bought their home in Ipswich, he discovered that he could hear the high school football team playing Friday night games from his front porch.
Now he'll be the person calling the shots for the Tigers after the 35-year-old was named Ipswich High's new varsity football coach.
Lamkin, an assistant coach in the program for the last five seasons, takes over for Kevin Fessette, who stepped down after six years shortly after his club finished the 'Fall 2' season this spring with a perfect 6-0 record and a Cape Ann League Baker championship.
"I'm thankful for all I've learned from Coach Fessette over the last five years and really excited for this opportunity," said Lamkin, Ipswich's varsity baseball coach since 2018. "It's like he gave me 10 years worth of knowledge in those five years. The work ethic and knowledge he brought to the table is what I'll try to bring — not by copying him, but by striving to be as talented and successful as he is."
A football and baseball standout at Masconomet (Class of 2004) who played on the Chieftains' 2003 Super Bowl team as a wide receiver, safety, punter and kick returner, Lamkin played college baseball at Eastern Connecticut State. His team went to the Division 3 World Series during his time there, and he graduated in 2008.
Finding out he enjoyed turf management and taking care of golf courses during five-plus years working at Myopia Hunt Club in Hamilton, Lamkin has been the assistant superintendent at Rowley Country Club for the last seven years.
"After I left college and figured out what I wanted to do for work, I knew I also wanted to coach in some capacity and help kids meet their potential ... because I felt I never met mine," said Lamkin. "So I wanted to help others learn from my mistakes. The stars aligned and it worked out ... and now I have this opportunity. I'm very grateful."
Ipswich High athletic director Tom Gallagher said that Lamkin's passion for Ipswich High football and the school's student-athletes runs deep.
"Zack’s commitment to continued improvement and his vision for the future of the program impressed us," Gallagher said. "His work ethic and passion will undoubtedly continue the storied tradition of Ipswich football.
"Zack’s a hard worker and has done an excellent job on our coaching staff over the past six years," he added. "We look forward to continued success under his leadership as our new head coach."
With 20 seniors graduating from this year's championship squad, the Tigers' 34-man roster is in need of some replenishment. Lamkin said he's already recruiting potential players, letting them know at the same time the commitment it takes to part of the team.
"It's not just practices and weight room stuff. It's being willing to go home and do football homework on top of your regular homework," Lamkin said.
The cupboard is not bare, however. Several players who made key contributions this season will be back in the fall, notably senior quarterback Aiden Arnold, fellow 12th graders David Lonergan (backfield), Charlie Henderson (outside linebacker) and Jack Gillis (an excellent two-way lineman), and junior running back/defensive back Henry Wright, a defensive starter since his freshman year.
Lamkin, who along with his wife have two sons (4-year-old Jacob and 18-month-old Baker), said "I'd be a fool" to change anything offensively or defensively in terms of schemes, which means Ipswich will again be running its hybrid Wing-T. Any slight tweaks, he said, would be made out of necessity based on team personnel.
He's also excited to match wits on Thanksgiving Day with his former high school coach, current Hamilton-Wenham boss Jim Pugh. "I've seen him on Thanksgiving every year since I was a little kid, but this coming year will certainly be different," Lamkin said with a chuckle.