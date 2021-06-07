Lampert takes over Beverly girls hockey program

The puck often stopped with Matt Lampert when he was playing goalie two decades ago.
Now, the buck will stop with him as Beverly High's new girls hockey coach.
The 37-year-old Garden City native and Beverly High hockey alum was named the the program's fourth head coach last week. He's certainly no stranger to the program, having served as a goalie coach and assistant for each of his three predecessors.
"I'm really excited," Lampert said. "It's been a pretty busy few weeks, so it really hasn't hit me yet. It's definitely an honor to lead a program that I've been around since Day 1."
Lampert takes over for Danielle Finocchiaro, who stepped down at the end of her third season on the bench a few months ago. The Panthers went 4-8-2 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season with severely limited practice time; they finished the year on a high note with a three-game unbeaten steak and a road upset win over Winthrop.
"Danielle reached out and told me to go for it. That meant a lot to me," Lampert said.
As goalie coach for the Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League, Lampert brings a wealth of knowledge of both the women's game and hockey in general. He's become more involved in all aspects of the game over the years well beyond the crease, whether it's finding a good mix for forward lines or identifying good matchups against certain opponent's combinations.
"I like for everyone to be versatile," he said. "I've been reading a book that says coaches should be involved in everything. You can't just be a goalie coach at the expense of everything else; you want to find the versatility."
Beverly, which co-ops with Danvers High and Ipswich High, has had d a combined 16-34-4 record over the last three years. The varsity program is now 16 years old and Lampert has seen all of its ups and downs. He was helping out as a goalie coach with Hall of Fame boys hockey coach Bob Gilligan in 2005 when the girls team launched, and he worked with inaugural coach Fiona Rice as the team grew into a yearly state tournament qualifier.
Though he took a few years off in between, Lampert later worked alongside Beverly girls head coch Brian Seabury, who had an 87-35-10 record in six seasons from 2012-18 with four league titles.
Naturally, the new coach would love to make the state playoffs for the first time in five seasons when things return to normal next winter.
"At this age level, you have to teach the game and ideally get everyone a positive experience. I'm definitely here to win, too, and I know the girls want to win," Lampert said. "We're in a very competitive league, and and I know the girls want to get themselves to play at a higher level."
A 2004 graduate of Beverly High, Lampert manages Todd's Sporting Goods in the city where he lives with his wife, Catherine, and their children, ages 3 and 6.
