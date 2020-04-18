Sometimes heading off to college is referred to as leaving the nest. In the case of Bishop Fenwick football standouts Dan McGrath and David Cifuentes, though, the better phrase is "Welcome to the nest."
That's been the recruiting rallying cry for Endicott College head coach Paul McGonagle since he took over the Gulls a few years ago. In the last month, he's landed a number of strong players from the North Shore and beyond including two key cogs from the Crusaders 2019 Super Bowl runners-up.
McGrath is a 6-foot, 215 pound two-way lineman from Reading. He excelled particularly on the defensive side at Fenwick, where he was among the leading tacklers in the Catholic Central League for down linemen.
"My grandfather actually graduated from night school there," said McGrath, who fell in love with Endicott when he attended one of their football camps last summer. "The coaches were awesome, really hands on with a lot of instruction. You got the feeling they really care about their players, plus the campus is beautiful."
Cifuentes, who grew up in Everett and now lives in Danvers, heads to Endicott as a punishing, physical running back. The CCL MVP led the North Shore in scoring with 160 points last fall and graduated third on Fenwick's all-time points list.
"David is a very self-motivated kid, constantly pushing himself to get better. He has a great passion for football and loves competing," said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods. "On top of his obvious talents, he's a very likable young man, so I can see him really flourishing at Endicott."
The Gulls have been trending upwards since McGonagle took over. He's heading into his third season, going 7-4 the first time and 9-2 last year with two New England Bowl game playoff appearances. The goal now, of course, is to make the team's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.
"They're building a great program. I sent to a game there last season and it was such a great experience. The campus has a real positive vibe, everyone supports all the teams," said McGrath, who is undecided about his major but was very impressed with Endicott's internship program.
"It starts in your freshman year. Being able to intern right away is huge for me and it will help me decide what major to pursue."
Like the prototypical lineman, McGrath didn't grab a lot of headlines while doing the dirty work to help the Crusaders win the Division 6 North title and ultimately reach the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. He was nonetheless crucial to opening up big holes for Cifuentes and returning Fenwick stars like Chrys Wilson, Jason Romans and Tucker Destino.
"Danny's the type of player any coach would want on his team," Woods said. "Hes always asking what he can do to get better and how he can help the team."
Winning cultures tend to have a lot in common across various sports and platforms. When it comes to Fenwick, which has been near the top of the CCL for many of Woods' 22 seasons, and the nearby Endicott College that is certainly the case.
"There's a lot of similarities academically, athletically and socially. The thing that stands out most is the sense of community at both places. People are all very close and care about you as an individual, and that was something that attracted both David and Danny," Woods said.
"Knowing coach McGonagle and the type of kid he recruits, they both fit the mold very well: Extremely hard working, coachable, tremendous football players who are totally committed to the team first concept. I think they'll love it there, plus they're just up the street so I get to go watch them play."
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.