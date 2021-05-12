Landon (13 saves), patient Generals take down Ipswich lacrosse

IPSWICH — Rich Cooke may be new to coaching in Hamilton-Wenham, but he was indoctrinated into the school's rivalry with neighboring Ipswich quickly.
"We've been planning to play them since I was hired," said the 36-year-old Cooke, the new sideline boss of the Generals' boys lacrosse team. "We may be a little bit loud and rowdy as a team, but we prepared for Ipswich as seriously as you can expect: film sessions, study halls discussing them, you name it. We treated them as if we were facing a Division 1 program."
By employing a zone defense and a patient offensive approach, the Generals scored the game's first five goals, then held off a late Ipswich rally by netting two more over the game's final 4:13 to take a 7-4 win over the Tigers at Jack Welch Stadium.
Senior captain Grant Landon made 13 saves in net for Hamilton-Wenham (now 2-0), including five in the final quarter after Ipswich had sliced its deficit to 5-4. His defensemen, particularly junior close defender Pete Gourdeau and long pole Chris Domoracki, helped frustrate the hosts' shooters and gobble up ground balls, giving the Generals possession after possession (particularly in the first half).
"Usually we don't run into a zone until you play Lynnfield," long-time Ipswich head coach Glenn Foster said, "so when you hit a zone this early and you're a young group like we are, the thing that sets in is panic. You have the ball for 30 seconds and don't get a shot off, then you try to jam it in, get antsy or throw the ball around when you shouldn't be. It requires patience."
Landon, a Salem News hockey all-star goaltender in ice hockey, was steady and unflappable throughout, even after the Tigers (now 1-1) got consecutive goals from seniors Rowan Silva, Jayden Halecki (2) and junior Micah Galuski from midway through the third quarter until there were eight minutes to go.
"I think we have the strongest goalie in the league hands down," Cooke said. "He's going to Brown University and thinking of walking on (the lacrosse team there), and I've been talking to their coach about him. That's the level of talent I think he has; he's a Division 1 college player."
Another Generals' captain, Colby Guyer, had a pair of goals, including the dagger with 3:05 to play to give his team a three-score cushion. Sophomore middie Lucas Hunt finished with a goal, his first as a varsity member, and three assists as well.
Captains Andrew Winch and Hunter Bahr both had a goal and an assist, as did attackman Zach Walles for Hamilton-Wenham, which did much of its scoring in unsettled situations. In addition, middie Jack Steward netted his first career goal, giving the visitors some breathing room (6-4) with 4:13 to go, and Domoracki added an assist.
"We were patient offensively and looked for open shots," said Cooke. "Having Winch, Guyer and Bahr up front for us is huge; they're all smart and athletic. They can do everything on their own, but choose to be smart and move the ball around and get the younger guys involved."
Jonah Orroth, a senior, had five saves in net for Ipswich, while defenders Cade McAdams, Cole Terry and Egan Davidson were strong. Junior faceoff specialist Ned Donovan was on all day, winning 11 of 15 draws.
The two teams, as members of the Cape Ann League's Baker division, will meet again Memorial Day morning (10 a.m.) in Hamilton.
"I would say when we play them again," said Foster, "we'll look like a different group of kids."