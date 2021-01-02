Landon's 35-save performance allows Generals to earn tie with Lynnfield in season opener

PEABODY — Having joined the newly reformed Hamilton-Wenham high school program when he was in the eighth grade, goaltender Grant Landon knew he'd have to be patient.
Now it's his time to be the top dog between the Generals' pipes, and the senior netminder didn't disappoint in Saturday's season opener against Lynnfield.
Using his butterfly technique to close off the bottom half of the net, Landon made 35 saves — including the last 27 that the Pioneers put on net — as Hamilton-Wenham earned a 1-1 overtime tie at the McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
"There's a history of goaltending here; we just graduated the best Hamilton-Wenham goalie of all time in Finn Brophy, so I knew it was my time to step up," said Landon, whose team was outshot 36-14. "This team has been working so hard to get ready for this season, and I wanted to come out here and prove myself."
Landon, who won all three of his starts for Hamilton-Wenham a year ago as Brophy's backup, withstood heavy pressure in the third period when he denied all 15 shots sent his way, then turned aside another three in the ensuing 4-on-4, 5-minute overtime period.
His biggest save may have been with a little over eight minutes to play when he reached up while down on the ice to glove a quick snapshot by Lynnfield's Chase Carney in the high slot. His favorite, he said with a chuckle, was one in the second period off a shot that was accidentally tipped straight into his mitt just as backchecking left winger James Horgan slid into him and sent the two teammates sprawling into the back of the net.
"It feels amazing. Just to have a season is a miracle," he said. "It's a great group of boys we've got here; we've got some real talent and a lot of hard workers."
Left wing Aidan Burke had put one past Landon at 4:12 of the middle stanza for Lynnfield, a snapshot from the lower right circle that beat him up high. But the Generals got the equalizer before the period ended when Horgan drove the net and pounced on the rebound of defenseman Seamus Heney's blocked shot and roofed it through traffic from the slot. Fellow blue liner Kevin Murphy also assisted for the Generals.
"That was all James ready the play of what was going to happen and heading to the greasy area, then being rewarded," said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Rob Ryan. Horgan and linemates Jack Stewart and team captain Colby Guyer formed a strong, all-senior first unit.
"Yes, we got outshot, but our kids did what I asked them to do by keeping them to the outside and forcing them to take shots from the perimeter. We know the type of team we have to bee; it has to be five guys playing defense, five up the ice and five in the offensive zone. If we don't play as a team is when we'll get hurt. But if we do those things, we have speed, play pretty good defensive hockey, and have a guy in net who's pretty good. If we make a mistake or two, Grant can save us."
The Generals, who saw five freshman make their varsity debuts (center Charlie Collins, right wing Will Stidsen, and defensemen Aidan Clarke, Elijah Greenberg and Ryan Dolaher), appeared to have netted the go-ahead goal with 1:44 left in regulation, but the officials blew the play dead and disallowed the scoring strike.
"I'm biased, but I heard a whistle ... when my guys were celebrating in the corner," said Ryan.
Nick Hubbard had 13 saves in goal for Lynnfield.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Lynnfield 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Ham-Wenham 0 1 0 0 — 1
Lynnfield 0 1 0 0 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: L, Aidan Burke (Brenden Henehan, Alex Buonopane), 4:12; HW, James Horgan (Seamus Heney, Kevin Murphy, 10:50.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: HW, Grant Landon 35; L, Nick Hubbard 13.
Records: HW, 0-0-1; L, 0-0-1.