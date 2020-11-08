Any remains of last weekend's early season snowstorm were long gone by Sunday afternoon.
Instead, mother nature treated Massachusetts' golfers with one more beautiful stretch of weather, leaving high school linskmen across the state smiling from ear to ear. Just so happens that this fall's National High School Golf Association's (NSHGA) state championship was held on Sunday at Shaker Hills Country Club — and what a day it was.
As far as locals go, it was St. John's Prep's Alex Landry who stole the show. The junior captain carded an even par 72 to finish in a tie for third place and qualify for next June's National Tournament held at the prestigious Pinehurst Golf Resort in North Carolina. Landry made three birdies and three pars on the day, getting off to a hot start and never looking back.
"I think that the first two holes were what really influenced my round," said Landry, who began his day with back-to-back birdies. "After that I gained confidence because I knew I could do it again.
"I was very happy with my round; overall I played very well," he added. "I left a few shots out there but that's the game of golf, it's going to happen. It felt great to qualify for nationals and I look forward to playing in it."
Landry hit 14 greens in regulation on the day and says the only ones he missed resulted in short chips around the dance floor. Much like he's done all season for the Eagles, Landry played cool, calm and collected despite having to attack a challenging layout.
"I was just very relaxed and I never got worried about anything," said Landry. "I was confident no matter what situation I got in."
Landry wasn't the only one who shined on Sunday; his teammate, sophomore Aidan LeBlanc, joined Salem High's Ethan Doyle with a 2-over par 74 on the day. Both golfers also finished in the top 10 to qualify for Nationals as well.
"It was a great way to end my high school career competing with most of the top players in the state and being ale to shoot a good score and finish top 10," said Doyle, who double-bogeyed his first hole of the day before going even par through his next 17. He made three birdies on the day on the 7th, 15th and 17th holes.
"I got off to a shaky start but settled in and started to play well," he added. "My short game really came along and saved me going down the stretch. The course was beautiful, conditions and weather were perfect."
Also competing well was St. John's Prep's Brandon Farrin (4-over par 76, T17), St. Mary's Luke Smith (7-over par 79, T39), St. John's Prep's Terry Manning (79) and Emmet Phelan (9-over par 80) and Masconomet's Hadyn Kornusky (11-over par 83). Hamilton-Wenham's Andrew Winch also broke the 90 barrier, firing an 89.
Dan Brooks of Shepherd Hills won the tournament outright, carding an impressive 2-under par 70.
Next year's National Tournament will be held at Pinehurst from June 28-30.