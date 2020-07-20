St. John's Prep grad Alex Lane has been on fire hitting in the Newport College Baseball League down in Rhode Island and Monday night he took a few hacks closer to home.
Lane and a Yankees Scout Team of prospects played an exhibition against the North Shore Navigators in Lynn Monday, taking down the Futures League side by an 8-5 margin.
Boston College prospect Dante Baldelli hit a 2-run homer for the Yanks and Chad Knight had a 2-run blast to give the scout squad the cushion they needed. For North Shore, Swampscott's Dylan January gunned a runner down stealing from his catcher position and Ryan Cervone mashed a 3-run blast to tie it at 3-3 early on.
North Shore, 7-7 in Futures League action, is back at it Tuesday night against Brockton.
-- Matt Williams