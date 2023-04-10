BEVERLY — It seemed to be a wise game plan for the Beverly High boys lacrosse team to focus on trying to slow down the Northeastern Conference's best player, Connor Cronin of Marblehead, when the two teams met Monday afternoon at Forti Field.
The only problem is that the Magicians have a lot of very gifted other offensive threats, who were more than happy to take advantages of the opportunities presented to them.
Junior attack Charlie Grenier scored four times and fellow attackman Reece Moore, a sophomore, found the back of the net three times while dishing out three assists as the Magicians rolled to a 16-6 triumph.
It was Marblehead's 50th consecutive win in Northeastern Conference play and 10th straight win over Beverly dating back to 2018.
Cronin still had a monster day for Marblehead (now 3-0), finishing with four goals and three helpers. But because the Panthers paid so much attention to him — with rugged defenseman Brad Griffin doing what he could to keep him to the outside — it freed up Grenier, Moore and Co. to pile up points.
"We overcompensated for Connor and maybe didn't take into account how good some of those other guys are, too," said Beverly head coach Matt Riordan. "Cronin's reputation precedes him, and we were probably overly concerned about him not beating us."
Grenier, the 17-year-old, had one first quarter goal and Moore two as the visitors shot out to a 5-0 lead. Grenier had another in the second quarter, then two more early in the third while Moore also connected again as the MHS lead swelled to 11-2.
"Reece and I found really good angles through their slides, which allowed us to get open and for our offense to be spread out," said Grenier.
Another dominant showing was turned in both senior midfielder Baxter Jennings, who in addition to his two goals and an assist won 13-of-16 draws at the faceoff X. On the day, Marblehead gained possession on 18-of-23 faceoffs.
"We talked about getting out to a quick start," said Marblehead coach John Wilkens. "We played awful last time out against Wakefield; we won, but didn't do a very good job with the basics, we rushed things, and we didn't play with our feet. We worked on changing those things today."
"Getting two really good days of practice leading up to this game was really valuable for our team," added Grenier. "We needed to regroup and focus on what we had to do better. It was really about both our offense and defense being structurally sound and making sure everything was on point."
Carter Laramie also scored twice for Marblehead, with Drew Nelson adding one. Freshman Toby Grenier had two assists, with Cam Waldron and Charlie Grenier earning one apiece. Finn Maniaci stopped eight shots in three-plus quarters of work before giving way to freshman Finn Gallup (2 saves) for the final eight minutes.
Beverly, which had won three straight one-goal games on the road coming into its home opener, got three goals from Gavin Lawrence, a goal and an assist from Mason Simpson, and single scores from Connor Wallace and Matt Maloblocki. Colby Vaccaro (13 saves) played better than the final score would suggest, often getting hung out to dry on easy Marblehead tallies.
"We have to have a short memory," Riordan, whose team hosts Winthrop Thursday, said. "You want to remember how this feels, but as I told the boys, we probably weren't going to go undefeated. Nobody is likely going undefeated. And we're still 3-1, so let's move on from this and get ready for the next one."
Wilkens, who admits his team is still "a giant work in progress", was pleased with the way defenders J.J. Pollender, Eliot Pluss and captain Sam Annese, plus long stick middie Eddie Johns, communicated with each other and collapsed on the Panthers when the hosts had possession in the zone, limiting both their space and shot selection. Tenth grade LSM Bodie Smith was also worked into the defensive mix.
"To win our NEC opener over here is always great. These guys are always up to play us, and I've been around a lot time and suffered my share of losses here," said Wilkens. "So to come out on top is pretty good. We've got a lot of football and hockey guys on this team who know how to win."