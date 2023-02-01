HAVERHILL — There may not be a bigger, stronger player in Northeastern Conference boys hockey than Marblehead's 6-foot-3 power forward, captain Carter Laramie.
So to hear Laramie say that he's still just "about 75 percent back" from an offseason injury that kept him out of the Headers' first seven games has to make the team's upcoming opponents shudder.
Using both his size and skill, Laramie gloved down a puck along the wall in the Masconomet end, muscled off a defender while keeping it in his skates, and put a shot on net that beat the goaltender with 29.8 seconds remaining to give Marblehead a 4-3 comeback win over the Chieftains Wednesday night at the Valley Forum.
"We were able to get the puck in deep and had a nice forecheck. I batted the puck down forechecking and things went my way," said Laramie, who suffered a left fibula injury during a Midget game in September and didn't get back onto the ice until mid-December. "I was able to get the puck to my forehand and ripped it. I was just trying to get a shot on net and make something happen."
Playing its third game in five days, Marblehead (8-3-3) trailed its Northeastern Conference rivals by two goals (3-1) entering the third period. But the Magicians outshot the hosts, 12-5, in the final stanza and put pressure on them almost immediately. In doing so they remained in second place in the NEC Dunn division, one game behind front-running Winthrop, whom they host Saturday at Salem State (8 p.m.).
Sophomore Leo Burdge was the winner in net for the Headers, turning aside 19 shots.
Laramie, whose goal was his sixth in seven games this winter, was skating on the third line with two freshmen: center London McDonald and right wing Avin Rodovsky. The trio produced a pair of goals, including Rovosky's game-tying tally (3-3) early in the third period.
"I don't have anything to compare what Carter was like last season to," said Marblehead's first-year head coach, Mark Marfione, "but he's getting better and better every game. He relies a lot on his shot, but he's getting the rest of his game back, too. His forechecking led to that game-winner."
"I don't even look at it like we have three lines; I think of it as 1A, 1B and 1C," said Laramie. "We've got three lines that can all score.
"I'm not all the way back yet," he added, "but I'm feeling better every day. And it's great to be out there with my teammates."
Another senior captain, Chris Locke, got Marblehead's comeback started. He took a long lead-in pass from defenseman Hogan Sedky while barreling down the right wide side and wired a shot top far corner of the Masco net two minutes into the third period. Rodovsky's knotted the contest up 74 seconds later, sweeping a loose puck past goaltender Tristen Dillon (22 saves).
Playing its first game in 10 days, Masconomet (6-6) jumped out to an early lead after Joe Young scored in the first period (splitting two defenders and putting a one-handed shot past Burdge), then added to it with goals from Will Carey and Brady Forde — the latter of those coming shorthanded with nine seconds left before the second intermission.
But their inability to clear pucks in the third period, including rebounds in front of Dillon (22 saves), hurt them. So did cashing in on any of their power plays and missing on two other shorthanded bids.
"We've shown that we can be a very good team when we're consistent and play within our system," said head coach Boepple. "But we've also shown that when we get outside our system, this can happen.
"We were lugging the puck most of the game instead of making good passes and taking the opportunities we had. It felt like we got tired at the end because of it," he added. "Marblehead played consistent, dumped the puck in, and went and got it. They earned those goals."
The Headers were sparked by Connor Sheridan in the third period. After not playing for the first 30 minutes, he changed the team's energy and attitude with fresh legs and strong shifts in the third as the Headers climbed back into it before taking the lead late.
"Connor might not be getting the ice time he wanted, but he has a good attitude and really proved to be a spark for us," said Marfione. "The other guys fed off of what he gave us."
Marblehead 4, Masconomet 3
at Valley Forum, Haverhill
Marblehead;0;1;3;4
Masconomet;1;2;0;3
First period: Masco, Joe Young (un), 11:19.
Second period: Marb, Cam Waldman (Chris Locke), 7:09; Masco, Will Carey (un), 10:33; Masco, Brady Forde (Jack Mertz), 14:51.
Third period: Marb, Locke (Hogan Sedky), 2:02; Marb, Avin Rodovsky (Carter Laramie, Ben Wales), 3:16; Marb, Laramie (Locke), 14:31.
Saves: Marb, Leo Burdge 19; Masco, Tristen Dillon 22.
Records: Marb 8-3-3; Mas, 6-6-0.