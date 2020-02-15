The 10th annual Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic basketball tournament is set to be played this Sunday and Monday at Beverly High School's Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse.
The tournament, which is named for the former Big East referee and longtime assigner for several high school leagues and the MIAA North sectional tournament, returns to Beverly for the fourth straight year after having played at North Andover, St. John's Prep and Central Catholic.
The Peabody High girls team will be competing for the first time in the tournament and will take on crosstown rival Bishop Fenwick in the opening round on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Beverly girls will play Revere later that day at 4:15.
On the boys side, Gloucester is back to defend its title and will take on Fenwick in the first round on Sunday at 2:30, followed by Beverly vs. Masconomet at 6 p.m. Beverly senior standout Duncan Moreland will be looking for his 1,000th career point, needing just 14 more points to reach the milestone.
On Monday, the girls and boys consolation games will be played at 1 and 2:30 p.m., respectively, followed by the championship games at 4:15 and 6 p.m. One boys player and one girls player from the event will receive a $1,000 scholarship and all seniors playing were invited to apply for those scholarships.
The tournament will be a family affair on several accounts. There are two sets of sisters in the girls bracket, with the potential for a sibling rivalry in the final. Hailey Anderson is a senior at Beverly, while her sister, Sydney, is a junior. Viana Kotchian is a senior at Beverly as well, while her sister, Morginn, plays for Fenwick. Cousins Taylor and Isabel Bettencourt play for Peabody, and Brandon Bloom plays for the Fenwick boys team while his sister, Emma, plays for Peabody.
Since its inception in 2011, the tournament has raised almost $32,000 for scholarships and Officials vs. Cancer, an American Cancer Society initiative that started in 2008 and has raised more than $2 million.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.