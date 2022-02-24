MIDDLETON — When the boys high school hockey state playoffs begin next week, the Danvers Falcons aren't about to panic if the game is close late in regulation.
That's basically been how their entire season has unfolded.
For the 10th time in 20 games Thursday, Danvers played a contest that was decided by one goal or fewer. For the seventh time they went to overtime, and for the fourth time the Falcons were forced to settle for a stalemate, this one a 1-1 draw with Wakefield in the regular season finale for both squads at the Essex Sports Center.
This particular tie stung, however, when the visiting Warriors scored with just 15.3 seconds left in regulation after pulling their goalie for an extra skater. Prior to that, it looked as though Danvers junior Trevor McNeill's sixth goal of the season, coming on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period, might stand up. But it was not to be.
"We've had so many close games like this one ... it's insane," said head coach Kevin Fessette, the first year coach whose team finished with a 9-7-4 mark in the regular season. They'll now await the state's playoff pairings based on power ranking, where the Falcons are currently slotted No. 8 in Division 3.
"At the end of the day, state tournament scores aren't going to be 9-8 and 7-6," added Fessette. "They're going to be 2-1 and 1-0, low scoring games. We need to keep working our reps (offensively) in practice and work to get those all-important goals."
Danvers, which was outshot, 26-18, got another strong effort between the pipes from freshman Brayden Holt. He has compiled a 2.39 goals against average this season with four shutouts, playing all but eight of the team's 931 minutes of hockey so far.
Defensively, senior captain Connor Horn, junior Bobby Joyce, sophomore Brady Plaza and freshman Josh Henry put in yeoman's work in trying to create offense while keeping the Warriors' attackers away from Holt in the offensive end.
"We were lucky to get a tie today. They probably outplayed us," said Wakefield coach Mike Geary, whose team will enter the Division 2 playoffs with a 10-9-1 mark.
"Early on I thought we were more interested in being chippy than being focused on where we needed to be, taking too many penalties and not playing as well as we can. But we cleaned it up by the third period and were fortunate enough to get that tie late."
Gabe Brissette, a senior goalie for Wakefield, made himself large in the net and had 17 saves. McNeill was the only one to beat him, taking a pass from Plaza along the right wall, curling back out from the corner and firing an off-wing shot far post by the goaltender. Joyce also earned an assist on the play.
Freshman Nate Brissette got the equalizer for the Warriors, crashing the net hard off a faceoff to gather a Ryan Rossini rebound and poke it home through a scrum out front.
"We're playing good team D and I'm happy with some of our neutral zone speed things," said Fessette. "We need to work on getting down by the net more often, finding the empty spaces better, getting a little stronger on our sticks and get some more shot opportunities.
"We're not going to be blowing the puck by many goalies," he added. "We need to shoot, go to the net and score through rebounds. Those are the goals you need to score to win playoff games."
Geary said Danvers is exactly the type of team he's glad his own squad won't be facing in the postseason.
"Danvers has gotten a lot better during the season. They're a defensive oriented team, but they also have a lot of skill," he said. "Kevin does a great job there. They'll be a tough out in the playoffs."
Danvers 1, Wakefield 1 (OT)
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Wakefield;0;0;1;0;1
Danvers;0;1;0;0;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: D, Trevor McNeill (Brady Plaza, Bobby Joyce), ppg, 10:43.
Third period: W, Nate Brissette (Ryan Rossini), 14:45.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: W, Gabe Brissette 17; D, Brayden Holt 25.
Records: D, 9-7-4; W, 10-9-1.