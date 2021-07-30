GLOUCESTER — By the time the Peabody West Little League all-star baseball team got its bats going Friday night, Middleboro had already scored five times.
The locals' rally was too little, too late as they fell, 5-2, in the second game of the state Little League's Final Four at Boudreau Field in Gloucester.
Peabody West (0-2) is still looking for its first victory in the Final Four and faces a must-win against Needham Saturday (6:30 p.m.) back at Boudreau Field if they have any hopes of advancing to Sunday's state championship game. They'd need to defeat Needham while allowing as few runs as possible while hoping that Pittsfield American (2-0 thus far) defeats Middleboro.
"This team always seems to come out early to get a lead, and we haven't done that here," said Peabody West manager Mark Bettencourt. "We're not in our comfort zone trying to come from behind. We had some tough breaks, but played pretty solid defense and (starting pitcher) Jimmy DiCarlo competed."
DiCarlo went the first 3 2/3 innings before reaching the 85-pitch maximum count limit.
Middleboro broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the third inning, sending eight batters to the plate. Dom Driscoll struck out but reached on a wild pitch, and pitcher Jeremy Nee followed with a single to right field. The big blow was an RBI double by Ryan Tullish, who later scored on a wild pitch. A throwing error produced the third run of the inning.
Nee then hit a two-run homer over the center field fence in the fourth inning, making it 5-0.
The 3-4 spots in the Middleboro lineup accounted for most of the trouble, with Nee and Tullish each collecting two of their team's six hits.
Marky Bettencourt took over in the fourth for Peabody West, striking out Gavin Gillpatrick to end the inning, and he retired the side in order in the fifth.
Nee did not allow a baserunner until Gabe Casiano's infield single in the third inning. He struck out five of the first six hitters he faced and finished with 10 K's before reaching the maximum 85-pitch count.
Peabody West threatened to get on the board when Casiano went to second base on a wild pitch and Ty Lomasney reached on an infield grounder. Casiano was caught in a rundown between second and third but obstruction was called, putting runners on first and third with one down. The District 16 champs attempted a delayed double steal, but it didn't work when Middleboro catcher Gillpatrick tagged Casiano out at the plate on a close play.
"We practice that all the time, but when you coach Little League there's a lot of pressure on the kids in the games," said Bettencourt. "You can't expect them to be perfect."
The Tanner City kids got something going in the fifth inning when they scored two runs. But what could have been a bigger inning didn't materialize when they stranded two runners on base.
Anthony Modugno started things off with a double, and after striking out the next two batters Nee hit Thad Broughton with a pitch. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, and DiCarlo ripped a single to right field to knock in the first run. Aidan Horgan followed with another run-producing single to cut the deficit to 5-2. Cullen Pasterick then hit a line shot back toward the mound that Nee grabbed to end the inning.
"He hit that line shot right on the screws," said Bettencourt. "We would have had Marky (Bettencourt) coming up next and needed to keep the rally going, but it didn't happen. It was a little too late.
"Jimmy competed, but he had tough luck with two strikeouts that wound up getting on base. I kept him in there because he was doing a good job, and you can't burn all your pitchers when you're playing every day."
Just when it seemed Peabody West was finally getting to Nee, he walked Bettencourt to lead off the sixth and that was his last batter. Shannon Sylvia came on to get the next three in order to end it.