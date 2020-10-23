PEABODY — It was the closest game they'd played this fall, perhaps the first one they didn't deserve to win, and still the unbeaten Beverly High girls soccer team found a way to get it done.
Cierra Merritt's late run up the left sideline and finish from a nearly impossible angle in the 70th minute was the only goal of the afternoon with the Panthers topping host Peabody, 1-0, on the turf at Coley Lee Field. Izzy Sullivan's through ball sprang Merritt, who was forced to the outside by good defense and still managed to uncork Beverly's only shot on goal of the fourth quarter.
"The last 15 minutes were our best," said Panthers coach Samantha Charest, her team undefeated at 4-0 and still unscored upon in 2020 with keeper Sydney Anderson's fourth consecutive shutout.
Still, you can't win a game 0-0 and thanks to some tenacious and smart defense by Peabody (1-3) the Panthers were unable to create much of anything in the way of offensive chances.
"Peabody likes to smother you and take away your space. They did a great job of that today. We couldn't find feet and we got frustrated," said Charest. "In all honesty, Peabody controlled most of that game and luckily we were able to sustain things defensively and get the one goal we needed."
Senior captains Aja Alimonti, Jordyn Collins and Amber Kiricoples were in the middle of that defensive effort for the Tanners, who got seven saves in another outstanding outing from keeper Emma Bloom.
"Our defense, our combinations, the overlaps ... the girls did just about everything right," said Peabody coach Dennis Desroches. "We had the possession, we won the 50/50's and it was that old soccer saying where it only takes one goal to bite you."
The Tanners remained snakebit in the offensive end with only one goal in their last three outings. Bridget O'Connell had the best scoring chance when she broke in up the right side and sent an arching shot at Anderson, who read the angle and saved it beautifully. Juniors Emily McDonough and Ava D'Ambrosio has good looks at the net snared by Anderson in the first half as well.
"We've got to put some points on the boards," said Desroches. "The unfortunate thing this year, for us, is the short season. We're usually a team that gets better as the year goes on."
Defensively, Beverly got a smothering effort from Nora Devitt at center back. She single handedly prevented a pair of golden scoring chances by holding her ground and winning the ball, giving the Panther defense (including solid marks by Lily Cook, Sophia Hemsey and Ariance Chanda) needed confidence.
"Nora's super smart and she's very calm back there, which is an underrated skill for a defender," said Charest. "Sometimes when I'm getting anxious with the other team's chances, I look at Nora. When she's OK, I know we're OK."
Lia Whitehair had Beverly's other great scoring chance, which was taken away by a great save from Bloom. Kayleigh Crowell also made a nice run in the firfst half only to see the angle and scoring chance cut down by Alimonti.