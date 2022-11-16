SHREWSBURY — Once again, oh-so-close just wasn’t enough for the Masconomet field hockey team.
The top-seeded Chieftains, who dominated play for the majority of the second half Thursday night, saw their dreams of winning a Division 2 state championship go by the wayside in the state semifinals for the second straight season. A rebound goal by Longmeadow’s Roxanne Oh with just 1:38 left in regulation was the difference in a 2-1 Lancers win at Adams Memorial Field.
“We had some great chances, crosses that didn’t find the back of the net ... there were things they did so right on the field,” said first-year Masconomet head coach Liz Dean, whose team ended its season 18-1-3. “It was just that final thing of getting the ball into the net.”
Senior co-captain Maggie Sturgis had the Masconomet goal, her 46th of the season, late in the first half to tie things up. She finished her senior season with a North Shore best 58 points; the future Holy Cross Crusader will graduate with a school record 175 points, including 121 goals.
“She ran rings around us,” outgoing Longmeadow coach Ann Simons, who is retiring after 42 seasons. “But I put Meg (Walsh, a senior fullback) on her to try and frustrate her. She’s our best defender.”
Sturgis’ goal was the first that the Lancers had allowed in four postseason games and the first scored against them in LHS’s last nine contests.
Fellow co-captain Julia Graves also had an outstanding performance in her final high school field hockey game, as did senior forward Greta Mowers, who nearly gave her squad the lead with a wicked shot that sailed just wide of the Longmeadow net with 10 minutes to go.
Yet another 12th grader, goalkeeper Maddi Wayland had perhaps her best game of the season. She was brilliant in the first half under at times heavy pressure, making six of her eight saves in the first two quarters.
“Maddi was just unbelievable,” said Dean, whose team had a 9-8 edge in offensive corners. “Some of the saves she had, some on 1-v-1’s, some on reverses ... she did a great job stepping up with confidence and putting herself in the way to make those saves.”
Fourth seeded Longmeadow (18-2-2) didn’t have a single shot on net in the second half until being rewarded a corner with under two minutes to play. There, they got off two that Wayland turned aside before Riley Harrington got the ball over to senior Roxanne Oh, who rammed the ball into the back of the cage.
“It was going to come down to a little mistake, and I guess we took advantage of it,” said Simons. “It was a great shot, great game. It only takes one chance.”
For one of the few times, an opponent had the better of the play in the first half against the Chieftains. Longmeadow struck first when Riley Harrington banged home a shot through a scramble out front.
Masconomet tied it with 4:11 to go until intermission off a heads up play by Sturgis. A long shot from outside the circle was kicked aside by Longmeadow keeper Kaitlyn Lynaugh (3 saves), but Sturgis somehow got by the Lancers’ defenders and pounced on the rebound.
Masconomet reversed things in the third quarter and had much more pressure than they had in the first 30 minutes of play, resulting in several good looks at the net. The only shot of the stanza, however, came in the final minute when Sturgis’ reverse shot off a corner sailed high towards the near post, which Lynaugh had to lift her stick up to prevent from going in.
“Julia and Maggie, they’re special. They’ve been special since they were freshman,” Dean said of her two outgoing captains, who will graduate in the spring along with fellow senior standouts Kaleigh Monagle, Shaye Trodden, Avery Allen, Piper Morris, Tess Thattacherry, Mikayla Magee, Mowers and Wayland. “Before preseason even started, they knew how to uplift the team, to motivate the team, how to get them to be better ... I’m incredibly proud of the maturity that they showed, the leadership they showed, and making sure our girls were better every single day.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group,” added Dean. “The love of the game they have, the work they put in, how much they put into it ... I have nothing but love for them. They made every day fun.”
