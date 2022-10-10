DANVERS — If a Masconomet girls soccer game is tied in the late stages, look out for the Schneider twins.
With only two minutes left in Monday's Northeastern Conference clash with Danvers, the Chieftains were awarded a penalty kick when senior Taylor Bovardi was fouled in the box. Junior Lauren Boughner took the kick, which was punched away by Falcon keeper Emily Goddard.
The incredible save created a juicy rebound for sophomore Amanda Schneider, who booted it home to break the late tie and keep the Chieftains perfect on the season with a thrilling 2-1 victory at Dr. Deering Stadium.
"Amanda was on the line waiting for Lauren to kick and she said it felt like a track meet," said Masco coach Alison Lecesse. "It's a testament to her the way she sprinted out and got right on the ball. There's nothing like a last minute finish."
A year ago, Schneider's twin sister Nicole got the game-winning goal with only five minutes to play against Danvers. At the time, the Falcons hadn't lost in 36 regular season outings. At the other end of the spectrum, Amanda's tally Monday kept Masconomet (11-0) unbeaten in its last 21 regular season games.
"The girls were kind of joking about it, it was Nicole last year and Amanda's turn tonight," Lecesse noted. "Danvers had a fantastic second half and really put us under. Fortunately we were able to weather their storm."
The Falcons (6-4-3) lost handily to Masco, 4-0, in the second game of the year six weeks ago. The hosts were very better with their defensive intensity and positioning Monday, a credit to captains Mikayla Shaffaval and Ellie Anderson as well as Teagan Price, who dropped back from her usual midfield spot.
"They walked all over us. The way we played that day was a bruise to the ego," said Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion. "Our focus since then was let's slow down, get a little bit better every game and bring up our level of play."
With Masconomet ahead 1-0 thanks to defender Kara Lindonen's early goal assisted by Boughner, the Falcons got even early in the second half. Krysta Zamejtis sent a pass forward that was snagged by freshman Lila Doucette, who raced towards goal and uncorked a wicked blast from about 25 yards away.
"She read that very, very well," said Hinchion.
Boughner and Bovardi tried to produce the go-ahead goal over the next 30 minutes but were stymied by some strong Danvers defense. Goddard made a dozen saves, coming off her line a couple of times to intercept would-be Masco breakaways.
On another breakaway chance, Danvers forward Georgia Prouty motored a good 40-50 yards back and disrupted just enough to the shooting rhythm to send the chance wide.
"There were moments in the game where you'd look at Georgia and it's like, she's playing left wing and look where she is on the field," Hinchion said. "That's the type of player she is ... the entire field."
Senior Ally Mitchell also had a few nice runs up the sideline to create scoring chances for Masco. The Chieftains drew five corner kicks in the second half but the Falocns managed to defend them all with several close calls along the way. Shaffaval blocked a couple of shots at one point and Lindonen had a free kick from 30 yards out that forced Goddard to make a quality save.
Defensively, senior captain Marcy Clapp went the distance for Masco in net. Kylie DuMont and Lily Podgurski were outstanding in clearing away a few good Danvers chances.
The game appeared headed to a draw until Bovardi tried to shoot inside the box as time ticked away. She was taken down from behind and the foul led to an automatic PK and Schneider's rebound winner.
"Masconomet's one of the top three teams in Division 2, if not the team to beat," said Hinchion. "We feel we played with them, very very well. This kind of performance makes us feel confident we can play with anybody."