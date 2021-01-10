PEABODY — Bishop Fenwick's girls hockey team has been thrown into the deep end of the pool as full-fledged members of Massachusetts' best conference, the Catholic Central League. Early in this unique 2021 season, the Crusaders are proving they can swim.
Sunday morning at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Fenwick took its first loss of the year in a 3-2 decision against unbeaten Matignon. Considering that the Warriors (5-0) came in averaging five goals per game and had already beaten top-ranked Austin Prep, the Crusaders (2-1) going the distance with the contest tied deep into third period was a solid showing.
If not for special teams, Bishop Fenwick might've emerged with a point ... or two. The Crusaders fell behind when Matignon converted a lengthy 5-on-3 chance in the middle period. After erasing a two-goal deficit, Fenwick then couldn't cash in on its own power play with 4:59 left in the third.
Shortly thereafter, Matignon's Lizzy Greeley netted the game-winner when she calmly gather her own rebound and roofed it over outstretched Fenwick goalie Sedona Lawson with 2:17 left.
"We haven't had the time to work on the special teams as much, and that kind of showed," said Fenwick coach John Kasle. "Overall we played pretty well. It took us a little while to get going, but once we did we got pucks going to the net and were able to tilt the game our way a little bit."
Lawson made 24 saves; none were bigger than Greeley's clean breakaway just moments before the game-winner. Lawson held her ground to keep it a tie game, but Greeley netted her 10th of the year following the offensive zone draw.
"Sedona was terrific and has bean in all three games," Kasle said. "She's aggressive, she communicates well to let her defense know what's going on, and she fights to stop that puck."
Defenseman Catherine Salvo netted the game-tying goal for Fenwick with 11:10 left in the third with a blast from the top of the blue line. Emma Perry garnered an assist on the tally with a good screen in front from Abbey Millman. The marker, Salvo's second, made it 2-2 after the Warriors had grabbed a 2-0 lead.
Fenwick's first goal came on a second period power play snipe from center Lauren Dirarian, who streaked into the zone and picked her spot assisted by captain Gabby Davern.
"Coming in at the end of that power play, Lauren kept her head up, took a good look, saw an opening and buried it," Kasle said.
Matignon broke the ice with Tia Picardy's 5-on-3 tally at 8:42 of the second. Mae Lafferty made it 2-0 with a rebound goal at 12:21, but Fenwick earned a power play and halved the hole with Dirarian's goal just 90 seconds later.
Defenseman Allison Countie and Grace Morey played very well for Fenwick, with Countie's poke check taking away two quality scoring chances. Salvo and Zoe Elwell were also strong defensively with Shannon Nagy, Abi Bruner and Olivia Lojocomo playing key roles up front.
For Fenwick, which has played as an independent in years past but will face off against all CCL teams this year because of pandemic scheduling restrictions, showing it belongs among the Catholic Central League's elites is key in the program's development.
"The girls are excited," Kasle said. "They're happy to be full-fledged members of the league. We're playing some of the best teams in the state. We played well and there are just a few little things here and there that we need to keep working on."
Matignon 3, Bishop Fenwick 2
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Matignon 0 2 1 3
Bishop Fenwick 0 1 1 2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: M, Tia Picardi (Erin Bennett), 5x3 ppg, 8:42; M, Mae Lafferty (Picardi), 12:21; BF, Lauren Dirarian (Gabby Davern), ppg, 13:37.
Third period: BF, Catherine Salvo (Emma Perry), 3:50; M, Lizzy Greeley (un), 12:43.
Saves: M, Gianna McCuster 25; BF, Sedona Lawson 24.
Records: M, 5-0-0; BF, 2-1-0.