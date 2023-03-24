BEVERLY — Either Endicott College or Hobart was about to go to the national championship game for the first time ever. Deciding which side it would be came down to which team would make a third period mistake ... and which would subsequently cash in.
When the host Gulls were whistled for a penalty with 7:08 left in a tied Division 3 NCAA national semifinal Friday night at Bourque Arena, the glass began to crack. It broke when Hobart defenseman Austin Mourar crept free at the left circle and buried the game-winning goal in an eventual 3-1 victory.
No. 2 ranked Hobart (28-2) advanced to Sunday's Division 3 title game for the first time in program history, where they'll face defending national champion Adrian (an 8-7 overtime winner over the University of New England in Friday's other semifinal) at 7 p.m.
The Gulls (23-3-2) end an historic season as the first team from the seaside school to make an NCAA Final Four in any sport.
"This was an amazing thing to be part of," Endicott head coach R.J. Tolan said of hosting the D3 Frozen Four in front of a standing room only crowd of 1,200-plus. "I think of the people that started this program seven or eight years ago and to get the point of hosting a Frozen Four ... that's just amazing."
No. 4 ranked Endicott was unable to solve Hobart's freshman phenom in goal, Damon Beaver, in the third period. He'd allowed only one goal per game on average all season and conceded exactly that when Endicott's Jackson Sterrett broke a scoreless tie 4:34 into the second period. Skating up the wing 2-on-2, Sterrett held the puck long enough to open a shooting lane and sniped it in for a 1-0 Gulls lead.
The Statesmen managed to draw even before the end of the period. Brenden Howell deposited a rebound by goalie Ryan Wilson (23 saves) for the first goal Endicott allowed in playoff competition in more than eight periods going back to the conference semifinals.
Heading to the third period tied seemed to favor Endicott, which had dominated the final 20 minutes all season long and touted a 19-16 edge in shots on goal through 40 minutes. But Hobart flipped that script.
"It was a game of will," said longtime Hobart coach Mark Taylor. "We were relentless and tenacious."
The third period evolved with plenty of pace, a few scoring chances and some snarl. The Gulls drew their fourth and final power play of the night with 10:20 to go and couldn't get anything going against Beaver (25 saves) and the tall, physical Hobart penalty kill.
"(Hobart) defends really well," Tolan said. "They basically force you to make three passes, all under duress."
After being unable to cash in on the power play, Endicott gave Hobart its fifth chance with the man advantage. Taylor followed a hunch (and the urging of star center Artem Buzoverya) and sent out his second unit. A tremendous hard, fast pass from Shane Shell found Mourar with nothing but a huge chunk of the net to shoot at for the go-ahead goal.
"That seam opened up and it was like Moses had parted the Red Sea," said Mourar.
Endicott's ability to attack for the tying goal was hampered by another penalty call. Though the Gulls killed that one off and were a solid 5-for-6 on the kill (with a few nice shorthanded chances generated by St. John's Prep grad Mitch Shaheen), the damage was done.
"The kid made a great play and connected and buried it," Tolan said of Mourar's goal.
Hobart's Luke Aquaro scored an empty netter with 39 seconds left to seal the win for the orange-clad Statesmen; Cooper Swift and Buzoverya each finished with two assists.
In the early stages, Endicott had several potentially game-changing scoring chances to by the boards. Besides being 0-for-4 on the power play, the Gulls were just a hair off with shots by Andrew Kurapov, Cass Bowes, Connor Amsley and Noah Strawn at various points in the first period; the shots on goal favored Endicott 9-4 in the first, yet the game was 0-0.
Hobart was playing better than the shot total suggested, too. The Statesmen actually had more shot attempts than Endicott but missed the net frequently and hit a post. It was a matter of adjusting to softer ice and fine tuning their stick skills, Taylor said.
That played out as Hobart got more shots through to Wilson in the second (12) and third (10) periods. Endicott's defense was excellent blocking shots with 15 for the night, including four by A.J. Martinelli and three absorbed by Zach Mazur. Matt Giroux had a key block in an open crease late in the second period.
Hobart 3, Endicott 1
NCAA Division 3 Frozen Four semifinal
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Hobart;0;1;2;3
Endicott;0;1;0;1
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: E, Jackson Sterrett (un), 4:34; H, Brenden Howell (Matthieu Wuth, Artem Buzoverya), 12:59.
Third period: H, Austin Mourar (Shane Shell, Cooper Swift), ppg, 13:09; H, Luke Aquaro (Swift, Bozoverya), eng, 19:21.
Saves: H, Damon Beaver 25; E, Ryan Wilson 23
Records: H, 28-2-0; E, 23-3-2.