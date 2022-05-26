PEABODY — What a heartbreaking loss for Peabody and a thrilling win for Amesbury at windy Kiley Field.
The undefeated Indians are the only team to beat the Tanners all season, with Peabody having won 16 in a row since that season opening setback. They were one out away from avenging that loss and knocking Amesbury from the unbeaten ranks, but Olivia Levasseur and Ella Bezanson had other plans.
Bezanson’s 2-run homer over the center field fence followed Levasseur’s double and the Indians improved 18-0 with a thrilling 2-1 win.
Peabody pitcher Abby Bettencourt had shut down the powerful offense for six and two-third innings, scattering five singles until the seventh iwhich started off harmlessly when Lauren Celia’s bunt back to the mound was handled by Bettencourt, and Alexis LeBlanc lined out to shortstop Emma Bloom.
Lefthanded relief pitcher Olivia DeLong struck out the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to send the Tanners (16-2) packing in a state of shock.
“That was a great game,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. “I’d play Peabody five times a season if I could. That Bettencourt girl is a very good pitcher, and you can’t get better competition than Tawny (coach Palmieri) and her Peabody girls. She is a great coach, and you’re going to be hearing a lot more about her in the next few years, but the bottom line is good teams rally back —and we did.”
Amesbury has outscored opponents by an unofficial count of 233-5 this season. Bettencourt had struck out Bezanson twice and got her to ground out before her game winning blast.
“She’s the leading hitter on our team, but she was having a tough day, had struck out a couple of times before hitting the ball over the fence,” said Waters. “She’s one of three players we have going to Southern Maine next year.”
It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the sixth when Peabody got on the board. Abby B. led off with a would-be homer over the left field fence that was just foul, and then ripped a single to left on the next pitch. That was all for starter Alana DeLisie, who had scattered four hits while striking out seven.
Waters wanted to give Peabody a different look from the left side, but Emma Bloom greeted her with a single up the middle, scoring Bettencourt, who had stolen second base. Bloom took second on the throw home, and with one down Penny Spack hit a line shot that Levasseur grabbed and flipped to second base to catch Bloom off the bag to end the inning.
“That was a bang-bang play, and nothing Emma could do to get back,” said Palmieri. “I thought we had this one, but you can’t take anything for granted against a team like Amesbury. This was the kind of competition we needed, and seeing that kind of pitching will help us.
“We could have been a little sharper, and can learn a lot from this game. We’ll practice the physical things we could have done differently, and the mental aspect. We need to be focused and think ahead to the next play. I like the way we battled all the way, and made the plays. Abby was not only very good at the plate, in the circle, and nobody fields her position any better.”
The Tanners first hit came when Avery Grieco singled to lead off the third. She was thrown out at the plate on a very close play trying to score on Bettencourt’s single to center. They left runners on first and second in the next inning. Bloom started things off with a single up the middle, and with two down Kiley Doolin worked a walk. Logan Lomasney hit a long fly ball that was caught by right fielder Celia.
Defensively, both teams made several fine plays. Center fielder Grieco threw to Bloom to tag Calista Catarius out at second base in the fifth inning when she tried to stretch a single into a double.