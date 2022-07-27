Caring, compassionate, dedicated, driven to succeed — those are just a few of the many praiseworthy characteristics used to describe one Lenny Emmons.
A true pioneer for the game of soccer, particularly within the Masconomet community, Emmons passed away last week at the age of 78 due to complications from hip surgery and advanced Parkinson’s disease.
Throughout his accomplished and fulfilling life, Emmons touched others with a natural gift and passion for coaching the sport he loved. His Chieftain boys teams were regularly among the best in the state for their division, and it’s his groundwork for the program that’s allowed it to remain extremely relevant long after his retirement back in 2011.
“He taught me that we were one program and one family,” said current Masco JV-1 coach BJ Muller. “The success of Masconomet soccer lies in his vision. It was never about putting the best 11 on the field, but making the best 60 in a program and more importantly, a family.”
Success and impact through the years
In building that family oriented environment on and off the pitch, Emmons brought the very best out of his players. Throughout his lengthy 39-year career, Emmons amassed a remarkable 576-101-70 overall record. He won a Division 2 state championship with Masco in 1996, earned a ridiculous 28 Cape Ann League titles and won five North sectional crowns (1984-85, ‘96, ‘08, ‘11).
At the time of his retirement 11 years ago, he was the third-winningest coach in state high school soccer history.
Despite all the victories, winning was never the most important thing; in fact, that part seemed to come easy for he and his squads.
“Getting to play for him in the mid-1980s was awesome,” said former Chieftain and current Wayland High boys soccer coach David Gavron. “We had two good runs to the Eastern Mass. Finals, and we were always able to score lots of goals. I honestly always thought that winning games 7, 8, 9 or 10-0 was part of soccer; it wasn’t until I got to college and into coaching on my own where I was like, ‘No, that doesn’t really happen.’
“When I look back on soccer in my life, I had a couple of coaches when I was a kid who really set the table for me for falling in love with soccer,” added Gavron. “But it was coach Emmons who really made soccer something that I feel like I can’t live without. I feel pretty luck that I got to know the man as my coach, as someone I coached with and then someone I was fortunate enough to coach against.”
Emmons accomplishments on the field speak for themselves. In competing in the Cape Ann League, Emmons squads were almost always viewed as the team to beat. Year in and year out rival programs would use their matches against Masco as a gauge to see where they were at — and that was largely the case throughout Emmons entire career.
A true mentor
As great as Emmons was as a coach for his players, his willingness to serve as a mentor for those hoping to embark on a similar coaching career was just as impressive. Whether he was carrying a young assistant under his wing at Masco, or helping a former player or colleague get their start for another program, Emmons never hesitated to offer a helping hand.
“When I got the job at Pentucket the first thing I did was call (Emmons) to tell him that I got the job,” explained recently retired Pentucket boys soccer coach and former Masco player under Emmons, Christian Langlois.
“He said to me, ‘I’d be happy to sit down with you if you need any help’,” recalled Langlois. “I took him up on that offer and mid summer going into my first year he sat down with me for three hours and laid everything out. I was writing down notes all over the place, and then at the end he gave me a few books that he always used so that I would have my own resources to start things off.”
Emmons didn’t have to help a new, young coach who would be competing against him during the regular season for years to come. But it didn’t matter; Emmons just wanted to help, and he always did so graciously and without asking for anything in return.
“He knew that I was coaching in the same league and he was only making things harder for his own team by helping out an opposing coach,” added Langlois. “But he was glad to do it and I’m eternally grateful for that.”
Langlois says his first few years of coaching at Pentucket mirrored his playing days for Emmons years prior. From running with the players at practice to get them in peak physical shape, to some of the sets and coaching philosophies he implemented on the field, Langlois’ budding coaching career was greatly aided by Emmons’ tutelage.
Emmons passion and devotion to soccer reached so many individuals throughout the North Shore and beyond. He became a staple for high school soccer in the state of Massachusetts, a true legend of the game.
Furthermore, Emmons always took the time to check in on his peers, colleagues, fellow coaches and friends. Even after his retirement he made a point to get out and watch games at Masco and surrounding areas and did so without criticism, just genuine support.
“I remember my first year coaching the freshmen team (at Masco) he would come to my home games whenever he could,” said Muller, who has been coaching at Masco for 15 years now. “He would never tell me what to do but just tell the boys good job and that they were improving and he was proud of how they played.
“From top to bottom, from All-Conference player to the last guy on the freshmen team, it all mattered. If the program was to be a success it had to.”
A lasting legacy
Emmons may be gone, but his impact and legacy here on the North Shore will undoubtedly live on forever. Current Chieftains’ head coach Jared Scarpaci’s players still don the “tradition of excellence” on their warm-up shirts, a mantra that Emmons manufactured many years ago.
When players throw on the Masco colors, they’re carrying out a winning tradition established from Emmons decades ago.
“Lenny is really a part of the Masco boys soccer fabric,” said Scarpaci. “He was just one of the kindest, gentlest men out there and did so much for the kids. He truly embodied what it means to be a coach, teacher and mentor.”
¢¢¢
Visiting hours for Emmons will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home — Creamatory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Chapel Street, Portsmouth.
